CARY, N.C. – The Vanderbilt women’s tennis team’s pairing of Anna Ross and Holly Staff earned a win in the ITA All-American Championships Round of 32 on Wednesday. The Ross/Staff pairing, ranked No. 7 in the ITA Preseason poll, fought its way to a dramatic win over NC State’s Abigail Rencheli and Sophie Abrams. After dropping the first set, 3-6, the duo secured a 6-4 win in the second to force a 10-points super tiebreaker. The NC State team took the first five points before a comeback from Ross/Staff gave Vandy a 10-8 win to take the match.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO