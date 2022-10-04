ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone County, MO

bocojo.com

Local residents, Missouri Farm Family for Boone County

Sam and Samantha Turner and family of Ashland were among the families honored during the 64th annual Missouri Farm Family Day, Aug. 15 at the Missouri State Fair. The Turner family was selected as the Boone County Missouri Farm Family by University of Missouri Extension in Boone County and the local Farm Bureau. The family includes Sterling and Stutton Turner.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
Columbia Missourian

Three Columbia music teachers to join St. Louis Symphony for concert

Three Columbia teachers will join music educators from eight states to perform Friday with the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra in Powell Hall in St. Louis. Before the performance, Alison Lankheit and Briana Frieda of Columbia Public Schools and Chris Vasquez of Columbia Independent School will rehearse with the orchestra before the free evening concert.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Airport terminal opening ceremony set for Oct. 19

After almost three years of waiting, the city will host an opening ceremony for Columbia Regional Airport’s new terminal. The terminal was originally scheduled to be completed in spring 2022. Now, over half a year later, the ribbon on the terminal is ready to be cut.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Five teams of volunteers explore unmapped passages in Devil's Icebox Cave

COLUMBIA - The Missouri Speleological Survey and Rock Bridge Memorial State Park sent five teams of experienced volunteers to explore Devil's Icebox Saturday. Work done at the cave typically happens once or twice a year with one small team, making Saturday's exploration the biggest team to map the cave since the 1950s.
COLUMBIA, MO
kwos.com

Goodwill opens its first-ever store in central Missouri’s Mexico

The first Goodwill store in mid-Missouri’s Mexico has opening this morning, and they’re still hiring. The 15,000 square feet store is located on South Clark in Mexico and is located in the shopping center with ALDI and Dollar Tree. A ribbon-cutting was held this morning, before the store opened at 10.
MEXICO, MO
kbia.org

Mid-Missouri's indigenous community are showing the state who they are

Columbia’s weekend-long Annual Heritage Festival and Craft Show showcases and celebrates skills and cultures of the state's heritage. The smell of food trucks filled the air as cast iron cauldrons, antique spinning wheels and reenactors dressed as pioneers covered the grounds at Nifong Park. Throughout the fair, people were...
COLUMBIA, MO
939theeagle.com

Familiar name in Columbia municipal government is now deputy city manager

A familiar name in Columbia and in local government is the new deputy city manager. Mike Griggs, who had been serving as acting deputy city manager since April, was sworn-in at Monday night’s council meeting. Mr. Griggs, a Hickman high school, graduate, earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Power restored after large Boone Electric outage

COLUMBIA − Boone Electric Cooperative has restored power to its customers after an hour-long outage Wednesday morning. More than 1,800 customers were without power in the Rocheport, Scott Boulevard and Midway areas.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Columbia to launch ARPA proposals portal

The city of Columbia is launching a portal that will track and score proposals for projects that could be funded with federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money. The portal will allow residents and local organizations to make proposals for the use of the city’s first $12.5 million in ARPA funds, according to a presentation given to the Columbia City Council at a Monday evening work session.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Man injured after colliding with tractor in Callaway County

CALLAWAY COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Portland, Missouri, man suffered serious injuries following a head-on collision with a tractor Wednesday morning, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Joseph DeBrodie, 79, was flown to University Hospital in Columbia after his Ford F-150 hit a John Deere tractor on a bridge on westbound Highway 94 just east The post Man injured after colliding with tractor in Callaway County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
CALLAWAY COUNTY, MO
Alina Andras

4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Missouri

If you happen to live in Missouri and you are looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of four amazing places in Missouri that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these places are great choices for people of all ages, so no matter who you are traveling with, you are going to have a great time if you choose to spend a few days in any of these fantastic spots in Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE
abc17news.com

Columbia looks to buy a temporary shelter for the homeless

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ.) The City of Columbia is looking to work with others and build a permanent opportunity campus to house unsheltered people but for now, the city's talking about buying a temporary shelter. The temporary shelter would be located on the 1500 block of Ashley Street and is expected...
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Neighbors to a possible homeless center are pushing back on its location

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Some neighbors to a possible resource center for the homeless are pushing back on its location. Several groups in the city are wanting to build the Opportunity Campus on Business Loop 70 near Bowling Street. The person who used to own the land for the center is against the plan. The Voluntary The post Neighbors to a possible homeless center are pushing back on its location appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

'Whiplash' weather events could become the norm. Is Columbia ready for them?

Climate change is no longer a future concept. Driven by fossil fuel combustion, it is beginning to push back and we are starting to see what that looks like. Climate-induced weather patterns such as the ultra-high temperature heat waves, mega-droughts and severe hurricanes were predicted outcomes of a warming planet. But, some new weather phenomenon have emerged as well — like “weather whiplash,” which could easily become a significant threat to us in mid-Missouri.
COLUMBIA, MO

