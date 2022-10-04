Konbi has come to Culver City from its origins on the Eastside in Echo Park. The hugely popular restaurant with Japanese-style Konbini sandwiches and French pastries tried to hold a quiet soft opening, but once the word got, so did the lines. The demand was so high that Konbi had to close briefly during the business day to regroup and had to close the business early more than once after selling out completely.

CULVER CITY, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO