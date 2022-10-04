Read full article on original website
Related
Rutland woman allegedly robs Jolley Mart at knifepoint
The Office of the United States Attorney for the District of Vermont announced that Ashley Lobdell, 25, of Rutland, Vermont was arrested Wednesday night for interfering with commerce by robbery.
VTDigger
Connecticut man arrested in drug trafficking bust following Church Street chase
A Connecticut man was arrested on Wednesday following a weekslong investigation into fentanyl trafficking in the Burlington area, the Vermont State Police said in a press release. Devontrez Flowers, 26, of Hartford, Connecticut, had been the subject of an investigation involving the Northwest Vermont Drug Task Force, according to the...
NECN
Murder Victim's Family Thanks Vt. Detective for Key Role in Suspect Arrest
The family of a woman who was murdered in Vermont in a gruesome fashion traveled to the State House in Montpelier Friday to see a member of law enforcement honored for her critical role in the case — which involved a lucky break. Adrienne and David Bass of Northfield,...
As meat cleaver murder case begins, attorneys contest accused killer’s mental state
Aita Gurung, 39, is accused of killing his wife five years ago in Burlington. He’s also charged with seriously injuring his mother-in-law. The trial is expected to last a month and focus on whether he was insane at the time of the alleged crimes. Read the story on VTDigger here: As meat cleaver murder case begins, attorneys contest accused killer’s mental state.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mynbc5.com
Lebanon police ask public to turn in controlled substances, needles during take back day
LEBANON, N.H. — The Lebanon Police Department is asking the public to help them get dangerous drugs off the streets as part of the National Drug Take Back event scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 29. The department will have two drop-off locations where members of the public can surrender controlled...
WCAX
Dasent pleads not guilty to South Burlington murder
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Another not-guilty plea to another murder charge for Denroy Dasent. The 52-year-old South Burlington man faced a judge from prison Thursday morning, accused of second-degree murder. Court paperwork shows Dasent showed up at the Swiss Host Motel late Sunday night and confronted Brian Billings over alleged...
Man Faces Second Murder Charge Following Weekend Killings
A South Burlington man was arraigned Thursday on a second murder charge following a pair of fatal shootings over the weekend. Denroy Dasent, 52, is now formally accused of killing Brian K. Billings II at the Swiss Host Motel & Village in South Burlington on Sunday night, a few hours after police say Dasent shot and killed Sheiknoor Osman at an apartment in Burlington.
mychamplainvalley.com
Barre woman sentenced to 18 months for fentanyl distribution
A Barre woman has been sentenced to serve 18 months in prison for distributing fentanyl. According to court records, Tiffany Fisk, 33, distributed fentanyl and cocaine base in Washington County to an informant working with law enforcement in October 2021 and January 2022. Vermont State Police pulled over Fisk and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NECN
Vermont Couple Charged With Manslaughter in 7-Month-Old Baby's Death
A Vermont couple has been charged in connection with the drug-related death of their 7-month-old baby earlier this year. Christopher Wicker, 34, and Brianna Wicker, 25, of Barre, have both been charged with involuntary manslaughter and were arraigned Monday, according to WPTZ-TV. Barre police said they were called to the...
mynbc5.com
3 charged in connection with shooting in Walmart parking lot in Claremont
Three people arrested in connection with a shooting in the parking lot of a Claremont Walmart are scheduled to be arraigned Thursday. According to a police affidavit, the shooting suspects drove up from Keene on Wednesday to rob the victim of marijuana and, in the words of one man accused in the shooting, to "do something stupid to make money."
VTDigger
Police looking for man in Northeast Kingdom described as armed and dangerous
Authorities are requesting public assistance to locate Daniel Peters, 27, who is believed to be armed and dangerous, according to the Vermont State Police. He was last seen on Sunday in a village in the town of Barton. On Sunday at about 10:30 p.m. at 1 Water Street in the...
newportdispatch.com
Motorcycle crash in Charlotte leads to DUI #2 charges
CHARLOTTE — A 34-year-old man from New York was arrested for his second DUI in Charlotte on Monday. Authorities say they were notified that a motorcycle had driven off US Route 7 at Church Hill Road at around 2:25 a.m. Witnesses on the scene told police that prior to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mynbc5.com
Police investigating shooting at Comfort Inn in White River Junction
HARTFORD, Vt. — Hartford Police are investigating a shooting at the Comfort Inn in White River Junction that left a man with life-threatening injuries. Police say the shooting happened on Friday morning around 6:30 a.m. The victim is an adult man who sustained life-threatening injuries during the incident. He...
WCAX
Dasent charged with murder in South Burlington shooting
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A South Burlington man now faces charges in a shooting death in the city that happened Sunday night. Denroy Dasent, 52, is accused of killing two men-- Sheikhnoor Osman at an apartment in Burlington and Brian Billings in South Burlington at the Swiss Host Motel.
newportdispatch.com
Police looking for man considered armed and dangerous following assault in Orleans
ORLEANS — Authorities say they arrested a 35-year-old woman from Westfield, and are currently looking for a 27-year-old man following an incident in Orleans. Police say they encountered two suspicious vehicles parked at the Orleans Library on Sunday. Troopers approached the vehicles and identified Daniel Peters as an occupant...
WCAX
Burlington Police raid Old North End home, discover nonresidents
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Some residents of Burlington’s Old North End saw a heavy police presence Wednesday evening along North Street. Burlington Police say they executed a search warrant on North Street and discovered 13 nonresidents staying at the address. Police say they ordered those people out at gunpoint. They also believe narcotics are tied to that location.
Suspect on run after alleged Rutland TD bank robbery
Late Wednesday morning, the Rutland City Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations, Rutland Town Police, and Vermont State Police were all sent to the area of 89 Merchants Row—the TD Bank in Rutland—for a reported robbery.
newportdispatch.com
Driver arrested for DUI, violating conditions of release in Rutland
RUTLAND — A 41-year-old man was arrested following an incident in Rutland early this morning. Police say they initiated a traffic stop for an observed motor vehicle violation on US Route 7 at around 1:10 a.m. While speaking with the driver, George Flannery, of Rutland, police say signs of...
WCAX
Claremont Police investigating shooting in Walmart parking lot
CLAREMONT, NH. (WCAX) - Claremont Police are investigating a shooting in a Walmart parking lot. Police say the shooting happened at the Bowen Street location at 2:45 p.m. Wednesday. They say both the victim and suspects fled the scene, but they located the suspects’ car on Charlestown Road. Police...
newportdispatch.com
Driver charged with excessive speeding in New Haven
NEW HAVEN — A 69-year-old man from Middlebury was cited for negligent operation following an incident in New Haven yesterday. Police say they were conducting speed enforcement near the intersection of US Route 7 and Dog Team Road at around 4:55 p.m. Police observed a black sedan traveling south...
Comments / 0