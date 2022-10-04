ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News Channel Nebraska

Federal judge temporarily blocks parts of New York gun law

A federal judge has temporarily blocked the enforcement of parts of a New York gun law that was enacted in the wake of a Supreme Court decision earlier this summer striking down certain protections. Among the provisions of the New York law that the state cannot enforce is one that...
CONGRESS & COURTS
News Channel Nebraska

Apartment attack in Ukrainian city raises death total

KYIV, Ukraine — The death total from a missile attack on some apartment buildings in a Ukrainian city rose to 11 as more Russian missiles and explosive-packed drones targeted the city of Zaporizhzhia on Friday. As the war was sparked by Russia in its February invasion of its neighbor,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Hill

Chris Wallace says he became ‘a bit bored’ covering politics

Veteran journalist Chris Wallace said he became “a bit bored” with politics after years of political coverage, leading him to his CNN show that incorporates different interests and guests from different backgrounds. Wallace said on HBO’s “Real Time with Bill Maher” on Friday that he was not bored...
POLITICS

