Pico Rivera, CA

laschoolreport.com

Leaving Los Angeles: These 10 LAUSD schools lost the most students during COVID

Enrollment in Los Angeles Unified schools has been dipping for years, declining even more during the pandemic — but which schools saw the biggest drops and why?. The enrollment drop of close to 6% during the pandemic came from a concoction of factors including families moving out of state, students switching to non-LAUSD schools with looser COVID restrictions, and children having to stay home to care for family members.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

Carlos Saucedo shares his growing up in Montebello story

Carlos Saucedo’s Los Angeles story begins in Montebello as the youngest of four kids. “Growing up with three older brothers, I was the baby,” he explained. “As you can imagine. I was teased nonstop, but it was just the love of having that protective shield-having older brothers look after me, to learn from them- I love them.”
MONTEBELLO, CA
Los Angeles, CA
East Los Angeles, CA
Pico Rivera, CA
vanlifewanderer.com

The 12 Best Pomona Restaurants

Looking from the outside at Pomona California you might miss some of what makes it unique. Pomona is the home of Cal-Poly Pomona, the Auto Club Raceway, the Latino Art Museum, the NHRA Motorsports Museum, and the American Museum of Ceramic Art. There is a revitalized downtown scene with a...
POMONA, CA
pasadenaweekly.com

Dino’s Famous Chicken opens in Pasadena

When opened Dino’s Chicken and Burgers on Pico Boulevard in 1969, he had taken the first step on the journey to creating a DTLA staple that would capture the hearts of Angelenos for the next five decades. In 1980, after the strong urging from his wife, Eleni, Demetrios created...
PASADENA, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

City Approves Burbank’s Housing Element

First published in the Oct. 1 print issue of the Burbank Leader. The Burbank City Council approved the state-required housing element of the city’s 2035 general plan, detailing its plans for 12,000 new housing units. This venture represents a departure from the city’s slumping development patterns, signaling significant changes for Burbank’s Downtown and Golden State districts.
BURBANK, CA
localemagazine.com

Add These 20 Free Things to Do in SoCal to Your Bucket List

Fun? Count us in. Free? We’re on our way. Fun for free?! We’re there! Whether you’re looking for educational, recreational or sensational, we’ve rounded up 20 things to do in SoCal that you won’t need to open your wallet to enjoy. These free activities are sure to add some fun to your fall calendar.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KGET

Six California Lottery winners bought tickets in Los Angeles area

Take a look around you — your odds of sitting next to a millionaire just improved. The California Lottery announced Wednesday morning that six people hit it big after purchasing lottery tickets and scratchers in the Los Angeles area. Five were purchased in Los Angeles County and the sixth was bought in Anaheim. The Lottery […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

2023 Rose Parade Royal Court announced

The seven members of the Tournament of Roses 2023 Royal Court were named in Pasadena Monday. The Royal Court was chosen from a group of 28 finalists who were announced in September. Members of the 2023 Royal Court will each receive a $7,500 educational scholarship to serve as ambassadors of the Tournament of Roses, the […]
PASADENA, CA
westsidetoday.com

Wildly-Popular Konbi Comes to Culver City

Konbi has come to Culver City from its origins on the Eastside in Echo Park. The hugely popular restaurant with Japanese-style Konbini sandwiches and French pastries tried to hold a quiet soft opening, but once the word got, so did the lines. The demand was so high that Konbi had to close briefly during the business day to regroup and had to close the business early more than once after selling out completely.
CULVER CITY, CA
thedowneypatriot.com

Downey couple celebrates 65 years of marriage

Luis and Ana got married on Sept. 28. 1957 in the small town of Santa Ana, Ecuador. Every time Luis shares their wedding details, he shows such happiness. He was able to give his bride a wedding that was unusual in their hometown. He worked very hard to save $6,000 sucres. Besides the wedding gown, he bought her a whole wardrobe, which he had delivered to her before the wedding.
DOWNEY, CA
theavtimes.com

Haunted House coming to Marie Kerr Park

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale will host a spooktacular Haunted House from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, and Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Marie Kerr Park Community Building, located 39700 30th Street West,. This activity is recommended for attendees ages 13 and above, with a parent...
PALMDALE, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Yard Signs Are Getting Stolen in San Gabriel

It happens every year around election time. It’s happening again this year in local elections. Candidates and their supporters try to skirt the rules. Yard signs are being stolen, and some have been put in yards without permission. Still other yard signs have been put on public property such as medians and verges, school grounds and public rights-of-way.
SAN GABRIEL, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Santa Monica institution Big Jo’s to close Oct. 17

Over its 63 years in business, Big Jo’s has earned its place in the pantheon of Santa Monica burger joints. Serving up staples like bacon cheeseburgers, egg salad sandwiches and crinkle cut fries, the basic, no-nonsense menu and reliable service drew generations of Santa Monicans to its humble location on Broadway between 19th and 20th streets.
SANTA MONICA, CA
seniorresource.com

Nursing Homes Near Los Angeles: Top 10 Highest-Rated

Knowledge is power, and here at SeniorResource.com, we believe that wholeheartedly! But we also understand the value of time. Nobody wants to spend hours combing the internet for answers. If you’re looking for nursing homes near Los Angeles, you’re already in the right place! No need to do another Google search because we’ve done your homework for you. We’ve scoured Los Angeles for the best senior care options. Here’s our top 10 list of the highest-rated nursing homes near Los Angeles!
LOS ANGELES, CA

