ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Report reveals alarming allegations of widespread abuse in women's soccer

An independent investigation has found systemic abuse and misconduct within women’s professional soccer in the United States. The report was based on more than 200 interviews and alleges the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) under the US Soccer Federation (USSF) failed to provide a safe environment for players. CNN’s Lucy Kafanov reports.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Becky Sauerbrunn
Person
Sinead Farrelly
Person
Erin Simon
Person
Gavin Wilkinson
Person
Lucy Bronze
Person
Vlatko Andonovski
The Spun

Legendary Olympic Figure Has Reportedly Died At 81

Jim Redmond, who helped his injured son cross the finish line at the 1992 Olympics, died at 81 years old. British sprinter Derek Redmond tore his hamstring during the 400 meters semifinal at Barcelona. He resisted medical attention and attempted to limp his way to the end when his father rushed down from the stands.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Portland Thorns#Uswnt#U S Soccer
ComicBook

WWE Star Knocks The Bloodline Off Their Perch as the No. 1 Merchandise Seller

Roman Reigns' faction, The Bloodline, has been utterly dominating WWE's merchandise sales recently. But, according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, a new challenger has risen up to knock the faction off its perch. Meltzer explained, "McIntyre has some momentum as two weeks ago his merch was No. 1 in the company. Bloodline these days is the perennial No. 1 and I presume coming out of the gates that the Wyatt stuff will probably sell big."
WWE
102.5 The Bone

How Megan Rapinoe, USWNT will cope with 'special' England game amid 'horrifying' report on abuse

Megan Rapinoe and the U.S women's national team emerged from a Wembley Stadium tunnel on Thursday to bathe in beaming sunshine. They gazed around the cavernous "Home of Football" that will fill with 90,000 people and vibrancy on Friday. They stepped out onto a pristine pitch that will stage "something really special," Rapinoe said, a highlight of her and their careers.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NWSL
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
The Associated Press

Thorns fire execs, Louisville apologizes following report

The Portland Thorns have dismissed a pair of team executives in the wake of an investigation into misconduct in the National Women’s Soccer League. The Thorns’ move Wednesday came a day after owner Merritt Paulson removed himself from a decision-making role with the team. Chicago Red Stars owner Arnim Whisler also stepped back from his role. Meanwhile, Racing Louisville President James O’Connor apologized to fans and a former player who came forward with allegations of sexual abuse.
SOCCER
ESPN

Why is Man United's Casemiro not first choice for Erik ten Hag?

When Manchester United confirmed the €70 million signing of Casemiro from Real Madrid, he was hailed as "one of the best midfielders in world football" by football director John Murtough. Manager Erik ten Hag hinted he was some kind of missing jigsaw piece -- "the cement between the stones" -- and, unveiled ahead of the 2-1 win over rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford on Aug. 22, the Brazil international was given a hero's welcome.
MLS
ESPN

England women call NWSL abuse sickening, offer USWNT support

England forward Beth Mead said she was "sickened" by the results of the report which found systematic abuse in the National Women's Soccer League and said that England players are in contact with United States players to find a way to show support in their friendly on Friday. The investigation...
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy