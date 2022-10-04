Read full article on original website
Detroit News
Pius Suter prepared to play any role asked for Red Wings after wave of roster changes
Detroit — There have been changes galore on the Red Wings this season, with new faces all around the locker room, and it really took forward Pius Suter by storm early in training camp. Suter is only in his second season with the Wings, but the changes were still...
Could Dylan Larkin be traded by Detroit Red Wings?
Will Dylan Larkin be traded by the NHL deadline?Dylan Larkin gives update on contract talks with Detroit Red Wings. Dylan Larkin was selected by the Detroit Red Wings in the 1st Round of the 2014 NHL Draft and if things play out the way he wants them to play out, he will be in Hockeytown for a very long time.
Yardbarker
Penguins vs. Red Wings Takeaways: Depth Shows Its Spark
The Pittsburgh Penguins defeated the Detroit Red Wings by a score of 3-2. In their penultimate preseason game, the Penguins played all of their top players, and gave back-up goaltender, Casey DeSmith, a full 60 minutes of work. With the roster taking shape and the team getting some valuable preparation, there were a few key take aways from the game.
Yardbarker
Dylan Larkin Likely First Big 2022-23 Pre-NHL Deadline Trade
According to Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff , Dylan Larkin of the Detroit Red Wings might be the NHL’s first big pre-NHL Trade Deadline deal during the 2022-23 season. Even though most eyes are on a couple of other big names, the Red Wings might be looking to make the league’s first big splash and moving Larkin would certainly qualify.
3 Detroit Red Wings prospects who could make the roster
What Detroit Red Wings prospects could make the roster?Detroit Red Wings prospect #1Detroit Red Wings prospect #2Detroit Red Wings Prospect #3. With the beginning of the NHL season just over the horizon, teams will be finalizing their rosters soon as well. The Detroit Red Wings will have some interesting decisions to make regarding some prospects this year. After Lucas Raymond and Calder Trophy winner, Moritz Seider made their splashes in the league last season, who are some of the rookies that a have chance to make some ripples in the league this year? Here are three Detroit Red Wings prospects who have at least a chance to make this year’s team.
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Sandin, Liljegren, Robertson & Steeves
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll look at Rasmus Sandin’s return to game action this weekend. Second, I’ll look at two injured roster members who have only yesterday begun to skate – those are John Tavares and Timothy Liljegren. Third, I’ll...
NHL
Jagr discusses hockey future prior to Global Series in home country
PRAGUE -- Looking like an aging rock star, clad in dark jeans and a leather jacket, Jaromir Jagr strolled into O2 Arena in Prague. The all-time NHL great, who owns a team in Kladno, Czech Republic, was there for the 2022 NHL Global Series, which is bringing the NHL to his native country, a chance for the NHL's past to meet the NHL's present.
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Steeves, Nylander, Tavares & Murray
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs’ News & Rumors, I’ll look at Alex Steeves’ background, both within the organization and prior to his signing. Second, I’ll share some not-surprising news (at least to me) that William Nylander is being tried out at the center – at least until John Tavares returns.
Yardbarker
Canucks’ Boudreau Predicted To Be NHL’s First 2022 Coaching Casualty
Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff listed his 32 bold predictions for the season and among them was a prediction that Vancouver Canucks head coach Bruce Boudreau will be the first coaching casualty of the season. Already off to a rocky start this preseason and with some trepidation that he might be the guy long-term in Vancouver, insiders like Seravalli are wondering if Boudeau’s leash isn’t all that long.
Detroit News
Pistons rookie Ivey on improved pace of play: 'Sometimes I gotta get to the burners'
New York — Jaden Ivey put the pedal to the metal on several offensive possessions during his preseason debut Tuesday night against the New York Knicks. As a 20-year-old rookie, his speed is one of his main strengths, on both ends of the floor. There were occasions when Ivey beat his man to finish at the rim, but in most cases, he looked to create scoring opportunities for his teammates.
