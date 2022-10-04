Read full article on original website
Bird's Jealous Reaction to Mom Cuddling With the Cat Has TikTok Cracking Up
Everyone gets a little bit jealous sometimes—it's only natural, especially when someone you love is giving someone else attention. This is common with children when you are constantly competing with each other for mom's attention. This is the case for animal siblings as well, based on one viral video of a jealous bird and an indignant cat.
Cat and His Lookalike 'Buddy' Go Viral as They Walk Back Home Side-By-Side
A cat and his pal trotting home together are taking over TikTok. However, it's not just their friendship that has grabbed people's attention—but their size and striking resemblance. User @hcj1976 (real name Hanne) shared the cute clip of her cat Nils and his "buddy" on September 2, with the...
SEE IT: The ‘Pet’ This Person Was Spotted Walking Around Boston
Jerry Seinfeld once observed that if aliens came to earth (as Exeter, New Hampshire, claims they have, though it’s been debunked), and saw someone walking their dog, they would assume the dog is the master. After all, it’s leading the walk, it’s relieving itself, and its human is picking up after it.
'He just grew and grew like Clifford': Fenrir named world's tallest living domestic cat
At nearly 19 inches in length, a Savannah cat from Michigan was named the world's tallest living domestic cat by Guinness World Records.
Is It Legal to Eat a Dog or Cat in New York?
***WARNING: This Article is For Entertainment Purposes Only and Is Not for the Squeamish***. Dogs are considered Man's Best Friend, but can they be Man's Best TASTING Friend? And what about cats? Can you cook up Whiskers with some watercress and white rice next time he shoots you the stink eye?
A Small Maine Town is Surrounded by One of the Most Haunted Forests in the World
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. There is seemingly an endless amount of forestland through the state of Maine. Most of that forestland is harmless, filled with walkable trails and exciting little finds that make exploring it an actual pastime for many. But there is one specific part of forestland that has gained worldwide attention over the years because of a series of strange happenings that are difficult to explain. It's the forest that surrounds the small town of Randolph, Maine, which is home to an incredible bike path and some very goosebump-inducing tales.
Cat Finds Himself a Crew of Kittens that Follow Him Around and They Won't Take No for an Answer
A cat found himself a crew of kittens that followed him around, and they wouldn't take no for an answer. Jasper, an orange tabby cat, has a soft spot for kittens in need. Ever since he found his forever home with Kelsey Minier (who fostered and adopted him), he's been assisting with kitten management every time Kelsey brings new fosters home.
People Are Sharing Creepy Stories Of Things That Happened To Them, And They'll Send A Chill Up Your Spine
A few stories to get you in the Spooky Season mood.
Maine’s ‘Stella The Leaf Jumping Dog’ Is Back
Maine’s coolest dog is already having a great fall!. As you will notice when you look out the window, the leaves are changing color, which means Stella The Dog is back at it in her backyard. Stella is an energetic, English yellow lab, that lives with her family in...
Adopted Cat Who Was Returned After One Day for Being 'Too Shy' Serves As an Important Reminder
Pet adoption is a joyous occasion for all animal loves. The idea of welcoming a new pet to the family is exciting, and we spend a lot of time imagining how our new pet will fit in with the family. However, we must remember to be patient with our new pets as they adjust to a new environment.
Did your cat suddenly bite you? Here's why
Cats can be unpredictable. One moment they are all sweet and cuddly, another - they snap at you and run away like they want nothing to do with you. Biting out-of-the-blue is another mischief felines are known for. Why do they use their razor-sharp teeth unprovoked? Experts can name at least five reasons.
Cat Sitting on Sleeping Dog's Belly in Street Leaves Internet in Hysterics
A video of a dog and cat relaxing together has gone viral on TikTok, with more than 300,000 likes. In the 28-second video, posted by Carlo Puri 1, @carlopuri1, a dog can be seen relaxing on its back, legs in the air, while a cat lies neatly on its stomach. Another cat sits close to the dog, staring at the camera, and another dog looks enviously onwards.
Cat Left Behind Turns into a Whole New Cat After Just One Day in a Home
A cat who was left behind, turned into a whole new cat after just one day in a home, begging for hugs. Frannie, a calico cat, was spotted by TNR rescuers of Community Cat Club in New Jersey. She was curious but kept her distance from people. They thought she...
Cat Rolls Around in Front of People that Took Him in After Years Wandering the Streets
A cat rolled around in front of the people that took him in after years wandering the streets. A tomcat lovingly named Chubby Hubby had lived on the streets of a small town for many years. "He was a man about town who was being fed at several different houses," Sarah MacLeod of Exploits Valley SPCA told Love Meow.
The biggest cats in the world
Slide 1 of 10: Big cats are found all over the planet, and each species is unique, from the elusive snow leopards that stalk wild sheep in the mountains of Afghanistan to the lions that face off against wildebeest in sub-Saharan Africa. There are many strong contenders for the giant cat crown, but two ferocious felines stand head and shoulders above the rest. From smallest to largest, here are the nine biggest cats living in the wild today.
Counterculture design legend Kaffe Fassett: ‘I’m that bizarre beast – a man who does textiles’
It took the knitter and textile designer Kaffe Fassett two goes at buying his four-floor Victorian home in north London. In 1971, he got one floor with a £400 deposit but had to wait 20 years before buying the rest. “When I entered textiles, no one was doing what I was doing with colour. I think a lot of the old hippy girls loved that, but some people thought I was a disgrace to the industry,” he says. “It took me a while to actually make any money.”
Pajama-Obsessed Cat That Loves to Be Tucked In at Bedtime Melts Hearts
A pajama-loving cat that sleeps with a teddy bear is delighting the internet. In a clip shared to TikTok on September 4 by user @bat_bones_banana, Alfie can be seen lying in his crib while his owner dresses him in a onesie. Once dressed, they cover him with a blanket and hand him his teddy bear as he drifts off to sleep.
"I Was Mortified": People Are Sharing Their Most Embarrassing And Unexpected Emergency Room Stories
"Explaining my situation to the plethora of intake nurses of doctors was mortifying, and by the time the doctor saw me I was convinced I was actually dying of embarrassment."
Feral Kitten Flourishes into Happy Couch Cat When She Finds Someone to Trust
A feral kitten flourished into a happy couch cat when she found someone to trust. A tiny 5-week-old kitten was found wandering the streets as an orphan all alone. She had an upper respiratory infection, an upset stomach and was very timid. A good Samaritan spotted the kitten in poor...
Now we know for sure that big tech peddles despair, we must protect ourselves
Now that the inquest into the awful death of Molly Russell in 2017 has delivered its findings, we have a new reality to adjust to. The teenager died from an act of self-harm, “while suffering depression and the negative effects of online content”. Her father described how she had entered “the bleakest of worlds”: online content on self-harm and suicide was delivered in waves by Instagram and Pinterest, just leaving it to the algorithm. “Looks like you’ve previously shown an interest in despair: try this infinitely replenishing stream of fresh despair.”
