BBC
National Women's Soccer League: Crystal Dunn says it is 'hard to find joy in playing' after report
United States winger Crystal Dunn has told BBC Sport it is "hard to find the joy in playing" after findings of "systemic" abuse and misconduct in the National Women's Soccer League. A report released on Tuesday detailed evidence of abuse and misconduct - both verbal and sexual - in the...
5 takeaways from the report on abuse in the National Women's Soccer League
A new investigative report details sexual misconduct and verbal abuse by coaches in the league – and a lack of action by those in charge to address problems, despite years of players' complaints.
Report reveals alarming allegations of widespread abuse in women's soccer
An independent investigation has found systemic abuse and misconduct within women’s professional soccer in the United States. The report was based on more than 200 interviews and alleges the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) under the US Soccer Federation (USSF) failed to provide a safe environment for players. CNN’s Lucy Kafanov reports.
Soccer-U.S. captain Sauerbrunn says responsible parties in NWSL abuse case must leave
NEW YORK, Oct 4 (Reuters) - United States captain Becky Sauerbrunn called for the removal of individuals at the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) and U.S. Soccer who failed to protect players from abuse, after an inquiry found widespread misconduct in the professional league.
BBC
National Women's Soccer League: US captain Becky Sauerbrunn says players 'horrified' by report
United States captain Becky Sauerbrunn says players were "horrified and heartbroken" by the findings of "systemic" abuse and misconduct in the National Women's Soccer League. A report released on Tuesday detailed evidence of abuse and misconduct - both verbal and sexual - in the top-flight domestic league. Sauerbrunn said the...
Legendary Olympic Figure Has Reportedly Died At 81
Jim Redmond, who helped his injured son cross the finish line at the 1992 Olympics, died at 81 years old. British sprinter Derek Redmond tore his hamstring during the 400 meters semifinal at Barcelona. He resisted medical attention and attempted to limp his way to the end when his father rushed down from the stands.
Russia Sets WNBA Star Brittney Griner’s Appeal Date For Oct. 25
Griner was sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison colony.
Cherelle Griner is starting to worry Brittney Griner is not coming back as negotiations seemingly stall: 'Do I ever get to see my wife again?'
Brittney Griner's wife spoke with CBS this week in her first interview since the athlete was sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison.
NBA・
The father who helped his son cross the finish line at the Olympics has died
A torn hamstring left sprinter Derek Redmond painfully limping through the last 200 meters at the 1992 Summer Olympics. Then his father Jim emerged to help him cross the finish line, together.
ComicBook
WWE Star Knocks The Bloodline Off Their Perch as the No. 1 Merchandise Seller
Roman Reigns' faction, The Bloodline, has been utterly dominating WWE's merchandise sales recently. But, according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, a new challenger has risen up to knock the faction off its perch. Meltzer explained, "McIntyre has some momentum as two weeks ago his merch was No. 1 in the company. Bloodline these days is the perennial No. 1 and I presume coming out of the gates that the Wyatt stuff will probably sell big."
WWE・
How Megan Rapinoe, USWNT will cope with 'special' England game amid 'horrifying' report on abuse
Megan Rapinoe and the U.S women's national team emerged from a Wembley Stadium tunnel on Thursday to bathe in beaming sunshine. They gazed around the cavernous "Home of Football" that will fill with 90,000 people and vibrancy on Friday. They stepped out onto a pristine pitch that will stage "something really special," Rapinoe said, a highlight of her and their careers.
Portland fires 2 executives named in Yates report on abuse in women's soccer
The Portland Timbers and Thorns have fired general manager Gavin Wilkinson and president of business Mike Golub two days after both men were named the U.S. Soccer-commissioned investigative report on abuse in women's soccer. Wilkinson played a key role in concealing 2015 allegations of sexual harassment against then-head coach Paul...
Warriors star Draymond Green says 'NBA players support the WNBA more than we probably support' our own league
Two-time WNBA champ and three-time league MVP Lisa Leslie discussed the WNBA pay gap with LeBron James and Draymond Green in a clip from "The Shop."
ESPN
Portland Thorns dismiss two executives, owner steps aside following Yates report
Portland Thorns president of soccer Gavin Wilkinson and president of business Mike Golub have been relieved of their duties with immediate effect, the National Women's Soccer League club announced Wednesday. The two have also been relieved of their same roles with Portland's MLS club, the Portland Timbers. The announcement comes...
Thorns fire execs, Louisville apologizes following report
The Portland Thorns have dismissed a pair of team executives in the wake of an investigation into misconduct in the National Women’s Soccer League. The Thorns’ move Wednesday came a day after owner Merritt Paulson removed himself from a decision-making role with the team. Chicago Red Stars owner Arnim Whisler also stepped back from his role. Meanwhile, Racing Louisville President James O’Connor apologized to fans and a former player who came forward with allegations of sexual abuse.
Kansas City Current inspiring next generation of women soccer players
As the Kansas City Current break ground on their stadium, it will mark the first stadium purpose-built for an NWSL team.
ESPN
Why is Man United's Casemiro not first choice for Erik ten Hag?
When Manchester United confirmed the €70 million signing of Casemiro from Real Madrid, he was hailed as "one of the best midfielders in world football" by football director John Murtough. Manager Erik ten Hag hinted he was some kind of missing jigsaw piece -- "the cement between the stones" -- and, unveiled ahead of the 2-1 win over rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford on Aug. 22, the Brazil international was given a hero's welcome.
MLS・
ESPN
England women call NWSL abuse sickening, offer USWNT support
England forward Beth Mead said she was "sickened" by the results of the report which found systematic abuse in the National Women's Soccer League and said that England players are in contact with United States players to find a way to show support in their friendly on Friday. The investigation...
Becky Sauerbrunn: Officials who failed to protect players ‘should be gone’
Becky Sauerbrunn, a longtime member of the U.S. women’s national team and a defender for the NWSL’s Portland Thorns, said
Megan Rapinoe says owners of Thorns, Red Stars 'need to be gone' after report on NWSL abuse
Report by former U.S. Attorney General Sally Yates showed pervasive and systemic abuse in NWSL.