Detroit News
Success and struggle: Tigers' Riley Greene puts cap on his rookie season
Seattle — What you appreciate, besides his humility, immense talent and the promise he represents for Tigers baseball, is his unvarnished honesty. By just about any measure, Riley Greene had a solid rookie season. He won’t be in the talk for rookie of the year. His OPS-plus hovered around the Major League average of 100. But he patrolled center field like he was born to play there. His pre-pitch routine, reads and breaks on balls hit his way were textbook.
NHL
Quinn of Sharks leads coaches clinic in Prague ahead of Global Series
PRAGUE -- The hotel ballroom was packed with coaches-- hockey coaches, a rogue basketball coach -- each waiting to hear from some luminaries of the profession. David Quinn, the coach of the San Jose Sharks, was there for a Q and A. Geoff Ward, NHL guest coach, was there to talk about faceoffs and strategies and small-area games. Ulf Samuelsson, NHL guest coach, was there to talk bench behavior and skill development.
Yardbarker
Red Wings’ Raymond Ready to Break Out in Sophomore Season
The 2020 NHL Entry Draft was always going to be a monumental occasion for the Detroit Red Wings. As you may recall, the team bottomed out during the 2019-20 season which was (might I say mercifully) cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For the only time since their rebuild began in 2017, the Red Wings entered the draft lottery with the best odds at winning the first overall selection in the draft. But, as was the running theme throughout that season, the Red Wings could not catch a break. Instead, they slid all the way down to the fourth pick in the draft, a pick that to this day still stands as the highest pick they have had throughout their rebuild.
Canucks release defenseman Danny DeKeyser from PTO
The Vancouver Canucks have released Danny DeKeyser from his PTO, leaving him now searching for another opportunity just a week out from the regular season. The veteran defenseman got some action in the preseason with the Canucks but apparently didn’t do enough to earn a contract with the club.
Detroit News
Pistons' Cade Cunningham enters sophomore season healthy and 'more comfortable'
New York — Cade Cunningham is equipped with a couple of things he didn't have around this time last year: health and a full NBA season under his belt. The Pistons' second-year guard suffered an ankle injury during training camp last season and was forced to miss the entire preseason, along with the first five games of the regular season. Cunningham is entering his sophomore season with a clean bill of health and a healthy amount of experience, and he notices the difference from his rookie year.
NHL
PREVIEW: Red Wings look to pick up road win at Capitals Wednesday
Detroit focused on 'process over outcome' throughout 2022-23 preseason. The Detroit Red Wings will face the Washington Capitals Wednesday night from Capital One Arena. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m., and the game will be streamed on DetroitRedWings.com and air live on the Red Wings Radio Network (WWJ Newsradio 950 in Detroit).
Yardbarker
Canucks injury updates: Boeser and Mikheyev skating, Dermott’s status unclear
Vancouver Canucks head coach Bruce Boudreau provided the media with a slew of injury updates after his team’s 5–4 exhibition win over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. Brock Boeser continues to skate regularly after recently undergoing hand surgery. The 25-year-old forward scored 23 goals and 46 points in 71 games with the Canucks last season.
NHL
Caps Take on Wings at Cap One
After playing three road exhibitions in a span of four nights to finish out last week, the Capitals took Sunday off and returned to the rigors of training camp practice on Monday and Tuesday, with a newly trimmed camp roster in the wake of a small round of weekend cuts. On Wednesday night the Caps will take on the Detroit Red Wings in Washington's penultimate preseason game. The two teams met in Detroit last week when the Caps skated off with a 2-0 victory.
Detroit News
'Something minor': Pistons wing Hamidou Diallo misses preseason opener with leg injury
New York — Pistons guard Hamidou Diallo did not play during Tuesday's 117-96 loss due to a leg injury he suffered during practice this week. "A little leg injury, a little contusion I had in practice," Diallo told The Detroit News after the game. "Nothing major, just maintenance. Making sure I'm ready to go when everything really gets started."
