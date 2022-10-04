Read full article on original website
The Annual National Shrimp Festival headlines 5 Things to do this Weekend for October 7th-9th
Then we have the National Shrimp Festival going on RIGHT NOW and it will be going on all the way until Sunday at Gulf Shores main public beach! There’s going to be so much happening including a “Singing for Scholarships” contest, a Sand Sculpture contest, live musical entertainment, arts and crafts, vendors and of course SHRIMP and all the food that you can eat! So, I believe that its pretty safe to say that you don’t want to miss this!
Shrimp Fest, ready for return after two lost years, opens Thursday
After two lost years, the National Shrimp Festival is poised to open Thursday in Gulf Shores. The forecast is fine and it’s safe to say expectations are high. It’s a year-round effort for those who work to put it on, said longtime volunteer Clayton Wallace, and a year-round focus for people who have made attending it a family tradition. “It’s kind of sobering to listen to people talk and to read the comments of people on social media,” Wallace said. “With a lot of families, it’s generational and it’s important to them. Therefore it’s important to us to be able to keep giving these memories to people.”
City of Semmes October Events
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - City of Semmes Mayor Brandon Van Hook and City Events Planner Elizabeth Lovelady joined us on Studio10 to talk about several fun October events. Below is information they provided about some of the events:. -Semmes Police Inaugural Ceremony will take place on October 14, 2022, at...
TRM set to celebrate Homecoming 2022
Students and faculty have begun celebrations at T.R. Miller High School in observance of Homecoming 2022 week. The week of observance will culminate on Friday with an array of activities for current students and alumni of the school. Organizers have planned an alumni welcome and tea in the school cafeteria...
The 6 Best Bars In Orange Beach Alabama
If you’re part of the sizable segment of Americans who visit one or more states during the summer months and want to hit the beer-swilling trail, look no further than the bars in Orange Beach. Laid-back and fun, Orange Beach is the perfect place to enjoy a day at...
Impact 100 Baldwin County offers women chance to make difference in community
(WALA) - Impact 100 Baldwin County is a community of women seeking to transform lives in Baldwin County by awarding high-impact, transformational grants to area nonprofits. Impact 100 provides an opportunity for women to make an incredible difference in their community and have fun while doing it. The organization, which...
Gulf Shores adds food truck event in November at Gulf Place
Two-day event will include tailgate activities and other entertainment. Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – The National Shrimp Festival is planned for the first weekend in October, Oct. 6-9 this year and also this year the city is adding a new event at Gulf Place for the second weekend in November.
Bay Sheriff: ‘We are officially out of the bonfire business’
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Sheriff Tommy Ford has responded after the agency accidentally caused an explosion at a bonfire during Mosley High School’s homecoming. “Tonight, there was an incident at Mosley High School where the annual homecoming bonfire exploded. This has been a tradition at Mosley started by a previous school resource deputy and […]
Everything you need to know: 88th annual Pensacola Interstate Fair
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Pensacola Interstate Fair is set for Oct. 20-30. The fair is also offering options to save your hard-earned cash with Dollar Day on Opening Day Thursday, Midnight Madness Friday specials, and advance Super Saver discount ride wristbands and half-price admission tickets. In addition, there will be...
'Pink meanies' wash up on Baldwin County beaches
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Images of gigantic jellies washing up on Baldwin County beaches are popping up on social media. They’re Drymonema larsoni, more commonly known as “pink meanies.” Dauphin Island Sea Lab Marine Biologist Brian Jones says this happens on Gulf Coast beaches about every 10-12 years.
Road Closures and Shuttle Info for Shrimp Festival
Two more days until the 4th Annual National Shrimp Festival. Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – The 49th Annual National Shrimp Festival kicks off on Thursday, October 6th and runs through Sunday, October 9th. Festival goers are encouraged to be aware of road closures and detours and to use shuttles to avoid traffic delays.
Variety of cuisine influences set Southwood Kitchen apart
Daphne, Alabama, sometimes takes a backseat to its flashier neighbor, Mobile, but while this quaint community is quieter, less big-city excitement doesn’t equal boring, especially when it comes to eating. If you know where to look, you’ll find Daphne’s dining scene is diverse and delicious. Case in...
Crews begin tearing down Hollywood Theaters in McGowin Park
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Demolition is underway at the Hollywood Theaters at McGowin Park. Wrecking crews starting to tear down one side of the building Tuesday. Topgolf is set to take its place. Developers hope to start constructing the two-story building starting in December, with an opening date set for late 2023.
10 Fall events throughout October in Pensacola, surrounding areas
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Break out the flannels and cameras. Here are 10 events including pumpkins patches, corn mazes and haunted houses to get you ready for the fall season. Creepy Hollow Woods – This haunted house is open every Thursday, Friday and Saturday in the month of October. They are open from 6 […]
Mobile waving its final goodbye to Carnival cruise ship
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Carnival cruise ship “Ecstasy” will set out on her final voyage Monday. “We’re gonna give it a good farewell with our crewmates, our Azalea trail maids, the bands, about 11 o’clock they’re coming out Monday and we invite the public to come out and experience that,” said David Clarke, CEO of Visit Mobile.
Highway Outlaws Truck Show & ‘Big Rig Drags’
The Highway Outlaws Truck Show & ‘Big Rig Drags’ is coming to Mobile Dragway October 7, 8 & 9, 2022. Friday, starting at noon, is an all-day truck show, meet & greet and live music. Saturday & Sunday, starting at 10:00am, is an all-day truck show, meet & greet, big rig drags and jet car show.
Woman injured in wreck
An Atmore woman suffered a possible injury in a two-vehicle wreck at the intersection of Medical Park Drive and McRae Street Monday night, according to the Atmore Police Department. Shannon Griffey, 50, of Atmore, was driving a 2017 Jeep Cherokee and traveling on Medical Park Drive. Kristy Benjamine, 33, also...
Gulf Coast Zoo comes roaring back
Katrina is due for an annual medical checkup requiring a blood sample. As she receives the shot, her demeanor is calm, which is good – because Katrina is a black leopard. She backs up to the side of her enclosure. Through the fence, the jungle feline offers her tail, allowing healthcare providers to draw blood from it in a syringe. Yet another story of many at Gulf Shores’ Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo.
Citywide burn ban issued until significant rainfall
A citywide burn ban has been issued for Atmore, according to fire officials. Atmore Fire Chief Ronald Peebles announced the ban this morning, adding that it will be in place until there is significant rainfall. According to the National Weather Service, rain isn’t in the forecast through Columbus Day, next...
“Should I stay, or should I go?” Why I left…
The Alabama Public Radio news team is examining the issue of keeping skilled and educated workers from leaving the Gulf coast. This on-going series of reports is called “Should I stay, or should I go.” Atlanta, Baltimore, Dallas, Washington D.C., Charlotte, and Chicago are consistently ranked at the top of the lists for best places to live for young Black professionals. They are also the top destinations for many raised in Mobile who are seeking higher salaries and better opportunities for career growth.
