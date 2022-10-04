Read full article on original website
vucommodores.com
Dores Begin Season Ranked Second
ELMHURST, Ill. — Two-time defending Southland Bowling League champion Vanderbilt is ranked second in preseason polling by the National Ten Pin Coaches Association (NTCA). The Commodores received five first-place votes from the panel of 36 head coaches and trail only defending national champion McKendree. Vandy returns a host of...
vucommodores.com
Dores Battle Dawgs to Draw
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt and Georgia battled back and forth to a 1-1 draw Thursday night at the Vanderbilt Soccer Complex. The Commodores thought they had a goal less than 90 seconds in but the celebration was stopped as the offside flag was raised. Nevertheless, Vandy stayed on the offensive and in the fourth minute broke through once again, and this one counted.
vucommodores.com
Matthews Named SEC Legend
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — All-American tight end Allama Matthews will be honored as Vanderbilt’s SEC Legend at the 2022 SEC Championship game in December. The league announced the 14 legends representing each institution on Thursday. Matthews was a first-team All-America selection by Football News at tight end his senior...
atozsports.com
Josh Heupel offers final update on Vols WR Cedric Tillman before LSU game
Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel met with the media on Thursday for the final time before UT’s game against the LSU Tigers in Baton Rouge this weekend. Heupel was asked about the status of wide receiver Cedric Tillman ahead of the LSU game. Tillman missed the Vols’ win...
vucommodores.com
Staff, Ross Advance
CARY, N.C. – The Vanderbilt women’s tennis team’s pairing of Anna Ross and Holly Staff earned a win in the ITA All-American Championships Round of 32 on Wednesday. The Ross/Staff pairing, ranked No. 7 in the ITA Preseason poll, fought its way to a dramatic win over NC State’s Abigail Rencheli and Sophie Abrams. After dropping the first set, 3-6, the duo secured a 6-4 win in the second to force a 10-points super tiebreaker. The NC State team took the first five points before a comeback from Ross/Staff gave Vandy a 10-8 win to take the match.
atozsports.com
ESPN points out trend that should be troubling to Tennessee Vols fans ahead of LSU game
The Tennessee Vols are set to take on the LSU Tigers on Saturday in Baton Rouge. Kick-off is set for 11:00 AM CT. The early kick time has been pointed out as an advantage for Tennessee because they’ll avoid the wild night crowd at Tiger Stadium that’s notorious for being extremely rowdy.
vucommodores.com
The Nation’s Best
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt has been ranked as the nation’s top program in D1Baseball’s bi-annual Top 100 rankings, the publication announced recently. According to D1Baseball, the list places an emphasis on consistent winning in the last decade, particularly within the last five years, with the ultimate goal being to identify programs in the best shape currently with an eye towards the next five to 10 years.
vucommodores.com
Mohr Keeps Winning
CARY, N.C. – Vanderbilt women’s tennis student-athlete Celia-Belle Mohr continued her impressive run at the ITA All-American Championships, advancing to the Main Draw thanks to her performance in the qualifying round on Tuesday. Mohr’s journey at the Championships began Oct. 1 in the prequalifying round. She went 3-0...
vucommodores.com
Starting to Get Ready for the Rebels
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — With two full weeks to recover from a humbling, 55-3 loss at No. 2 Alabama, Vanderbilt will be looking to avoid its first losing streak of 2022 when it welcomes in No. 9 Mississippi at 3 p.m. Saturday at FirstBank Stadium. The Commodores (3-2, 0-1 SEC)...
atozsports.com
104.5 The Zone completes new show centered around a former Vol in Nashville
104.5 The Zone, Cumulus Media’s premier live and local Sports Talk radio station serving Nashville and Middle Tennessee, announced its new morning show lineup on Tuesday. Former Tennessee Vols offensive lineman Ramon Foster, who spent 11 seasons in the NFL with the Pittsburgh Steelers, will be joined on the morning show by Kayla Anderson and Will Boling.
Graphic describing new hair rule sparks concern among some high school coaches
A graphic shown in at least one TSSAA basketball coach and referee rules meeting depicting Black athletes' hairstyles sparked controversy among some coaches.
Vanderbilt Commodores: Top 10 Restaurants in Nashville on Gameday
Outsider has teamed up with On3 to create the most in-depth Gameday Guides. VU Gameday Guides: Restaurants | Bars… The post Vanderbilt Commodores: Top 10 Restaurants in Nashville on Gameday appeared first on Outsider.
4 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee
If you live in Tennessee and you are looking for new restaurants to try, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
WSMV
Savannah Bananas coming to First Horizon Park
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club announced today the Savannah Bananas are bringing their “World Famous Baseball Circus” to First Horizon Park on June 2, 2023. Individual tickets will go on sale in early April at https://thesavannahbananas.com. Group tickets for the June 2 game are...
Radio Ink
New Voices On The Zone Nashville
There’s a new morning show lineup at WGFX-FM in Nashville. TV Sports Anchor Kayla and local sports broadcaster Will Boling will join recently retired NFL lineman Ramon Foster as co-hosts of 104.5 The Zone morning show. Kayla Anderson is a familiar face with Nashville sports fans and joins 104.5...
Will dry conditions spoil Middle Tennessee’s fall colors?
Will dry conditions spoil Middle Tennessee's fall colors?
