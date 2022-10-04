Roman Reigns' faction, The Bloodline, has been utterly dominating WWE's merchandise sales recently. But, according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, a new challenger has risen up to knock the faction off its perch. Meltzer explained, "McIntyre has some momentum as two weeks ago his merch was No. 1 in the company. Bloodline these days is the perennial No. 1 and I presume coming out of the gates that the Wyatt stuff will probably sell big."

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO