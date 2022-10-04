Read full article on original website
westcentralsbest.com
Update on Calcasieu Parish House Fire
Calcasieu Parish, La - State Fire Marshal (SFM) deputies continue investigating a deadly mobile home fire in Moss Bluff that occurred over the weekend. Around 4 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, the Moss Bluff Fire Department responded to a report of a mobile home fire located in the 1200 block of N. Perkins Ferry Road. Unfortunately, firefighters located a female victim, along with three pet dogs, near the back door of the home.
Burglars Make Off with Thousands from Two Acadia Parish Homes
Two residential burglaries are being investigated in Acadia Parish, and the thieves made off with thousands of dollars. The Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office is hoping someone will remember something about either one of these crimes. Imagine if you come home to find that someone has kicked in the front door...
KPLC TV
Texas man charged with burglarizing 2 Calcasieu pharmacies
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - An incarcerated Texas man is facing charges for allegedly burglarizing two pharmacies in Calcasieu Parish earlier this year. Brandon M. Hamilton, 29, of Baytown, broke into pharmacies on Hwy 171 and Ryan Street on Feb. 16 and May 11, said Kayla Vincent of the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. He reportedly shattered the glass on the front doors of each store and stole prescription medications.
Lake Arthur Police searching for missing man, last contact in August
Lake Arthur Police Department is asking the public's assistance in the search for Justin Parsley, 44.
theadvocate.com
St. Landry Sheriff’s major arrested for using agency dive equipment to make side money
A St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office major was fired and arrested after an investigation into a community complaint revealed the major had used his diving experience and department equipment to make money performing dives to recover submerged vehicles, the sheriff’s office said. Elliot Patrick Bertrand, 37, of Eunice,...
Lake Charles American Press
10/6: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Jethro Dewayne Howard, 53, 522 N. Cherry St. — possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies. Bond: $25,000. Matthew Ryan Jouett, 27, Sulphur — failure to register and notify as a sex...
LSP identifies victim of fatal mutli-car crash in Vermilion Parish
Around 2:30 p.m. on October 6, 2022 Louisiana State Police, Troop I responded to the scene of a multiple-vehicle crash that took place west of W. Pirates Lane in Vermilion Parish.
Girl missing from Louisiana rescued in AP, kidnapping suspect arrested
A concerned citizen reported seeing a suspicious young female who "looked out of it" and slept on a park bench which ended up being a missing juvenile from Louisiana.
KPLC TV
LEGAL CORNER: If my neighbor’s rotten tree falls on my garage, who is responsible?
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Legal Corner answers viewers’ civil legal questions. QUESTION: My neighbor’s rotten tree is probably going to hit my garage when it falls. I have taken pictures and contacted him, but the tree remains. Is there anything else that can be done?. ANSWER: It...
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Assistance in UTV Theft Investigation in Sulphur
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Assistance in UTV Theft Investigation in Sulphur. Sulphur, Louisiana – On October 4, 2022, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that detectives are investigating the theft of a 2015 orange Polaris Rzr side by side that occurred in the 4800 block of Choupique Road in Sulphur, Louisiana, between September 28 at 8 AM and September 30 at 8 AM.
Orange Leader
3 arrested, variety of illegal narcotics seized in targeted Vidor operation
VIDOR — Three men were arrested and a variety of illegal narcotics seized during a joint drug raid Wednesday night in Orange County, authorities said. At approximately 7 p.m. Wednesday, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division, with the assistance of the county SWAT team, criminal investigation division and Vidor Police Department, executed a narcotics search warrant in the 800 block of Ferndale Street in Vidor.
Orange Leader
Sheriff: “Gut wrenching” to respond to drowning death of 20-year-old woman
A 20-year-old local woman who died after being pulled from a pool at a home is reportedly the daughter of a Southeast Texas first responder. “It doesn’t matter if it’s a first responder or a citizen we serve,” said Orange County Sheriff Jimmy Lane Mooney. “We have family ourselves and it’s gut wrenching, especially when it’s a small child or young person.”
Authorities in Southwest Louisiana Asking for Assistance in Moss Bluff Vehicle Burglary Investigation
Authorities in Southwest Louisiana Asking for Assistance in Moss Bluff Vehicle Burglary Investigation. On October 3, 2022, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that detectives are investigating a vehicle burglary that occurred in the 1500 block of Cameron Court in Moss Bluff, Louisiana, on September 30 between the hours of 1 am and 2 pm.
westcentralsbest.com
VPSO Makes Arrest in Runaway Case
Vernon Parish, La - Sheriff Sam Craft of the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office announces the apprehension and arrest of Joseph Albert Phillips, age 26, of Leesville. Phillips has had outstanding warrants relating to the disappearance of 14 year old Kaylee Brittain of Evans. VPSO received information earlier today that Phillips...
KPLC TV
3 recovering after shooting in Lake Charles
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Three people are expected to recover after being shot on Anita Drive in Lake Charles Sunday, according to police. Acadian Ambulance brought two victims to a local hospital, and the other was brought to a hospital by private means, Lake Charles police said. The investigation...
KPLC TV
Authorities release name of suspect in police chase through Lake Charles, into Westlake
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Authorities have released the name of a man accused of leading police on a chase through Lake Charles and into Westlake Tuesday afternoon. Officers with the Lake Charles Police Department were attempting to stop a vehicle that was part of an ongoing investigation, according to Sgt. Brenda Treadway. Officers initiated a stop near the intersection of Louisiana Avenue and Prien Lake Road, but the driver refused to stop.
Groundbreaking for Louisiana Avenue Detention Basin Project in Lake Charles Held by Calcasieu Parish Police Jury
Groundbreaking for Louisiana Avenue Detention Basin Project in Lake Charles Held by Calcasieu Parish Police Jury. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On Tuesday, October 4, the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury, together with other parish and local authorities, celebrated the groundbreaking of the Louisiana Avenue Detention Basin Project. The basin will...
Lake Charles American Press
Three injured in Sunday shooting
Lake Charles Police are investigating a Sunday shooting that left three hospitalized. Sgt. Brenda Treadway said the shooting occurred in the 2400 block of Anita Drive. Upon officers’ arrival, they learned that one subject was shot and transported to a local hospital by private means, Treadway said. Acadian Ambulance...
KPLC TV
Detention basin will ease flooding near Louisiana Avenue and Contraband Bayou
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Parish Police Jury broke ground on the Louisiana Avenue Detention Basin project that aims to bring flood relief to some Lake Charles residents in an effort to stop a near by neighborhood from flooding. With the heavy rain fall like we’ve seen in the...
KPLC TV
Beauregard Parish Fair parade to travel through DeRidder at 5 p.m.
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Fair parade will be moving through DeRidder from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. today, Oct. 4, 2022. Authorities are reminding residents that traffic in DeRidder will be very limited during this time and that you may need to find alternate routes. Residents...
