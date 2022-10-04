Lubbock Christian University Theatre presents "Little Women: the Broadway Musical", at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 7-9 in the McDonald Moody Auditorium.

Based on the life of author Louisa May Alcott, the beloved story of "Little Women" follows the adventures of sisters, Jo, Meg, Beth and Amy March. Jo weaves the story of herself and her sisters and their experience growing up during the Civil War in America. The timeless, captivating story is brought to life in this beautiful musical filled with personal discovery, heartache, hope and everlasting love.

Dr. Laurie Doyle, chair of the LCU Department of Communication and Fine Arts, has served as director, music director or assistant director of 75 musicals and play productions at LCU since 1985.

“Little Women, the Broadway Musical is a lovely story of family, friendship, loss, and triumph. I am drawn to the gorgeous songs by Jason Howland and enjoy watching the characters as they grow and change throughout the musical. This cast is very talented and working hard to bring this well-known story to life," Doyle said.

This year's cast represents a variety of the LCU population with a cast and crew of 23, including one staff member and students representing 11 different majors outside of the theater department, including biochemistry, criminal justice, psychology, and digital media applications.

The cast and crew have worked tirelessly to create a performance that is both engaging and entertaining for all ages. They are Julie Bartholomew, Avery Camp, Sean Durham, Shelbee Fraze, Tabitha Gregory, Emily Hooper, Nelson Hudson, Kandle Kitchens, Peter Le, Adrianna Langat, Bethany Moore, McKayla Montoya, Chase Morton, Michaela Parsons, Jessica Rackley, Christopher Rader, Levi Reaves, Kathryn Shipman, Ella Simpson, Drisana Stone, Blaine Temple, Willow Walton, and Chloe Williams.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for students and seniors. This production is made possible in part through a grant from the City of Lubbock, as recommended by Civic Lubbock, Inc.

The community is welcome to come experience the production of this timeless classic. For more information or to purchase tickets visit: LCU.edu/tickets.