KC Chiefs force Cole Beasley into retirement
Just three days after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs, Tampa Bay wideout Cole Beasley decided he would call it a career. Wide receiver Cole Beasley retired from the game of football on Wednesday, and while he never once mentioned the Kansas City Chiefs in his statement saying goodbye to the game he’s infected since 2012, we are pretty sure they loomed large in the decision-making process nonetheless.
Ex-Eagles star: I’m ‘excited’ about 4-0 start but team is ‘a about a year or two away’
The Philadelphia Eagles have given their fans a lot to be happy about. For starters, they improved to 4-0 with Sunday’s 29-21 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. This is the first time the Birds have started 4-0 since 2004, the year they made it to Super Bowl XXXIX but lost to Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.
Behind Enemy Lines: Eagles preparing depth after injuries at LT, kicker
Behind Enemy Lines brings you the key storylines and latest news for the Arizona Cardinals’ opponents each week this season. Andre Dillard designated to return; Eagles navigating issues at LT, K. By Arizona Sports. The Philadelphia Eagles have questions at left tackle and kicker heading into a game at...
Where we rate the Vikings in our Week 5 power rankings
The 3-1 Vikings didn't crack our top 10 this week.
atozsports.com
Eagles have a shot at doing something that has never been done in franchise history
The Philadelphia Eagles have had a record start to their 2022 season after the Week 4 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. They are now 4-0 and haven’t started a season that well in 18 years. In the 2004 season, the Eagles started 7-0, which is the best start to a season they have ever had.
atozsports.com
Eagles sign former college phenom in wake of injury to key player
The Philadelphia Eagles could be facing a difficult decision for their Week 5 matchup on the road against Arizona Cardinals. The status of Eagles kicker Jake Elliott, who hasn’t missed a game since signing with the team in Week 2 of 2017, is up in the air after suffering a leg injury against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Did Commanders’ Ron Rivera hint he’s considering a QB change?
To say the Washington Commanders’ offense is out of sync would be a comprehensive understatement. After four games, they’re scoring on 21.6% of their drives and are averaging 4.6 yards per play. Both are last in the NFL, but Ron Rivera insists the offense is on the verge of turning a corner.
TV broadcast map for Panthers vs. 49ers in Week 5
CBS (Single) Blue: San Francisco 49ers vs. Carolina Panthers (Ian Eagle, Charles Davis) Red: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Buffalo Bills (Jim Nantz, Tony Romo) Green: Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets (Kevin Harlan, Trent Green) Teal: Houston Texans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (Spero Dedes, Jay Feely) Yellow: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Cleveland...
TV coverage map for Eagles vs. Cardinals in Week 5
The Eagles (4-0) and Cardinals (2-2) are set for what could be the game of the week as the two teams meet at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Arizona is led by quarterback Kyler Murray, running back James Conner, and tight end Zach Ertz as the team waits for DeAndre Hopkins to return in Week 7.
The Bucs’ biggest challenge in the NFC South is the Falcons? What’s going on?
TAMPA — A month into the season, if you had the Bucs playing the Atlanta Falcons Sunday for the undisputed share of first place in the NFC South, congratulations. As Atlanta head coach Arthur Smith said a couple of weeks ago, most people already had written the Falcons’ obituary. But their season has a pulse, and it is the result of a strong running game.
3 Chicago Blackhawks to trade before the regular season starts
The regular season is fast approaching for the 2022-23 Chicago Blackhawks. There are a lot of storylines that will be following this team as they try to rebuild their organization back to the powerhouse that it once was. That is going to take a long time. It seems as if...
Braves get perfect injury update on Spencer Strider ahead of playoffs
The Atlanta Braves got a great update on pitcher Spencer Strider heading into the playoffs. Strider, a rookie, was one of the best stories in baseball this season. The added rest thanks to an NL East division victory should be enough time to allow Strider back on the mound in a best-of-5 playoff series. Strider’s been out since Sept. 18 with an oblique strain, but that should chain by the start of the NLDS.
MLB・
Jordan Mailata Has a Chance to Play vs. Cardinals
The LT said he is day-to-day but one of his goals this year was to start every game
NBC Sports
Eagles spent a month trying to upgrade this one area, and it's paying off
This time last year, the Eagles had two takeaways on their way to 16 all year – including the postseason. Only four teams had fewer, and incredibly six of those takeaways came in two games – against the Panthers and Saints. That means in their 16 other games, the Eagles forced 10 turnovers.
Buccaneers should be excited about comment from Hall of Famer
The Buccaneers have an opening at wide receiver after the retirement of Cole Beasley. This could turn their attention in another direction. The start to this season has been a lot of highs and lows for the Buccaneers. Two and two through four games is far from bad, but there is still plenty for the team to improve if it wants to make a Super Bowl run in a few months.
Yardbarker
Week Five Philadelphia Eagles at Arizona Cardinals: What to Watch For
The Philadelphia Eagles (4-0) will take on the Arizona Cardinals (2-2) in week five. The Eagles will look to keep the ball rolling in Arizona while the Cardinals will seek to win two weeks in a row after a lackluster start to the season. The Eagles are playing up to...
Cardinals’ new black helmets to make regular-season debut vs. Eagles
The Arizona Cardinals will be rocking a brand new look for the very first time in the regular season on Sunday. The Cardinals will be donning their black alternate uniforms with their new black helmets against the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium. This won’t be the first time the...
NFL・
Eagles visit brings back 75-year-old Cardinals memories of Violet Bidwill, last NFL title
Michael Bidwill never knew his grandmother. But as the historian of his family's generational ownership of the Cardinals franchise, and the current owner of the team, he knows a great deal about Violet Bidwill. His father Bill, the late owner of the Cardinals, told Michael a story of when Violet was watching one of Bill's football games. ...
NFL・
Cubs: 4 players on postseason rosters who are a perfect fit
For the second time in as many years, the Chicago Cubs will take in the postseason like the rest of us – from either the seats or home. Despite a strong second-half performance that saw David Ross’ club run off an impressive and unexpected 39-31 mark, the Cubs fell well short of both the division crown and the wild card spots, even with the expanded format.
2 studs and 1 dud from Lakers preseason loss to Suns in Vegas
The Los Angeles Lakers played the first of two preseason games in Las Vegas on Wednesday night, falling to the Phoenix Suns to move to 0-2 in the preseason. The preseason win-loss record does not matter at all for LA as the team is instead looking to improve its operation before the 2022-23 season begins.
FanSided
