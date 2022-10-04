ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

Cape Coral asked LCEC to delay power restoration, citing safety concerns

By Luis Zambrano and Dan Glaun, Fort Myers News-Press
The News-Press
The News-Press
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cAUOp_0iM48Aex00

After Hurricane Ian tore through Southwest Florida last Wednesday, the city of Cape Coral asked Lee County Electric Cooperative to hold off on restoring the power until that Saturday due to safety concerns.

"The first 48 hours we were doing search and rescue. And while we were doing search and rescue LCEC was doing assessments to see exactly what needed to be done," Cape Coral Mayor John Gunter said Tuesday in an interview.

"The last thing that we want to do is prematurely energize the line and have someone from the community get electrocuted," Gunter added.

Restoration: Cape Coral water restored, boil notice still in effect, LCEC and other updates

Here comes the sun: Musician plays for food line after Hurricane Ian in Cape Coral

Karen Ryan, public relations director for LCEC, confirmed the utility waited until Cape Coral had finished search and rescue operations before beginning restoration.

As of 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, more than 41% of LCEC's six-county service territory has been restored during the past five days, excluding Sanibel and Pine Island, which are not accessible to line crews.

On Sunday, LCEC said about 5% of its customers in Cape Coral had regained power and promised accelerated restorations.

"We're gonna see progress more quickly now from here," said Denise Vidal, chief executive officer at LCEC.

As of Tuesday morning, 7.5% of its Cape Coral customers had power.

Florida Power & Light, the other electric company that provides service in Lee County, has restored 77% of customers in the county as of Tuesday afternoon.

Bryan Garner, an FPL spokesman, confirmed that FPL began Lee County power restoration a day before Cape Coral on Friday.

"In Lee County, because of the high winds and storm surge, our crews could not begin restoring power until Friday, Sept. 30," Garner said.

Cape Coral after Ian: Cape Coral residents weather Hurricane Ian: 'It’s been a catastrophic event for the city'

Cape residents without electricity: Cape Coral residents persevere without electricity six days after Hurricane Ian

Cape's latest hurricane efforts: Cape Coral water restored, boil notice still in effect, LCEC and other updates

Main circuits in the Cape

Ryan said LCEC did not have any transmission lines that failed as a result of the storm.

"All of our substations were restored the day after the storm passed," she said.

Garner, the FPL spokesman, also told The News-Press his utility did not lose any transmission structures during Hurricane Ian.

"We have hardened almost all (about 99%) of our transmission structures across our service territory with concrete or steel, and that includes all of our transmission in Southwest Florida," Garner wrote in an email.

Ryan said LCEC's electrical restoration has been slow because crews have been working first to restore main circuits, which include hospitals, grocery stores, and the city of Cape Coral Southwest Reverse Osmosis Plant.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u2QMd_0iM48Aex00

However, not all main circuits have been restored as of Tuesday afternoon.

Responding to the seemingly slight rise in restored customers nearly a week after the storm made landfall, Ryan said some main circuits only count as one customer restored, and they've been prioritizing them first.

"Once the main circuits are restored, then we're able to deliver power and reenergize the lines, so the neighborhoods where you can get a larger number of customers, are restored," Ryan said.

Ryan compared the process of fixing the main circuits and restoring the electric grid to fixing a water plant that has broken pipes and cannot send the water where it needs to go.

"If the big huge pipes are broken or not functioning correctly, no water is going to get to the neighborhood," Ryan said.

This means that damaged main circuits must be fixed before neighborhoods can get power.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Eo86f_0iM48Aex00

LCEC cautions customers: Here's what LCEC wants customers to know when inspecting homes and businesses

High LCEC bills: LCEC electric bills are on the rise this summer in Cape Coral. Here's why

LCEC target 95% electrical restoration: Hurricane Ian: Cape Coral, LCEC officials target to have 95% power restoration by Saturday

What's next for LCEC customers?

LCEC has 1,500 crew members servicing their territory in Lee County, and they are adding 500 crew members, which were provided by the Florida Electric Cooperatives Association.

The cooperative estimates 95% restoration for the Cape by Oct. 8.

LCEC will prioritize sending crews where they can get a large swath of customers restored after completing repairs on main circuits.

The extent of the damage and time to restore will also affect where LCEC directs its resources, Ryan said.

"If they can get a large number like 3,000 customers on with a big crew in like two hours, they're gonna go there before they would go to an area where there are 10 customers and it might take six hours to restore," Ryan said.

Luis Zambrano is a Watchdog/Cape Coral reporter for The News-Press and the Naples Daily News. You can reach Luis at Lzambrano@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @Lz2official.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Cape Coral asked LCEC to delay power restoration, citing safety concerns

Comments / 25

Florida Fishing
2d ago

Anytime a disaster of this magnitude hits, there's a multitude of issues to address. Clearly, safety is #1. Everyone just needs to continue to stay calm, keep on helping your neighbors, keep being the person people will look up to when this is all over. I have a feeling based on them prioritizing the most populated areas first, my section of NW Cape may be one of the last to get power. It sucks, but I'm ok with that. It'll be back on eventually. I've still got food, charcoal, water, wet wipes, beer and fresh fish to eat. It'll be ok. Kinda like camping but with a home.

Reply(2)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wallstreetonparade.com

Cape Coral: A City of 204,000 in Florida Remains 86 Percent Without Power on Day Eight Since Hurricane Ian Hit

If a major fire occurs in most cities and towns across America, there is a standing procedure to quickly call for mutual aid from other fire departments to achieve a speedy and safe resolution. But when it comes to the Lee County Electric Cooperative (LCEC) that provides electricity to the city of Cape Coral, Florida, something has gone terribly wrong in the process of calling for that mutual aid in a timely manner after one of the most devastating hurricanes in Cape Coral’s history.
CAPE CORAL, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Cape Coral, FL
Business
Lee County, FL
Industry
Lee County, FL
Government
City
Cape Coral, FL
Local
Florida Industry
Lee County, FL
Business
Cape Coral, FL
Government
City
Sanibel, FL
County
Lee County, FL
Local
Florida Government
WINKNEWS.com

Power companies provide update on restoration efforts

Florida Power and Light CEO Eric Silagy said 94% of FPL customers in Lee County had their electricity back on. In Charlotte County, he said about 90% of customers had their power on. He hoped to get the next 10% connected before the end of the week. Silagy spoke during...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coral#Restorations#Cooperatives#Electric Grid#Southwest Florida#Water Energy Supply#Electricity Supply#Construction Maintenance#Lcec#Sanibel And Pine Island#Florida Power Light
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral business owner rode out Hurricane Ian in her store

Business owners in Cape Coral are cleaning up and hoping to get their power back soon so they can serve their community. Laundromat owner Fernanda in southwest Cape Coral says she has been cleaning out and hopes her machines will work when the power returns. She wants to provide laundry service to the community as soon as possible.
CAPE CORAL, FL
flcourier.com

Black neighborhoods devastated by Ian seeking help

Residents in communities of color say hurricane assistance is painfully slow. As President Joe Biden prepared to visit areas in Fort Myers devastated by Hurricane Ian on Wednesday, residents in several historically Black neighborhoods in Southwest Florida weren’t holding out much hope that help was coming quickly for them.
FORT MYERS, FL
CBS Miami

New Seven Mile Bridge in the works for Florida Keys

MIAMI - Hurricane Ian danced past Key West and "The Southern Most City" experienced flooding, a hundred homes were impacted but it was Fort Meyers, Naples and Marco Island that took the main hit. What went down there had high interest in the Keys. Roman Gastesi is the Monroe County Manager. He told CBS4 News, "When you live in Florida, when you live in the area we live in it, it is not if you are going to get hit by a hurricane, it is when are you going to get hit by a hurricane."On September 10, 2017, Hurricane Irma hit the...
NAPLES, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
WINKNEWS.com

Downtown Fort Myers restaurants race to reopen after Hurricane Ian

Downtown Fort Myers businesses held steady from the furious winds of Hurricane Ian, but they were deluged by the storm’s surge of water. On Day 7 after the storm ripped across Southwest Florida, First Street had garbage and storm debris littered across the sidewalks. Ford’s Garage and Capone’s, popular...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Charlotte County discusses roofing solutions for residents

Hurricane Ian made landfall in Charlotte County last week, with powerful 150-mile-per-hour winds and a storm surge that caused damage to homes and left entire mobile home communities in pieces. Because of the combination of winds, rain and storm surge, many homes sustained damage to their roofs, leaving homes exposed...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
The News-Press

The News-Press

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The News-Press | Southwest Florida news, community, entertainment, yellow pages and classifieds. Serving Southwest Florida, Florida | news-press.com

 http://news-press.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy