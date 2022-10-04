ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

How Mississippi’s Governor Made the Jackson Water Crisis Worse

Hurrying to drop off her rent check near her home in Jackson, Mississippi, Jasmine Roberson took a deep breath and did the math: She was seven days late, which took an extra $70 out of her already empty bank account. She has a looming $500 car payment, three boys to feed, a gas tank to fill, utilities. And she has to cover all of this and more with a week less of wages in her pocket, all because a lack of drinking water forced her to make a choice: caring for her children after schools and daycares closed or going...
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Sports
Local
Mississippi Government
Local
Mississippi Football
247Sports

Column: What makes Ole Miss uniforms so beloved?

Hello. We interrupt this regularly scheduled programming to talk about one of the most popular and common talking points of Ole Miss football, away from the game itself. Let's talk Ole Miss football threads, also known as uniforms. Every Thursday or Friday before game day, this topic is often hailed,...
OXFORD, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ted Dibiase

Comments / 0

Community Policy