Indianapolis, IN

95.3 MNC

Temperatures expected to drop in Indiana

Temperatures are about to get colder across Indiana. "A cold front arrives tonight. High temperatures will only be in the mid-to-upper 50s Friday across the state. This is a reminder that the season is changing," said Matt Eckhoff, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis. Many places will...
INDIANA STATE
WIBC.com

NWS: Expect Frost This Weekend Across Indiana

STATEWIDE–Temperatures are about to get colder across Indiana. “A cold front arrives tonight. High temperatures will only be in the mid-to-upper 50s Friday across the state. This is a reminder that the season is changing,” said Matt Eckhoff, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis. Many places...
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Tracking early showers; Cold front arrives tonight

Light, spotty showers are on the radar this morning, while temperatures start milder out thedoor, under thicker cloud cover. These showers are weak and widely scattered, so not everyone will receive rainfall along the front. Most rain chances should be east of downtown by 10 a.m., while sunshine begins to build back in out west.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Indiana

When it comes to comfort food, most people would choose a burger and some crispy fries on the side. If you too love to enjoy a burger with your loved ones from time to time and you also happen to live in Indiana, keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Indiana that are praised by local people and travelling for serving truly delicious burgers that make you go back for more time and time again.
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Fall Festivities return to Downtown Indianapolis!

INDIANAPOLIS- It’s that time of the year. Fall is now in full swing with many fun activities happening right here in Central Indiana. From corn mazes to haunted hayrides, nothing beats those fall traditions, including those in Indianapolis. Max Wing, Public Relations and Communications Manager of Downtown Indy, Inc.,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
KISS 106

The Oldest Bar in Indiana has a Wild History

The oldest continually operating bar in the state of Indiana, has QUITE an interesting history with murder, a brothel, and John Dillinger. Located in Indianapolis, Indiana is a quaint bar that opened nearly two centuries ago in 1850, The Slippery Noodle Inn. While this bar has quite an intriguing name, it wasn't always named The Slippery Noodle Inn, it was originally opened as The Tremont House. According to their website, over the years The Slippery Noodle Inn has had many name changes and ownership changes, but one thing has remained the same, the bar that many have gathered around.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WANE-TV

Yelp: Indiana ranks twice in list of 100 best taco spots

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Yelp has compiled a list of the best places to eat tacos, and Indiana shows up twice in the rankings. The new rankings, “Yelp’s Top 100 Taco Spots in America” include two restaurants in Indianapolis that specialize in traditional Mexican dishes. Tlaolli was...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
#Sunrise
Atlas Obscura

Seven Pillars of the Mississinewa

Along the Mississinewa River in Peru, Indiana, is a set of seven limestone pillars that reach some 25 feet tall. This area has long been considered a sacred space for the Miami people of Indiana, who have called these lands home for hundreds of years. The stone pillars were shaped...
PERU, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Three Hoosier cities among top 10 for best places

Personal finance website WalletHub has released its list of 2022’s Best Small Cities in America and three central Indiana communities are in the top 10. WalletHub says it compared more than 1,300 U.S. cities with populations between 25,000 and 100,000 across 43 key indicators, such as housing costs, school system quality and the crime rate.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Cinnaholic opens first Indiana location in Carmel

You can now refer to yourself as a “Cinnaholic” thanks to this bakery made for people like you in mind, and it gets even better because everything on the menu is vegan, dairy and lactose-free. That means just about anyone can enjoy these delicious desserts. The first Cinnaholic...
CARMEL, IN
WANE-TV

70-year-old Indiana man falls while climbing tree stand

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating after a Stinesville man fell from a tree stand Sunday afternoon. Conservation officers were dispatched to the 9550 block of Elwren Lane in Bloomington, where they determined 70-year-old Davey Summitt was climbing a tree stand when he fell to the ground about 8 feet below.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Fox 59

Muncie suspends 2 employees over accounting 'inconsistencies'

The city of Muncie suspended two employees after discovering some accounting "inconsistencies" and asked Indiana State Police to look into the matter.
MUNCIE, IN
multihousingnews.com

Senior Community Opens Near Indianapolis

Sterling Group developed the 126-unit property in Franklin, Ind. Astral at Franklin, a 126-unit senior housing community in Franklin, Ind., has officially opened its doors to residents. Sterling Group developed the $32 million project together with Nelson Construction and American Structurepoint. Franciscan Advisory Services will be the managing company. The...
FRANKLIN, IN

