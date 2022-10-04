Read full article on original website
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson takes shot at Saints DB Marshon Lattimore with Allen Iverson meme
Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson did work in London on Sunday. In the 28-25 win over the New Orleans Saints at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Jefferson caught 10 passes for 147 yards. He also ran for a touchdown. It was the first time since 2016 that a player had 120 yards receiving and a rushing score and Jefferson's 16th career 100-yard receiving game. According to ESPN Stats and Information, only Randy Moss and Odell Beckham Jr. have had more 100-yard games (19) in their first three seasons.
Cowboys Dak Prescott New Injury Info; Dallas Signs Another QB vs. Rams
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys don't have a quarterback controversy. But they do have a quarterback question mark. As the team awaited a medical update on Dak Prescott's right thumb after his Tuesday visit to the doctor, owner Jerry Jones is preaching patience on who his starter will be Sunday afternoon against the Los Angeles Rams.
Cowboys at Rams: Dak Prescott, Damone Clark Practice Injury Update
Updated by the minute, our Cowboys NFL Moves, Free Agency and Trade Tracker: News and views on the roster-building effort
Seattle Seahawks at New Orleans Saints: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 5 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 5 matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and New Orleans Saints.
Healthy Miles Sanders Rising in Ranks of Rushing Leaders
PHILADELPHIA – Of all the superlatives you can lay at the feet of Eagles running back Miles Sanders, perhaps the best is that he is healthy. A month into the fourth and final season of his rookie contract, Sanders has stayed free of any nagging injuries that limited him to 12 games in each of the past two seasons.
Brad Biggs: Chicago Bears have been nothing short of ugly on offense — despite what OC Luke Getsy says
Numbers don’t matter, Justin Fields said after Sunday’s 20-12 road loss to the New York Giants, explaining that the Chicago Bears’ 2-2 record is the only figure that counts. That’s hard to dispute, and as the sample size grows it’s becoming increasingly difficult to say anything is...
Vikings DC Ed Donatell Isn’t Worried About Danielle Hunter’s Slow Start
Vikings edge rusher Danielle Hunter hasn't quite looked like himself so far this season. Normally one of the most prolific pass rushers in the NFL when healthy, Hunter is off to a slow start. He has just one sack — which came back in Week 1 — and eight pressures though four games.
Falcons BREAKING: Atlanta Releases Starting NT Anthony Rush
The Atlanta Falcons will be moving forward without one of its starting defensive linemen - by choice. The Falcons have released nose tackle Anthony Rush, who has started all four games this season. Rush, 26, signed with the Falcons in the middle of last season after being let go by...
Bears OC Gives Interesting Take on Fields Amid League-Low Stats
Bears quarterback Justin Fields has led the team to a better record (2–2) than his rookie season last year, but the quarterback has struggled with his passing game. The second-year starter currently ranks last in the NFL for completions (34), attempts (67), passer rating (58.7) and interception percentage (6). In comparison, Fields’ opposing quarterback this weekend, Vikings’ Kirk Cousins, had 25 completions just last week.
Saints aim for cleaner game against explosive Seahawks
Saints running back Alvin Kamara is having trouble recognizing his own team lately. New Orleans (1-3) has fumbled, stumbled and fouled its way through a three-game losing streak. The Saints — who haven't had a losing season since drafting Kamara in 2017 — are trying to clean up their act before hosting Seattle (2-2) on Sunday.
Giants’ Defensive Coordinator Compares Rodgers to Python
GREEN BAY, Wis. – A lot of defensive coordinators are ready for Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers to drive off into the sunset. New York Giants defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale has a different sort of drive in mind to celebrate Rodgers’ sometime-in-the-future retirement. “When...
Patriots Belichick Provides ‘State Of The QBs’ Update; Who Starts Sunday?
FOXBORO — While many teams would understandably be frazzled when health issues affect their top two options at the quarterback position, coach Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots are still taking it one day at a time. With incumbent starter Mac Jones still recovering from a high ankle...
Hornets Make a Pair of Roster Moves
Thursday morning, the Charlotte Hornets waived forward Isaiah Whaley, an undrafted free agent out of UConn. Whaley spent time with the Hornets in the 2k23 Summer League but did not see any game action. He did, however, record one rebound in four minutes of the team's preseason opener against the Boston Celtics.
The Alien from France, Plus Million-Dollar Picks, Bad QBs, and the Sneaky-Scary Niners With Peter Schrager and Ben Solak
The Ringer’s Bill Simmons shares his thoughts on top NBA draft prospect Victor Wembanyama after watching two exhibition games against the G League Ignite, as well as where he ranks among the best NBA draft prospects of all time (2:07). Then, Bill is joined by Peter Schrager of NFL Network and Fox Sports to discuss some bad NFL QB play through four weeks, as well as the 49ers’ impressive defense, the Rams’ slump, and more (22:37). Next, Bill is joined by The Ringer’s Benjamin Solak to discuss some matchups and kick around some NFL bets for Week 5, including: 49ers-Panthers, Bengals-Ravens, Buccaneers-Falcons, Cowboys-Rams, Chargers-Browns, Eagles-Jaguars, Patriots-Lions, and more (1:04:30). Finally, Bill makes the Million-Dollar Picks for Week 5 (1:33:01).
Embiid, Harden begin as 76ers top Cavs in Mitchell’s debut
Joel Embiid and James Harden were done with their preseason debuts long before Montrezl Harrell scored the go-ahead basket with 26 seconds left, and the Philadelphia 76ers beat Cleveland 113-112 on Wednesday night in Donovan Mitchell's first game with the Cavaliers. Embiid had 12 points and six rebounds in 18...
Bulls emphasize adaptability — and ‘randomness’ — in their offense after a sluggish start to the preseason
CHICAGO — The Chicago Bulls entered this season focused on playing fast and fluid. But their first preseason game Tuesday signaled a disconnect between this game plan and the team’s offensive reality without starting point guard Lonzo Ball. One preseason loss can’t be cause for panic, but the...
Guardians Grab Momentum Heading Into The Playoffs
There are a few different ways that teams can enter the playoffs. Some feel locked in when the season first gets underway, others cruise in, some teams just barely find a way, and then there are the teams like the Guardians who slam their foot on the gas and speed on in.
Philadelphia 76ers: Which Bench Players Stood Out So Far?
Although the preseason gives time for stars like Joel Embiid and James Harden to get warmed up and reacclimated following a long offseason, it can be even more important for players fighting for more minutes. A case and point being Wednesday's home opener against the Cleveland Cavaliers, who Philadelphia defeated...
Tyrese Maxey continues preseason tear, raising already high expectations for Sixers star
PHILADELPHIA — Doc Rivers feels the next step in 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey’s evolution is getting his shot without a play being called for him. Maxey appears to be doing a solid job of that through two preseason games. The shooting guard has combined to score 41 points...
Victor Wembanyama, the French teenage star, wows NBA folks in Vegas
HENDERSON, Nev. — Everything you needed to know about the 2023 NBA draft could be learned in the parking lot sandwiched between the water slide and nondescript minor league hockey arena. As NBA executives and scouts piled out of their black SUVs, no one was wiping a late Vegas...
