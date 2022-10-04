ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athol, ID

KREM2

City of Hayden to unveil new intersection improvement plan

HAYDEN, Idaho — The city of Hayden is taking steps to encourage public comments that will help shape decision-making for a planned intersection improvement at Hayden Avenue and Ramsey Road, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. A public hearing will take place from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m....
HAYDEN, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

You can bank on it

COEUR d’ALENE - As a small business loan specialist with Mountain West Bank, Krystal Vigoa often pours over paperwork. Wednesday morning, she was pouring concrete as a volunteer with the bank’s 13th annual Day of Caring campaign. “We love to be able to help small businesses,” Vigoa said...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KHQ Right Now

Suspect arrested after shots fired near Camp Hope

SPOKANE, Wash. - Nobody was injured in a shooting near Camp Hope Wednesday morning, according to the Spokane Police Department (SPD). According to court documents obtained by KHQ, multiple witnesses testified they heard gunfire at about 3 a.m. to officers with SPD. The suspect, identified by court documents as 24-year-old...
SPOKANE, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

PF Police searching for felon at large

Post Falls Police are continuing to search for a felon at large after the man was reported to be in a Post Falls home Sunday. Police said they received a call at 5 p.m. Sunday that William Vankomen, 31, of Post Falls, was in a residence in the 300 block of East Sand Wedge Drive.
POST FALLS, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

15-year-old girl missing from Bonner County

BONNER CO., Idaho — A 15-year-old girl is missing from Bonner County. Kaylena Kelley is described as 5’05,” 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone who sees her is asked to call Bonner County Dispatch at 208-265-5525. 4 News Now is working to get a photo of Kelley. This story will be updated when/if we do.  COPYRIGHT 2022...
BONNER COUNTY, ID
bonnersferryherald.com

Carter Country changes locations

BONNERS FERRY — Carter Country, which features everything from feed and pet supplies to hardware and gardening supplies has changed locations. However, the new facility is only about 100 yards south of its previous location on U.S. 95. Owner Charlie Carter told the Bonners Ferry Herald that the new...
BONNERS FERRY, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Five people arrested on suspicion of drilling holes, stealing gas from cars at dealership

COLBERT, Wash. — Spokane County deputies arrested five people suspected of drilling gas tanks at a car dealership and causing thousands of dollars in damage. On Tuesday at around 1 a.m., security at the Lithia Car Dealership near Colbert reported seeing two men dressed in all-black clothing, tugging on car door handles. Deputies arrived at the scene and say they...
COLBERT, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘We’re coming in’: County commissioners greenlight new lawsuit to clear Camp Hope

SPOKANE, Wash. — A new legal battle is brewing at Camp Hope. Spokane County Commissioners say if the city and state won’t clear it, the county will. On Tuesday, the three commissioners greenlighted the property abatement process, saying the camp is a nuisance. This means county prosecutors are working on legal action against the state and will ask a court for permission to clear the site.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
eastidahonews.com

Couple on trike motorcycle killed in northern Idaho crash

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police. The Idaho State Police are investigating a single-vehicle, motorcycle collision that occurred on Sunday at approximately 4 p.m. hours on SH-41 near milepost 28.6 in Bonner County. A gray 2020 Harley Davidson trike motorcycle was traveling southbound on SH-41 when...
BONNER COUNTY, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Cd’A schools approves Sources of Strength

The Coeur d’Alene School Board on Monday approved the adoption of Sources of Strength resources at the elementary level. The vote was split 3-2. Chair Rebecca Smith, Vice Chair Casey Morrisroe and Trustee Heather Tenbrink all voted in favor. Trustees Allie Anderton and Lesli Bjerke cast dissenting votes. Bjerke attended the school board meeting via video conference.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KHQ Right Now

Entire CDA apartment complex delivered eviction notices

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho - An entire complex on Ironwood Drive in Coeur d’Alene was sent an eviction letter with no clear reason. The tenants got the letter on Oct. 1, just one day after another letter informed them of the new property owner. Those letters told residents that...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
idaho.gov

Your input could help shape how ITD does business with DBEs

The Idaho Transportation Department is seeking your input regarding any disparities evident in the participation of minority-owned businesses working with the department on any projects using federal funds under the Federal Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) Program. A DBE is a small business that is at least 51% owned by a minority, female or an economically disadvantaged individual.
BOISE, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

BNSF Railway emergency repairs will affect I-90 drivers

SPOKANE, Wash. — You should expect to see some delays in your commute starting on Wednesday. BNSF Railway crews will do emergency repairs to a railroad overpass after it was hit by a vehicle in downtown Spokane in September. These repairs will affect people driving on I-90 for the next 10 days. Starting Wednesday morning, the right two lanes of...
SPOKANE, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

Couple arrested over drug allegations

SANDPOINT — Sandpoint Police executed a search warrant at the American Best Value Inn after finding one of their patrons with fentanyl near the premises. According to the misdemeanor citation, Daryl Nickolas David, 25, was contacted by police in the 90 block of N. Fifth Avenue when police found controlled substances on his person and obtained a search warrant for his hotel room.
SANDPOINT, ID

