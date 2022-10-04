Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Sports
Alycia Parks reaches 1st WTA quarterfinal in Ostrava
OSTRAVA, Czech Republic — American qualifier Alycia Parks is having quite the breakthrough tournament in Ostrava. The 21-year-old Parks earned her first win against a top-10 ranked opponent by beating fourth-seeded Maria Sakkari 5-7, 7-5, 7-5 at the Agel Open on Thursday to reach her first WTA Tour quarterfinal.
NBC Sports
Konnor McClain, U.S. all-around champion, to miss world gymnastics championships
U.S. all-around champion Konnor McClain posted that she will miss the world gymnastics championships that start in three weeks due to a back injury, writing that her season is “officially over.”. McClain, 17, was due to vie for a spot on the five-woman world team at a selection camp...
BBC
Australia v England: Jos Buttler '100% fit' to make return
Venue: Optus Stadium, Perth Date: 9 October Time: 09:10 BST. Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. England captain Jos Buttler says he is "100% fit" to return after almost...
SkySports
Scotland 1-0 Austria: Hosts progress in World Cup play-offs after Abi Harrison's extra-time winner at Hampden Park
Substitute Abi Harrison sent Scotland one step closer to the Women's World Cup finals with an extra-time winner against Austria. Bristol City forward Harrison headed home Erin Cuthbert's corner from six yards in the 92nd minute of the first-round play-off in front of a record crowd of 10,182 at Hampden and Scotland held on for a 1-0 victory.
RELATED PEOPLE
T20 World Cup: New Zealand all-rounder Daryl Mitchell a doubt after injury
New Zealand all-rounder Daryl Mitchell is a doubt for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia after suffering a fractured finger.The 31-year-old sustained a blow to the little finger of his right, bowling hand while batting in the nets ahead of a tri-series against Bangladesh and Pakistan.Mitchell will now play no part in the series in Christchurch, with coach Gary Stead confirming that the all-rounder’s participation in the T20 World Cup is uncertain.“It’s a real shame for Daryl to suffer this injury on the eve of an exciting period of cricket for the side,” Stead said.“Daryl’s become a really important...
France 24
Women’s rugby: France defeat South Africa in World Cup opening match
Star scrum-half Laure Sansus crossed twice as France beat a stubborn South Africa 40-5 in the opening match of the women's Rugby World Cup in Auckland on Saturday. Sansus and fly-half Caroline Drouin excelled for the French, who raced 19-0 clear inside the first quarter at Eden Park but only made the game safe with three tries inside the final 15 minutes.
‘Superstar’ Ben Stokes will move up England’s World Cup batting order, confirms Jos Buttler
Jos Buttler indicated “superstar” Ben Stokes will have a role higher up the batting order in England’s T20 series against Australia and the World Cup that follows.Buttler will return from a niggling calf strain on Sunday in the first of three matches against Australia, with Stokes likely to make his first T20 international appearance since March 2021.Stokes’ record in the shortest format is surprisingly modest but the talismanic all-rounder has batted just three times in the top-four and never in successive matches, which looks set to change.“Ben Stokes is someone we want to try and give as much opportunity to...
ESPN
No Sam Kerr, no worries as Matildas notch first win in six months
Australia enjoyed its first win in six months with a 4-1 victory over South Africa in London on Saturday. While there was no Sam Kerr in the starting lineup for the Matildas, as well as a host of other staring XI players missing through injury, the Aussies found the back of the net with ease.
IN THIS ARTICLE
England’s impressive 23-match unbeaten run under Sarina Wiegman
England added another impressive notch to their unbeaten run under Sarina Wiegman with Friday night’s win over the United States.Lauren Hemp’s opener and Georgia Stanway’s penalty saw off the reigning world champions to make it 23 games without defeat for Wiegman, along the way winning the Lionesses’ first major trophy at Euro 2022.Here, the PA news agency looks back at the impressive run.World Cup qualifyingIt took just 12 minutes for Ella Toone to score the first goal of Wiegman’s reign, and seven more followed before the opening World Cup qualifier against North Macedonia was out.There were 10 in the return...
‘Women need to be taken seriously’: Beth Mead sickened by US abuse report
Beth Mead has said the Lionesses are in contact with the USA team about how they will show solidarity with players in the States after the publication of a report that found sexual misconduct and emotional abuse to be “systemic” there. Mead, named on Thursday as England’s player...
Comments / 0