Santa Monica, CA

News-Medical.net

The present and future role of nurses in the new digital health era

In a recent review published in JMIR Nursing, researchers reviewed nursing practices and additional skills required to be mastered by nurses in the digital health revolution, with the use of digital technologies exponentially increasing during the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. Background. Nursing roles have expanded digitally and evolved to...
HEALTH
Fortune

CFOs are among those ‘boomeranging’ back to former employers

As the battle for talent continues, employers are hiring back people who voluntarily left their employment during the Great Resignation, so called “boomerang employees.” And leaders are doing some boomeranging themselves. For example, Cars.com (NYSE: CARS), an online automotive marketplace platform, announced yesterday the reappointment of Sonia Jain...
BUSINESS
MedCity News

Study: Enrollees in high-deductible plans receive less substance use disorder treatment

Enrollees in high-deductible health plans (HDHP) are 6.6% less likely to receive substance use disorder treatment than those without a high-deductible health plan, a new study found. The American Journal of Managed Care (AJMC) report, published Wednesday, analyzed deidentified commercial claims data from OptumLabs from 2007 to 2017 to conduct...
HEALTH
The Associated Press

Valor Compounding Pharmacy Seeking to Partner With Additional Health Systems and Medical Provider Networks

BERKELEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022-- Valor Compounding Pharmacy, having recently renovated and expanded its lab and office space to support growing customer demand, announces it is ready to take on additional health system and provider network customers throughout the United States. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221006005001/en/ Rick Niemi, Founder, and CEO of Valor says, “We’re a niche compounding pharmacy company, purposefully built for health systems and provider groups that prescribe compounded medications for their patients. At Valor, we focus on a level of consistent quality that raises the bar and makes us a compounding center of excellence in the United States for our customers.” (Photo: Business Wire)
HEALTH
healthleadersmedia.com

CFOs Share Their Thoughts On Overcoming Healthcare’s Financial Challenges

Healthcare leaders are implementing creative solutions to some of the sector’s most pressing challenges. — CFOs are facing challenge after challenge resulting from the pandemic, inflation, labor shortages, and growing expenses. These problems call for creative solutions to improve the financial well-being of hospitals and health systems. CFOs are uniquely positioned to find resolutions that will strengthen their bottom line while prioritizing patient care and employee satisfaction.
HEALTH
mcknightsseniorliving.com

Senior living could become part of CMS’ proposed national healthcare provider directory

Senior living providers are among the stakeholders being solicited for feedback by the federal government on a potential national centralized healthcare provider and services directory. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services on Wednesday released a request for information seeking public input on a potential National Directory of Healthcare Providers...
HEALTH SERVICES
marktechpost.com

Researchers at MIT Startup ‘DataCebo,’ Introduce Synthetic Data Metrics: An Open-Source Python Library That Evaluates Synthetic Data By Comparing It To The Real Data That You’re Trying To Mimic

Synthetic Data (SD) Metrics is a new tool developed by DataCebo, a startup born out of MIT’s Computer Science & Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL) in 2020. This open-source Python module was created with the goal of assisting businesses in assessing model-neutral tabular data by comparing artificially generated data sets to actual data sets. The application includes a wide range of indicators for efficiency, statistics, and data privacy. Additionally, it has reports that one may use to compile data and communicate with their team. As the SDMetrics library is model-agnostic, it may be used with any synthetic data, regardless of how it was produced.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
MedCity News

Genetesis rakes in $17.5M as its heart disease test prepares for market entry

Genetesis founder and CEO Peeyush Shrivastava describes the company as an imaging technology platform focused on delivering “the most patient-centric and cost effective solution for identifying ischemic heart disease.” On Thursday, the company received an influx of cash to help it achieve that objective. Genetesis closed a $17.5 million Series C funding round, bringing its total funding to date to more than $40 million.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
PYMNTS

Study Shows Digital Engagement of US Consumers Linked to Employment Status

A strong labor market is a hallmark of a healthy economy. Consumers who are gainfully employed have more freedom to spend and spree, driving commerce and boosting gross domestic product (GDP). But could employment also be key in reshaping consumers’ relationship with the internet?. PYMNTS research shows that employment...
INTERNET
insightscare.com

WHO Launches AI-Based Health Worker Named “Florence 2.0”

The World Health Organization (WHO) recently launched an AI-powered WHO Digital Health Worker. It is said to offer health-related support – from sharing advice on mental health, ways to eat right, quitting tobacco, being more active and the right use of e-cigarettes. Named Florence 2.0, its interactive platform operates...
HEALTH
labpulse.com

Dante Genomics reveals Digital Health Population Genomics Programs at U.N. summit

Dante Genomics presented its Digital Health Population Genomics Programs at the 77th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Science Summit on Tuesday. Andrea Riposati, Dante Genomics’ cofounder and CEO, was an opening speaker at the summit, unveiling the company’s Digital Health Population Genomics Programs in Europe. The programs will...
HEALTH
bhbusiness.com

New Accelerator Looking to Help Startups Tackle SMI with Digital Tools, Venture Dollars

Digital behavioral health companies have raised billions of dollars, with many even becoming household names. The bulk of these startups focus on low-acuity conditions like anxiety and moderate depression. But the serious mental illness (SMI) space may be ripe for innovation. The economic impact of SMIs is more than $300 billion every year, according to SMI Advisor.
MENTAL HEALTH
daystech.org

Deloitte acquires SFL Scientific to extend AI and data science services and solutions

Deloitte has acquired the enterprise of SFL Scientific which underscores Deloitte’s dedication to investing within the capabilities that private and non-private sector shoppers want to remodel their companies for future success. Combining SFL Scientific’s deep science and analytics data with Deloitte’s breadth of AI capabilities and business depth and...
BUSINESS
beckerspayer.com

Kaiser Permanente, Ginger partner to offer mental telehealth to members

Kaiser Permanente and mental healthcare provider Ginger are partnering to offer emotional telehealth support services to members. Members will be able to access no cost and appointment-free text messaging-based support coaches, personalized tools and resources, and a platform to track progress and goals, according to an Oct. 4 news release.
MENTAL HEALTH
alternativeswatch.com

Amazon eyes impact with $150m investment in VC funds

Amazon’s new initiative, Amazon Catalytic Capital, is allocating $150 million to venture capital funds, accelerators, incubators and venture studios that in turn back underrepresented LGBTQIA, minority and women entrepreneurs. Four funds have been selected so far with plans to invest in more than 10 funds and over 200 companies...
BUSINESS
food-safety.com

Seaweed Food Safety Knowledge is Limited; FAO, WHO Call for Research, Regulation

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and the World Health Organization (WHO) have released a report that reviews the current available information about the food safety of seaweed, both harvested from the wild and produced through aquaculture. The Report of the Expert Meeting on Food Safety for Seaweed—Current Status and Future Perspectives was compiled during a Joint FAO/WHO Expert Meeting on Seaweed Safety in October 2021.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Associated Press

Scuba Analytics Recognized for Employee Happiness, Benefits, & Perks with 2 Comparably Awards

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022-- Time-series analytics platform Scuba Analytics received two awards this week from job-recruiting site Comparably for Employee Happiness and Best Company Perks & Benefits. Scuba was selected out of 70,000 companies across the country for two out of four awards released for Q3. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221006005880/en/ In 2022, Scuba Analytics won Best Company Perks & Benefits and Happiest Employees. (Graphic: Business Wire)
BUSINESS

