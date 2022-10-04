Read full article on original website
bocojo.com
Local residents, Missouri Farm Family for Boone County
Sam and Samantha Turner and family of Ashland were among the families honored during the 64th annual Missouri Farm Family Day, Aug. 15 at the Missouri State Fair. The Turner family was selected as the Boone County Missouri Farm Family by University of Missouri Extension in Boone County and the local Farm Bureau. The family includes Sterling and Stutton Turner.
Columbia Missourian
Three Columbia music teachers to join St. Louis Symphony for concert
Three Columbia teachers will join music educators from eight states to perform Friday with the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra in Powell Hall in St. Louis. Before the performance, Alison Lankheit and Briana Frieda of Columbia Public Schools and Chris Vasquez of Columbia Independent School will rehearse with the orchestra before the free evening concert.
Columbia Missourian
Airport terminal opening ceremony set for Oct. 19
After almost three years of waiting, the city will host an opening ceremony for Columbia Regional Airport’s new terminal. The terminal was originally scheduled to be completed in spring 2022. Now, over half a year later, the ribbon on the terminal is ready to be cut.
kwos.com
$8-million campaign is launched to build new Christian Academy school in Jefferson City
Saying the school has outgrown its current location capacity, Jefferson City-area parents and educators are trying to raise $8.3 million to build a new River Oak Christian Academy. Former Mizzou quarterback and former Jefferson City Jay star Kirk Farmer, who chairs the capital campaign, says enrollment has accelerated. Farmer tells...
KOMU
Five teams of volunteers explore unmapped passages in Devil's Icebox Cave
COLUMBIA - The Missouri Speleological Survey and Rock Bridge Memorial State Park sent five teams of experienced volunteers to explore Devil's Icebox Saturday. Work done at the cave typically happens once or twice a year with one small team, making Saturday's exploration the biggest team to map the cave since the 1950s.
kwos.com
Goodwill opens its first-ever store in central Missouri’s Mexico
The first Goodwill store in mid-Missouri’s Mexico has opening this morning, and they’re still hiring. The 15,000 square feet store is located on South Clark in Mexico and is located in the shopping center with ALDI and Dollar Tree. A ribbon-cutting was held this morning, before the store opened at 10.
kbia.org
Mid-Missouri's indigenous community are showing the state who they are
Columbia’s weekend-long Annual Heritage Festival and Craft Show showcases and celebrates skills and cultures of the state's heritage. The smell of food trucks filled the air as cast iron cauldrons, antique spinning wheels and reenactors dressed as pioneers covered the grounds at Nifong Park. Throughout the fair, people were...
The Best Chinese Restaurant in Missouri is in a Small Town
Every town in America has its go-to spot for some delicious Chinese Food. So it should come as no surprise that the Best Chinses Food Restaurant in the State of Missouri is not in Kansas City or St. Louis, but it is in a small town in the heart of the Show-Me State.
939theeagle.com
Familiar name in Columbia municipal government is now deputy city manager
A familiar name in Columbia and in local government is the new deputy city manager. Mike Griggs, who had been serving as acting deputy city manager since April, was sworn-in at Monday night’s council meeting. Mr. Griggs, a Hickman high school, graduate, earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from...
kwos.com
Midway USA hopes to break ground on two-story office building by year’s end
One of Boone County’s largest employers hopes to break ground by December on a new 130,000 square foot office building. It would be located on MidwayUSA’s new campus at 40 and Route J in the Rocheport area. MidwayUSA founder Larry Potterfield says the project has been tied up...
Columbia Missourian
Power restored after large Boone Electric outage
COLUMBIA − Boone Electric Cooperative has restored power to its customers after an hour-long outage Wednesday morning. More than 1,800 customers were without power in the Rocheport, Scott Boulevard and Midway areas.
Columbia Missourian
Columbia to launch ARPA proposals portal
The city of Columbia is launching a portal that will track and score proposals for projects that could be funded with federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money. The portal will allow residents and local organizations to make proposals for the use of the city’s first $12.5 million in ARPA funds, according to a presentation given to the Columbia City Council at a Monday evening work session.
Man injured after colliding with tractor in Callaway County
CALLAWAY COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Portland, Missouri, man suffered serious injuries following a head-on collision with a tractor Wednesday morning, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Joseph DeBrodie, 79, was flown to University Hospital in Columbia after his Ford F-150 hit a John Deere tractor on a bridge on westbound Highway 94 just east The post Man injured after colliding with tractor in Callaway County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Eldon man charged in Cooper County after bar fight
An Eldon man faces criminal charges in Cooper County after a bar fight in August. The post Eldon man charged in Cooper County after bar fight appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
939theeagle.com
UPDATE: Missouri’s Parole Board revokes parole for man charged with throwing Columbia woman to her death off bridge
Graphic court documents obtained by 939 the Eagle say a Columbia woman who was thrown to her death from the northbound Highway 63 overpass near Clark lane suffered severe spine injuries and internal bleeding, before she died. Boone County prosecutors have charged 31-year-old Jessie Williams with first degree murder for...
4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Missouri
If you happen to live in Missouri and you are looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of four amazing places in Missouri that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these places are great choices for people of all ages, so no matter who you are traveling with, you are going to have a great time if you choose to spend a few days in any of these fantastic spots in Missouri.
Columbia Missourian
Doctor's legacy preserved through mental health advocacy for medical professionals
Lorna Breen had her eyes set on becoming a doctor since middle school, Corey Feist, Breen’s brother-in-law, told an audience Wednesday evening at the Missouri Theatre.
abc17news.com
Columbia looks to buy a temporary shelter for the homeless
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ.) The City of Columbia is looking to work with others and build a permanent opportunity campus to house unsheltered people but for now, the city's talking about buying a temporary shelter. The temporary shelter would be located on the 1500 block of Ashley Street and is expected...
Neighbors to a possible homeless center are pushing back on its location
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Some neighbors to a possible resource center for the homeless are pushing back on its location. Several groups in the city are wanting to build the Opportunity Campus on Business Loop 70 near Bowling Street. The person who used to own the land for the center is against the plan. The Voluntary The post Neighbors to a possible homeless center are pushing back on its location appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia Missourian
'Whiplash' weather events could become the norm. Is Columbia ready for them?
Climate change is no longer a future concept. Driven by fossil fuel combustion, it is beginning to push back and we are starting to see what that looks like. Climate-induced weather patterns such as the ultra-high temperature heat waves, mega-droughts and severe hurricanes were predicted outcomes of a warming planet. But, some new weather phenomenon have emerged as well — like “weather whiplash,” which could easily become a significant threat to us in mid-Missouri.
