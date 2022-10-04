Jos Buttler indicated “superstar” Ben Stokes will have a role higher up the batting order in England’s T20 series against Australia and the World Cup that follows.Buttler will return from a niggling calf strain on Sunday in the first of three matches against Australia, with Stokes likely to make his first T20 international appearance since March 2021.Stokes’ record in the shortest format is surprisingly modest but the talismanic all-rounder has batted just three times in the top-four and never in successive matches, which looks set to change.“Ben Stokes is someone we want to try and give as much opportunity to...

SPORTS ・ 21 HOURS AGO