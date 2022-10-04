Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Conejos Neighborhood Is Gone but Not ForgottenColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Garden of the Gods Welcomes Bike and Foot Traffic, But No Cars, on Sunday (October 9th)Colorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Old Colorado City Has a Spooky Story Stroll Every Day in OctoberColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Harvest Festival at Rock Ledge Ranch on Saturday (October 1st)Colorado JillColorado Springs, CO
3 Great Burger Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Related
Sand Creek Massacre site in southeast Colorado expanding
EADS, Colo. — Interior Secretary Deb Haaland announced an expansion Wednesday of a National Park Service historical site dedicated to the massacre by U.S. troops of more than 200 Native Americans in what is now southeastern Colorado. Haaland, the first Native American to lead a U.S. Cabinet agency, made...
ngazette.com
The Best Slopper’s Here, Not In Pueblo
The best Slopper in Colorado can be found in Wheat Ridge, not Pueblo. I may have just started a feud with the people of Pueblo with the title of this article, but I can say with certainty that the best Slopper in Colorado can be found at El Aguascalientes Mexican Restaurant in Wheat Ridge.
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado Springs Gazette: Re-elect Lamborn to save lives and sanity
We keep looking to praise Colorado politicians who understand and respond to the serious issues of inflation, crime, the porous border and the closely related issue of young people dying at record rates because of fentanyl. They are remarkably hard to find, making U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn a cornerstone of Colorado politics.
Extremely rare moose sighting takes place in New Mexico, moose likely from Colorado
Video footage circulating online captures a moose spotted in Questa, New Mexico, with the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish noting that only five confirmed sightings have taken place in the state over the last 10 years. The most likely scenario is that this moose wandered across the border into New Mexico from Colorado, as this species continues to increase its range around the state and beyond. Moose were...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KRDO
CPW aquatic biologists surveying Fountain Creek this week
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Aquatic biologists from Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) and the United States Geological Survey are conducting their annual survey of Fountain Creek this week. To complete their work, the biologists use electro-fishing backpacks to catch fish in the local creek and document what they find....
How Do You Dispose of an American Flag in Northern Colorado
Now that summer is officially over, many of us are putting away the outdoor decor. If you have been flying an American Flag and realize it looks a little worn, read on. It may need to be retired and there is a mostly unknown, correct way to do that. Just throwing it in the garbage is seen as highly disrespectful.
Backyard Bear Attack In Western Colorado: Where’s the Bear?
A western Colorado man survived an attack by a bear in his backyard, but the bear is nowhere to be found. The bear attack happened Saturday night in New Castle. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the man heard a noise in his backyard, went to investigate, and discovered the presence of a bear. The startled bear immediately knocked the man to the ground and pinned him down. The man reportedly used one arm to protect his face and grabbed his gun with his free hand, firing three shots and scaring the bear away.
Leapin’ Lizards: This Dinosaur-Looking Reptile Lives in Northern Colorado
Northern Colorado is home to hundreds of different species of wildlife. From the tiniest amphibians, such as northern leopard frogs to massive mammals, like moose and elk, all kinds of animals live in the upper region of the Centennial State. Certain types of wildlife are more frequently seen than others....
RELATED PEOPLE
Donation marks momentum for bike path along notorious highway in Colorado
Boulder County is one step closer to realizing a long-envisioned bike path along a popular, notorious roadway. Nonprofit Cyclists 4 Community recently announced a $30,000 donation to the county to help pay for a feasibility study that could pave the way for a bike lane along the North Foothills Highway. That's the stretch of U.S. 36 between Boulder and Lyons, where cyclists have long braved the slim shoulders while drivers have maneuvered for space.
A triple-dip La Niña winter: what it means for Colorado
For a rare third year in a row, a La Niña weather pattern is set to take hold of Colorado this winter.
UCHealth to expand the Medical Center of the Rockies
One of the quickest growing regions in Colorado is northern Colorado, to the point local hospitals are running out of space and need to expand in order to meet demand. UCHealth, one of Colorado's largest health providers, announced on Tuesday plans to drastically expand the Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland. "Over the past decade, northern Colorado has been an attractive place for people to move," said Kevin Unger, President, and CEO of UCHealth's northern Colorado market. "Everyone is experiencing tremendous growth because of quality of life." According to the U.S. Census Bureau, in the last decade, Weld County's population...
Colorado Ghost Town Nevadaville
Nevadaville started in 1859, when a man named John found gold there. The town became one of the most important and flourishing mining towns in the area. Lodes of gold were being pulled from the ground exploding the populatio.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Facts About Colorado that Out-of-Staters Find Hard to Believe
People visiting the Centennial State often bring with them countless preconceived notions about life in Colorado. You are here to set the record straight. Visitors who think Colorado is a state full of pot-smoking outdoorsmen are wrong. Not everyone chooses to inhale, ski, or eat granola three times a day.
cpr.org
Inflation, crime, and sprawl are realities in Colorado. Gov. Jared Polis wants a second term to fight them
Democratic Governor Jared Polis is running for a second term against Republican Heidi Ganahl. Polis, who lives in Boulder, served in Congress for 10 years before he was elected governor of Colorado in 2018. In that first election, Polis promised to provide full-day kindergarten and universal preschool. He met both...
These 2 Colorado resorts top national rankings, 3rd resort makes top 10
Conde Nast Traveler released their 2022 Readers' Choice Awards for the best resorts in the world, and two Colorado entries claimed first and second on the list, with a third from the state also breaking into the top 10.
Another Colorado Classic Has Closed For Good After 57 Years
Another classic local Colorado business has said goodbye after almost six decades in business. What's the reason for yet another Colorado favorite closing its doors?. The sad emojis are flying in messages all around our state because we're about to lose another long-time business in Colorado. Sadly, it's become a trend not just in Colorado, but across the country. Local favorites closing up shop and locking the doors for good. Some of it can be blamed on the pandemic, right?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ouraynews.com
State shuts down only West Slope psych hospital
Complaints about care of children, safety concerns prompt closure. Colorado’s new Behavioral Health Administration shut down part of the Western Slope’s only psychiatric hospital on Sept. 28 in response to complaints about the quality and safety of the care it gives teenagers and kids as young as seven.
This Colorado town ranks as 1 of best fall vacation getaways
If you are looking for a fall getaway in Colorado, look no further. A town in our state was just named as being one of the best places for a fall getaway.
These 5 Colorado counties rank the lowest in overall 'well-being'
A company called Share Care publishes an annual report on community well-being in different places around the country. While Colorado did well compared to other states around the nation, a county-by-county breakdown reveals where 'well-being' is the highest and where it is the lowest across the Centennial State. In order...
Comments / 0