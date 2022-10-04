ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moss Bluff, LA

Comments / 1

Related
westcentralsbest.com

Update on Calcasieu Parish House Fire

Calcasieu Parish, La - State Fire Marshal (SFM) deputies continue investigating a deadly mobile home fire in Moss Bluff that occurred over the weekend. Around 4 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, the Moss Bluff Fire Department responded to a report of a mobile home fire located in the 1200 block of N. Perkins Ferry Road. Unfortunately, firefighters located a female victim, along with three pet dogs, near the back door of the home.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Texas man charged with burglarizing 2 Calcasieu pharmacies

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - An incarcerated Texas man is facing charges for allegedly burglarizing two pharmacies in Calcasieu Parish earlier this year. Brandon M. Hamilton, 29, of Baytown, broke into pharmacies on Hwy 171 and Ryan Street on Feb. 16 and May 11, said Kayla Vincent of the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. He reportedly shattered the glass on the front doors of each store and stole prescription medications.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Calcasieu Parish, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Calcasieu Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Lake Charles, LA
Calcasieu Parish, LA
Accidents
Local
Louisiana Accidents
Lake Charles, LA
Accidents
Lake Charles, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Moss Bluff, LA
Lake Charles American Press

10/6: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Jethro Dewayne Howard, 53, 522 N. Cherry St. — possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies. Bond: $25,000. Matthew Ryan Jouett, 27, Sulphur — failure to register and notify as a sex...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Marshal#Smoke Alarms#Coroner#Accident#North Perkins Ferry Road#Sfm
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Authorities Asking for Assistance in UTV Theft Investigation in Sulphur

Louisiana Authorities Asking for Assistance in UTV Theft Investigation in Sulphur. Sulphur, Louisiana – On October 4, 2022, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that detectives are investigating the theft of a 2015 orange Polaris Rzr side by side that occurred in the 4800 block of Choupique Road in Sulphur, Louisiana, between September 28 at 8 AM and September 30 at 8 AM.
SULPHUR, LA
Orange Leader

3 arrested, variety of illegal narcotics seized in targeted Vidor operation

VIDOR — Three men were arrested and a variety of illegal narcotics seized during a joint drug raid Wednesday night in Orange County, authorities said. At approximately 7 p.m. Wednesday, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division, with the assistance of the county SWAT team, criminal investigation division and Vidor Police Department, executed a narcotics search warrant in the 800 block of Ferndale Street in Vidor.
VIDOR, TX
Orange Leader

Sheriff: “Gut wrenching” to respond to drowning death of 20-year-old woman

A 20-year-old local woman who died after being pulled from a pool at a home is reportedly the daughter of a Southeast Texas first responder. “It doesn’t matter if it’s a first responder or a citizen we serve,” said Orange County Sheriff Jimmy Lane Mooney. “We have family ourselves and it’s gut wrenching, especially when it’s a small child or young person.”
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Southwest Louisiana Asking for Assistance in Moss Bluff Vehicle Burglary Investigation

Authorities in Southwest Louisiana Asking for Assistance in Moss Bluff Vehicle Burglary Investigation. On October 3, 2022, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that detectives are investigating a vehicle burglary that occurred in the 1500 block of Cameron Court in Moss Bluff, Louisiana, on September 30 between the hours of 1 am and 2 pm.
MOSS BLUFF, LA
westcentralsbest.com

VPSO Makes Arrest in Runaway Case

Vernon Parish, La - Sheriff Sam Craft of the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office announces the apprehension and arrest of Joseph Albert Phillips, age 26, of Leesville. Phillips has had outstanding warrants relating to the disappearance of 14 year old Kaylee Brittain of Evans. VPSO received information earlier today that Phillips...
VERNON PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

3 recovering after shooting in Lake Charles

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Three people are expected to recover after being shot on Anita Drive in Lake Charles Sunday, according to police. Acadian Ambulance brought two victims to a local hospital, and the other was brought to a hospital by private means, Lake Charles police said. The investigation...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Authorities release name of suspect in police chase through Lake Charles, into Westlake

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Authorities have released the name of a man accused of leading police on a chase through Lake Charles and into Westlake Tuesday afternoon. Officers with the Lake Charles Police Department were attempting to stop a vehicle that was part of an ongoing investigation, according to Sgt. Brenda Treadway. Officers initiated a stop near the intersection of Louisiana Avenue and Prien Lake Road, but the driver refused to stop.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Groundbreaking for Louisiana Avenue Detention Basin Project in Lake Charles Held by Calcasieu Parish Police Jury

Groundbreaking for Louisiana Avenue Detention Basin Project in Lake Charles Held by Calcasieu Parish Police Jury. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On Tuesday, October 4, the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury, together with other parish and local authorities, celebrated the groundbreaking of the Louisiana Avenue Detention Basin Project. The basin will...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Three injured in Sunday shooting

Lake Charles Police are investigating a Sunday shooting that left three hospitalized. Sgt. Brenda Treadway said the shooting occurred in the 2400 block of Anita Drive. Upon officers’ arrival, they learned that one subject was shot and transported to a local hospital by private means, Treadway said. Acadian Ambulance...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Beauregard Parish Fair parade to travel through DeRidder at 5 p.m.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Fair parade will be moving through DeRidder from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. today, Oct. 4, 2022. Authorities are reminding residents that traffic in DeRidder will be very limited during this time and that you may need to find alternate routes. Residents...
DERIDDER, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy