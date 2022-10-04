ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sourcing Journal

Amazon Sets Holiday Hiring Target

Amazon said Thursday it aims to hire 150,000 workers as it prepares for the peak holiday shipping season that kicks off with its new Prime Day 2.0 sale next week.  That’s on par with last year’s peak-season plan and a bump from the 100,000 it recruited for the 2020 holidays. The U.S. positions include picking, packing, sorting and shipping for full-time, part-time and seasonal work. The e-commerce company said California, Texas, Utah, Washington, Tennessee, Idaho and Illinois are among the states with the largest number of open job requisitions.  The company is hoping to entice applicants with pay that averages above $19...
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Costco Is Getting Criticised By Customers

By ZidaneHartono - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=88266413.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Target to sell Tupperware in stores

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tupperware lovers can now purchase the iconic sealable containers straight from Target shelves, the latest sign of a seismic shift in the 76-year-old company’s business model. Tupperware Brands CEO Miguel Fernandez announced the launch via a LinkedIn post on Monday, and the news follows the...
freightwaves.com

It’s going to be a weird Christmas for Target, Walmart and Amazon

Our biggest retailers have way too much inventory and not enough consumer buzz. That’s a problem heading into the Christmas shopping season. Big box behemoths like Best Buy and Bed Bath & Beyond have bloated stockrooms and falling sales. Meanwhile, retailers like Amazon and Dollar General have seen an uptick in inventory value through this summer, according to their latest earnings reports — even as Wall Street begs companies to stop stocking up.
FOXBusiness

Holiday hiring: Walmart to add fewer workers this year

Walmart plans to hire fewer employees this holiday season amid a backdrop of uncertain economic conditions. The Arkansas-based retailer announced on Wednesday that plans to add 40,000 seasonal and full-time workers across the company before the holiday shopping season gets underway. This includes seasonal store associates, full-time, permanent truck drivers and customer care associates.
Bryan Dijkhuizen

JCPenney Ends Contract With Sephora

Door Joensdr77 op de Engelstalige Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php.
24/7 Wall St.

Macy's: America's Worst Big Retailer

It is hard to imagine that any retailer, other than those already ruined (such as Bed Bath & Beyond and Gap), could still have a share price down more than 40% this year. Even Target, which posted horrible results and said there was more to come, has dropped 30%. Its slide has leveled off, perhaps because of holiday season optimism. The loser among the nation’s larger retailers is Macy’s Inc. (NYSE: M). Its stock has dropped about 40% this year and continues to slide.
Sourcing Journal

Walmart and Target Reveal Holiday Hiring Plans

Walmart Inc. signaled a cautious outlook for the holiday season. The mass discounter said on Wednesday that it plans to hire just 40,000 workers for the holidays, a 73.3 percent decline from the 150,000 it hired last year. Most of the hires are seasonal workers, but some also include full-time, permanent truck drivers. Target, meanwhile, is recruiting 100,000, on par with last year. Walmart said it’s “offering additional hours to current associates who want them” before staffing up with seasonal help. While Walmart last year added 20,000 supply chain workers and has invested in high-tech automation systems, the 150,000 hired last year...
FOXBusiness

Amazon, Walmart, Target roll out early holiday sales

It's beginning to look like Christmas in stores across America as retailers kick off holiday deals off even earlier this year. Amazon is rolling out a 48-hour holiday sale for Prime members in October. The Seattle-based shopping juggernaut is among a handful of companies moving up their holiday sale calendars...
geekwire.com

Nordstrom CTO Edmond Mesrobian to step down from Seattle retail giant

Edmond Mesrobian, Nordstrom’s chief technology and information officer, is stepping down on Oct. 14, according to a new regulatory filing. Mesrobian joined Nordstrom in 2018. He was previously chief technology officer of travel giant Expedia Group, streaming pioneer RealNetworks, and grocery retailer Tesco. Mesrobian informed the company Sept. 30...
