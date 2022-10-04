Minnesota State and the University of Minnesota partnered to reimagine nursing education and address the growing shortage of nurses in the state. The new Coalition for Nursing Equity and Excellence will work with healthcare providers and every school of nursing in the state to increase enrollment in nurse education programs at all degree levels, expand equity in the nursing workforce and increase the overall success of nursing students, according to an Oct. 5 news release.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO