Synthetic Data (SD) Metrics is a new tool developed by DataCebo, a startup born out of MIT’s Computer Science & Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL) in 2020. This open-source Python module was created with the goal of assisting businesses in assessing model-neutral tabular data by comparing artificially generated data sets to actual data sets. The application includes a wide range of indicators for efficiency, statistics, and data privacy. Additionally, it has reports that one may use to compile data and communicate with their team. As the SDMetrics library is model-agnostic, it may be used with any synthetic data, regardless of how it was produced.

