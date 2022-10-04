ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Alycia Parks reaches 1st WTA quarterfinal in Ostrava

OSTRAVA, Czech Republic — American qualifier Alycia Parks is having quite the breakthrough tournament in Ostrava. The 21-year-old Parks earned her first win against a top-10 ranked opponent by beating fourth-seeded Maria Sakkari 5-7, 7-5, 7-5 at the Agel Open on Thursday to reach her first WTA Tour quarterfinal.
TENNIS
BBC

Australia v England: Jos Buttler '100% fit' to make return

Venue: Optus Stadium, Perth Date: 9 October Time: 09:10 BST. Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. England captain Jos Buttler says he is "100% fit" to return after almost...
WORLD
SkySports

Scotland 1-0 Austria: Hosts progress in World Cup play-offs after Abi Harrison's extra-time winner at Hampden Park

Substitute Abi Harrison sent Scotland one step closer to the Women's World Cup finals with an extra-time winner against Austria. Bristol City forward Harrison headed home Erin Cuthbert's corner from six yards in the 92nd minute of the first-round play-off in front of a record crowd of 10,182 at Hampden and Scotland held on for a 1-0 victory.
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Novak Djokovic
The Independent

T20 World Cup: New Zealand all-rounder Daryl Mitchell a doubt after injury

New Zealand all-rounder Daryl Mitchell is a doubt for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia after suffering a fractured finger.The 31-year-old sustained a blow to the little finger of his right, bowling hand while batting in the nets ahead of a tri-series against Bangladesh and Pakistan.Mitchell will now play no part in the series in Christchurch, with coach Gary Stead confirming that the all-rounder’s participation in the T20 World Cup is uncertain.“It’s a real shame for Daryl to suffer this injury on the eve of an exciting period of cricket for the side,” Stead said.“Daryl’s become a really important...
SPORTS
France 24

Women’s rugby: France defeat South Africa in World Cup opening match

Star scrum-half Laure Sansus crossed twice as France beat a stubborn South Africa 40-5 in the opening match of the women's Rugby World Cup in Auckland on Saturday. Sansus and fly-half Caroline Drouin excelled for the French, who raced 19-0 clear inside the first quarter at Eden Park but only made the game safe with three tries inside the final 15 minutes.
WORLD
The Independent

‘Superstar’ Ben Stokes will move up England’s World Cup batting order, confirms Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler indicated “superstar” Ben Stokes will have a role higher up the batting order in England’s T20 series against Australia and the World Cup that follows.Buttler will return from a niggling calf strain on Sunday in the first of three matches against Australia, with Stokes likely to make his first T20 international appearance since March 2021.Stokes’ record in the shortest format is surprisingly modest but the talismanic all-rounder has batted just three times in the top-four and never in successive matches, which looks set to change.“Ben Stokes is someone we want to try and give as much opportunity to...
SPORTS
ESPN

No Sam Kerr, no worries as Matildas notch first win in six months

Australia enjoyed its first win in six months with a 4-1 victory over South Africa in London on Saturday. While there was no Sam Kerr in the starting lineup for the Matildas, as well as a host of other staring XI players missing through injury, the Aussies found the back of the net with ease.
RUGBY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marin Cilic#Australian
The Independent

England’s impressive 23-match unbeaten run under Sarina Wiegman

England added another impressive notch to their unbeaten run under Sarina Wiegman with Friday night’s win over the United States.Lauren Hemp’s opener and Georgia Stanway’s penalty saw off the reigning world champions to make it 23 games without defeat for Wiegman, along the way winning the Lionesses’ first major trophy at Euro 2022.Here, the PA news agency looks back at the impressive run.World Cup qualifyingIt took just 12 minutes for Ella Toone to score the first goal of Wiegman’s reign, and seven more followed before the opening World Cup qualifier against North Macedonia was out.There were 10 in the return...
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy