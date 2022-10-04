Read full article on original website
An Amazon manager told staff to collect donations if they wanted to keep buying cereal for their office
The incident is one of several signs of Amazon frugality going overboard, according to former Amazon employees who now work at Google.
Amazon Freezes Corporate Hiring Across Its Retail Business as Second Prime Day Approaches
Amazon is freezing corporate hiring in its retail business for the rest of the year, according to a report by the New York Times. The Seattle-based retail giant confirmed the accuracy of the report to FN. According to the report, Amazon is halting hiring for all corporate roles, including technology...
Amazon Sets Holiday Hiring Target
Amazon said Thursday it aims to hire 150,000 workers as it prepares for the peak holiday shipping season that kicks off with its new Prime Day 2.0 sale next week. That’s on par with last year’s peak-season plan and a bump from the 100,000 it recruited for the 2020 holidays. The U.S. positions include picking, packing, sorting and shipping for full-time, part-time and seasonal work. The e-commerce company said California, Texas, Utah, Washington, Tennessee, Idaho and Illinois are among the states with the largest number of open job requisitions. The company is hoping to entice applicants with pay that averages above $19...
Amazon hiring 150,000 workers for holiday season
Amazon will hire 150,000 full-time, part-time and seasonal employees across its warehouses ahead of the holiday season.
Sweeping Changes to Kohl’s Department Stores
Diverse clothing lines and an expansion of its Sephora beauty partnership are hoped to position the financially-challenged retailer as a more favorable competitor to higher revenue-generating chains.
Costco Is Getting Criticised By Customers
Tupperware Partners With Amazon and Target to Make Products More Accessible
Tupperware has been a household name for 76 years, thanks to the patented Tupperware storage containers and the then-new method of marketing them to the public. Now most of us are familiar with the idea of “Tupperware parties” where women sell these new-fangled kitchen items to friends. So, is Tupperware an MLM?
8 Biggest Deals at Walmart in October
October is here, meaning fall is officially in full swing. From planning for the season's holidays to winter-prep yard work, you have a lot going on -- but Walmart has you covered. The discount...
Target to sell Tupperware in stores
ORLANDO, Fla. — Tupperware lovers can now purchase the iconic sealable containers straight from Target shelves, the latest sign of a seismic shift in the 76-year-old company’s business model. Tupperware Brands CEO Miguel Fernandez announced the launch via a LinkedIn post on Monday, and the news follows the...
It’s going to be a weird Christmas for Target, Walmart and Amazon
Our biggest retailers have way too much inventory and not enough consumer buzz. That’s a problem heading into the Christmas shopping season. Big box behemoths like Best Buy and Bed Bath & Beyond have bloated stockrooms and falling sales. Meanwhile, retailers like Amazon and Dollar General have seen an uptick in inventory value through this summer, according to their latest earnings reports — even as Wall Street begs companies to stop stocking up.
Holiday hiring: Walmart to add fewer workers this year
Walmart plans to hire fewer employees this holiday season amid a backdrop of uncertain economic conditions. The Arkansas-based retailer announced on Wednesday that plans to add 40,000 seasonal and full-time workers across the company before the holiday shopping season gets underway. This includes seasonal store associates, full-time, permanent truck drivers and customer care associates.
Amazon puts a second Prime Day sale on the calendar
Amazon is adding another Prime Day to the calender.
JCPenney Ends Contract With Sephora
Macy's: America's Worst Big Retailer
It is hard to imagine that any retailer, other than those already ruined (such as Bed Bath & Beyond and Gap), could still have a share price down more than 40% this year. Even Target, which posted horrible results and said there was more to come, has dropped 30%. Its slide has leveled off, perhaps because of holiday season optimism. The loser among the nation’s larger retailers is Macy’s Inc. (NYSE: M). Its stock has dropped about 40% this year and continues to slide.
Walmart and Target Reveal Holiday Hiring Plans
Walmart Inc. signaled a cautious outlook for the holiday season. The mass discounter said on Wednesday that it plans to hire just 40,000 workers for the holidays, a 73.3 percent decline from the 150,000 it hired last year. Most of the hires are seasonal workers, but some also include full-time, permanent truck drivers. Target, meanwhile, is recruiting 100,000, on par with last year. Walmart said it’s “offering additional hours to current associates who want them” before staffing up with seasonal help. While Walmart last year added 20,000 supply chain workers and has invested in high-tech automation systems, the 150,000 hired last year...
Amazon, Walmart, Target roll out early holiday sales
It's beginning to look like Christmas in stores across America as retailers kick off holiday deals off even earlier this year. Amazon is rolling out a 48-hour holiday sale for Prime members in October. The Seattle-based shopping juggernaut is among a handful of companies moving up their holiday sale calendars...
Data Shows Traditional Grocery Going the Way of Brick-and-Mortar Retail
Online grocery may be a significantly younger category than other kinds of eCommerce, and adoption may be lower, but grocers would be best served to learn from the lessons of traditional retailers in decades prior. As consumers shift online, category by category, grocers may soon find their aisles far emptier than they are prepared for.
Nordstrom CTO Edmond Mesrobian to step down from Seattle retail giant
Edmond Mesrobian, Nordstrom’s chief technology and information officer, is stepping down on Oct. 14, according to a new regulatory filing. Mesrobian joined Nordstrom in 2018. He was previously chief technology officer of travel giant Expedia Group, streaming pioneer RealNetworks, and grocery retailer Tesco. Mesrobian informed the company Sept. 30...
Welcome to Walmart Land, the retail giant’s attempt at entering the metaverse
If going into a Walmart in person isn’t your style, not to worry—Walmart is entering the “metaverse.” More specifically, it’s doing so within the immensely popular video game, Roblox, via a creatively titled project called… Walmart Land. As announced via Twitter and an official...
Amazon devices are on mega sale ahead of Prime Day—get early Black Friday deals on speakers, tablets
Some of the best Amazon devices are on sale ahead of October Prime Day 2022. Shop these early Black Friday savings on speakers, cameras and more.
