Minnesota State, U of Minnesota collaborate to address nursing workforce shortage
Minnesota State and the University of Minnesota partnered to reimagine nursing education and address the growing shortage of nurses in the state. The new Coalition for Nursing Equity and Excellence will work with healthcare providers and every school of nursing in the state to increase enrollment in nurse education programs at all degree levels, expand equity in the nursing workforce and increase the overall success of nursing students, according to an Oct. 5 news release.
$16.5M renovation and addition project completed in western Minnesota
Madison (Minn.) Healthcare Services completed a $16.5 million renovation to existing facilities and added new housing in Lac qui Parle County, according to an Oct. 4 report from the West Central Tribune. The 52,639-square-foot project launched in 2020 and features the renovation of the 51-unit skilled nursing facility and the...
Michigan closes psychiatric beds across state despite higher funding
Michigan has closed 77 patient beds at state-run psychiatric facilities across the state since April, despite significant investment growth in inpatient psychiatric hospitals over recent years, Bridge Michigan reported Oct. 5. The main reason for the loss in patient beds is lack of adequate staffing in hospitals. The lack of...
Mount Sinai faces lawsuit for allegedly overstaying lease
New York City-based Mount Sinai Health System is facing charges from a landlord who alleges it overstayed its lease, the Commercial Observer reported Oct. 4. Shawn Khodadadian, MD, a gastroenterologist, owns the building in New York City's Kips Bay neighborhood where Mount Sinai Heart Institute is housed. In a lawsuit filed Oct. 3, Dr. Khodadadian claimed the hospital refused to leave the property in March 2021 when its sublease expired.
South Carolina Hospital Association joins partnership to track workplace violence
The South Carolina Hospital Association has partnered with risk-management company Antum Risk — also based in South Carolina — to track incidents of workplace violence. To implement strategies that address increasing workplace violence, hospitals need a "broad-based, universal data source," according to an Oct. 5 release from the hospital association.
