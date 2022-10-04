ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rogersville, MO

Rogersville man with history of drunk driving charged with murder in fatal crash

By Harrison Keegan, Springfield News-Leader
 2 days ago
A Rogersville man with several prior DWI convictions has been charged with murder after police say he was on meth when he caused a fatal crash last year in Springfield.

Donald Pierce, 49, was charged Friday with second-degree murder and several DWI-related charges for the crash that resulted in the death of 72-year-old Linda Ward and serious injuries for her husband.

Court documents say Pierce drove his Chevrolet Silverado over the raised concrete median and crashed head-on with Ward's Honda SUV. Ward was pronounced dead at the scene.

Pierce had been the subject of a 911 call earlier that morning from another motorist who was concerned about his erratic driving, court documents say.

When he was interviewed by police after going to the hospital, Pierce allegedly told the officers he had no recollection of the crash. He consented to a blood test, and the test revealed he had meth in his system, according to court documents.

Court documents say Pierce has four prior DWI convictions, two of them felonies.

Online records indicate a warrant has been issued for Pierce's arrest in this case.

