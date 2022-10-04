Read full article on original website
MSNBC
Brett Favre text messages reveal hypocrisy of Mississippi officials blasting Jackson
The stench of hypocrisy from Mississippi leaders smells as bad as the water that was flowing through the capital city’s pipes until a few days ago. The stench of hypocrisy from Mississippi leaders smells as bad as the water that was flowing through the capital city’s pipes until a few days ago.
How Mississippi’s Governor Made the Jackson Water Crisis Worse
Hurrying to drop off her rent check near her home in Jackson, Mississippi, Jasmine Roberson took a deep breath and did the math: She was seven days late, which took an extra $70 out of her already empty bank account. She has a looming $500 car payment, three boys to feed, a gas tank to fill, utilities. And she has to cover all of this and more with a week less of wages in her pocket, all because a lack of drinking water forced her to make a choice: caring for her children after schools and daycares closed or going...
WLOX
Report: Brett Favre hires former Trump attorney as welfare scandal grows
NFL legend Brett Favre, who has become a central figure in ongoing coverage of the Mississippi welfare scandal, has hired former Trump White House attorney Eric Herschmann as his lead counsel, Axios first reported on Monday. Favre has been a subject of Mississippi Today and national reporting this year for...
Jackson State visit to Alabama State homecoming will bring out five-stars
Two local five-star prospects are coming to see Alabama State host Jackson State this weekend. The post Jackson State visit to Alabama State homecoming will bring out five-stars appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Ole Miss honors James Meredith 60 years after integration
JACKSON, Miss. — (AP) — The University of Mississippi is paying tribute to 89-year-old James Meredith 60 years after white protesters erupted into violence as he became the first Black student to enroll in what was then a bastion of Deep South segregation. As it has done on...
Florida State defensive end regarded as first-round prospect by ESPN's Todd McShay
Could the Seminoles produce another top defensive end in the upcoming draft?
WTOK-TV
2022 Blackwell Classic and Mississippi/Alabama All Star game rosters revealed
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - High School Football made some big announcements as the 2022 Bernard Blackwell Classic and the Mississippi-Alabama All Star Game have announced their rosters. For the Bernard Blackwell Classic, there are a lot of local players that have made the list including:. South Roster. Tyreke Snow: Newton.
247Sports
Column: What makes Ole Miss uniforms so beloved?
Hello. We interrupt this regularly scheduled programming to talk about one of the most popular and common talking points of Ole Miss football, away from the game itself. Let's talk Ole Miss football threads, also known as uniforms. Every Thursday or Friday before game day, this topic is often hailed,...
Alabama Soccer Scores Two Goals In 35 Seconds, Beats Ole Miss 4-1
Felicia Knox paced the Crimson Tide with a goal and two assists
Mike Detillier continues to light up the Sports Media World with Louisiana Charm
Mike Detillier at a tv taping at CBSMike Detillier Twitter page. From the start, sports media personality Mike Detillier had the talent. He explains, “I never had the ambition to be a sports media person. My late mom, God Bless her, would tell people I could do this when I was 11 or 12 years old.”
Trey Washington is making his mark in a crowded Ole Miss safety room
Sophomore Trey Washington has carved out a niche among the talent-rich safeties on the 2022 Ole Miss football team.
