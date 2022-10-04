Read full article on original website
City of Hayden to unveil new intersection improvement plan
HAYDEN, Idaho — The city of Hayden is taking steps to encourage public comments that will help shape decision-making for a planned intersection improvement at Hayden Avenue and Ramsey Road, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. A public hearing will take place from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m....
You can bank on it
COEUR d’ALENE - As a small business loan specialist with Mountain West Bank, Krystal Vigoa often pours over paperwork. Wednesday morning, she was pouring concrete as a volunteer with the bank’s 13th annual Day of Caring campaign. “We love to be able to help small businesses,” Vigoa said...
Suspect arrested after shots fired near Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. - Nobody was injured in a shooting near Camp Hope Wednesday morning, according to the Spokane Police Department (SPD). According to court documents obtained by KHQ, multiple witnesses testified they heard gunfire at about 3 a.m. to officers with SPD. The suspect, identified by court documents as 24-year-old...
PF Police searching for felon at large
Post Falls Police are continuing to search for a felon at large after the man was reported to be in a Post Falls home Sunday. Police said they received a call at 5 p.m. Sunday that William Vankomen, 31, of Post Falls, was in a residence in the 300 block of East Sand Wedge Drive.
15-year-old girl missing from Bonner County
BONNER CO., Idaho — A 15-year-old girl is missing from Bonner County. Kaylena Kelley is described as 5’05,” 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone who sees her is asked to call Bonner County Dispatch at 208-265-5525. 4 News Now is working to get a photo of Kelley. This story will be updated when/if we do. COPYRIGHT 2022...
Police: Thieves arrested after drilling holes in gas tanks at Spokane car dealership
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County deputies arrested five people in connection with a gas theft attempt in the early morning hours of Oct. 4, 2022. According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), 10 car gas tanks were vandalized, causing thousands of dollars in damage. SCSO says the incident...
Carter Country changes locations
BONNERS FERRY — Carter Country, which features everything from feed and pet supplies to hardware and gardening supplies has changed locations. However, the new facility is only about 100 yards south of its previous location on U.S. 95. Owner Charlie Carter told the Bonners Ferry Herald that the new...
Sandpoint High School Student Being Criminally Charged After Posting Threat on TikTok About Bringing Gun to School
SANDPOINT - A Sandpoint High School student who admitted to posting a threat on Tik Tok regarding a possible school shooting has been criminally charged, according to Sandpoint Police Chief Corey Coon. On the morning of Monday, October 3, a student at Sandpoint High School notified school administrators of a...
2 Spokane men allege child molestation in lawsuit against South Hill Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses
SPOKANE, Wash. — Two Spokane men have filed a lawsuit against the South Hill Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses, saying they were molested by a church elder beginning in the 1970s when they were just 8 and 11 years old. The lawsuit says the church concealed the abuse, and the...
Five people arrested on suspicion of drilling holes, stealing gas from cars at dealership
COLBERT, Wash. — Spokane County deputies arrested five people suspected of drilling gas tanks at a car dealership and causing thousands of dollars in damage. On Tuesday at around 1 a.m., security at the Lithia Car Dealership near Colbert reported seeing two men dressed in all-black clothing, tugging on car door handles. Deputies arrived at the scene and say they...
I-90 near Liberty Lake reopens after truck carrying excavator rolled over after hitting overpass
LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. — Road reopened after a collision that blocked both lanes on westbound I-90 close to Liberty Lake. According to the District 4 PIO, an excavator being carried on a truck with a trailer struck an overpass, causing the vehicle to roll. The crash has caused the westbound lanes of I-90 in Greenacres to close.
‘We’re coming in’: County commissioners greenlight new lawsuit to clear Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. — A new legal battle is brewing at Camp Hope. Spokane County Commissioners say if the city and state won’t clear it, the county will. On Tuesday, the three commissioners greenlighted the property abatement process, saying the camp is a nuisance. This means county prosecutors are working on legal action against the state and will ask a court for permission to clear the site.
‘Not going to be tolerated’: Camp Hope fencing damaged over the weekend
SPOKANE, Wash. — New pictures sent to the 4 News Now Facebook page shows damage to the Camp Hope fence, which occurred this past weekend. The camp also has a new curfew: people can’t come and go from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. The Washington State Department of...
Couple on trike motorcycle killed in northern Idaho crash
The following is a news release from Idaho State Police. The Idaho State Police are investigating a single-vehicle, motorcycle collision that occurred on Sunday at approximately 4 p.m. hours on SH-41 near milepost 28.6 in Bonner County. A gray 2020 Harley Davidson trike motorcycle was traveling southbound on SH-41 when...
Cd’A schools approves Sources of Strength
The Coeur d’Alene School Board on Monday approved the adoption of Sources of Strength resources at the elementary level. The vote was split 3-2. Chair Rebecca Smith, Vice Chair Casey Morrisroe and Trustee Heather Tenbrink all voted in favor. Trustees Allie Anderton and Lesli Bjerke cast dissenting votes. Bjerke attended the school board meeting via video conference.
Entire CDA apartment complex delivered eviction notices
COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho - An entire complex on Ironwood Drive in Coeur d’Alene was sent an eviction letter with no clear reason. The tenants got the letter on Oct. 1, just one day after another letter informed them of the new property owner. Those letters told residents that...
Your input could help shape how ITD does business with DBEs
The Idaho Transportation Department is seeking your input regarding any disparities evident in the participation of minority-owned businesses working with the department on any projects using federal funds under the Federal Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) Program. A DBE is a small business that is at least 51% owned by a minority, female or an economically disadvantaged individual.
Crash on I-90 causes delays westbound near exit 285
SPOKANE, Wash. - WSDOT has confirmed a crash on I-90 blocking westbound lanes at Sprague Ave and Fancher near exit 285. Be prepared for traffic delays.
BNSF Railway emergency repairs will affect I-90 drivers
SPOKANE, Wash. — You should expect to see some delays in your commute starting on Wednesday. BNSF Railway crews will do emergency repairs to a railroad overpass after it was hit by a vehicle in downtown Spokane in September. These repairs will affect people driving on I-90 for the next 10 days. Starting Wednesday morning, the right two lanes of...
Couple arrested over drug allegations
SANDPOINT — Sandpoint Police executed a search warrant at the American Best Value Inn after finding one of their patrons with fentanyl near the premises. According to the misdemeanor citation, Daryl Nickolas David, 25, was contacted by police in the 90 block of N. Fifth Avenue when police found controlled substances on his person and obtained a search warrant for his hotel room.
