Woman crossing U.S. 19 in wheelchair hit, killed by Jeep, police say
Police say a woman was struck and killed by a Jeep on Wednesday while using her motorized wheelchair to cross U.S. Highway 19 in Tarpon Springs.
tampabeacon.com
Arrest made in August shooting
A man has been charged with first-degree murder after a gunshot victim was found at a Tampa gas station on Aug. 24. Derick P. Bowden, 24, was identified as a suspect and a warrant was issued for his arrest in early September, according to a Tampa Police Department report. A tip from Crimestoppers led detectives to an address in Hillsborough County, where Bowden was staying and was taken into custody on Oct. 2. Bowden is charged with first degree murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
newyorkbeacon.com
3 Teens Steal Maserati – Hit 123mpg Before Going Airborne in Fatal Crash | WATCH-it-Happen
*This is such a tragedy. A police chase involving three Florida teens ended with a fatal crash. It is reported that the teens — EACH who were NOT licensed to drive — had stolen an unlocked 2016 Maserati in St. Petersburg around 3:20 a.m. on Sunday (October 2).
Deputies: Man arrested after saying he had a bomb in Spring Hill Publix
SPRING HILL, Fla — A 22-year-old man was arrested Thursday after the Hernando County Sheriff's Office said he falsely claimed to have a bomb strapped to his body at a Publix in Spring Hill. Deputies say they responded to a call about a bomb threat around noon after a...
Man arrested after making bomb threat at Pinellas Park WingHouse: police
A man was arrested after making a bomb threat at a Pinellas Park WingHouse, authorities say.
St. Petersburg Police Investigate "Disturbing" Threat In Northeast High School Bathroom
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Police in St. Petersburg are investigating a “disturbing” threat found in the bathroom of a local high school. According to police, at 11:38 a.m., school officials learned of a disturbing written threat on a bathroom wall at Northeast High School. The
Tampa Police: Multiple Shots Fired Into Vehicle With Homeless Family Of Five Asleep Inside
TAMPA, Fla. – The Tampa Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that occurred early this morning near 2200 N Oregon Ave. and needs your help. Tampa Police Chief Mary O’Connor said that a homeless family of five, consisting of 3 young children, a
Police: Shots fired into car with family of 5, investigation underway
TAMPA, Fla. — Police are investigating after multiple shots were fired into a car with a family of five inside early Wednesday morning, according to the Tampa Police Department. The shooting happened near 2200 N Oregon Avenue. No further details were released. Tampa Police Chief Mary O'Connor is set...
'You almost killed my family': Pregnant mother of 3 remains hospitalized after being shot inside car
TAMPA, Fla. — A pregnant mother, shot when a person opened fire on a car her homeless family was sleeping in early Wednesday morning, remains in the hospital. Her mother-in-law said she hears gunshots all the time, but this time it struck home. "You almost killed my family," Meca...
Decomposed body found at Dell Holmes Park
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg police are investigating after finding a decomposed body at a park Thursday night. Just before 10 p.m., officers were called to Dell Holmes Park on 22nd Street South. The body was found in a heavy brush area not normally used by the public, the police department said in a news release.
Police: Woman killed in Tarpon Springs hit-and-run crash, driver to face no charges
TARPON SPRINGS, Fla — A woman crossing the road in a wheelchair was struck and killed by a car at around 12:31 p.m. Wednesday in Tarpon Springs, police say. A person driving a white Jeep was heading northbound on U.S. Highway 19 when they hit a woman in a wheelchair who was crossing the street in an area not designated to walk across, the Tarpon Springs Police Department explained in a news release.
Pasco County deputy rescues kitten that ran onto highway during Hurricane Ian preps
HOLIDAY, Fla. — As Pasco County prepared for potential impacts from Hurricane Ian, one deputy made an "unexpected" new friend before the storm. The Pasco County Sheriff's Office said as the weather got worse and wind and rain started picking up in the area last Wednesday, a scared kitten ran onto U.S. Highway 19 in Holiday.
Florida sheriff releases new video of teens speeding away in stolen Maserati before deadly crash
The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office released new helicopter video of a deadly crash involving three teens who stole a Maserati before speeding from deputies at over 100 mph.
Bay News 9
Hernando Sheriff's Office clears bomb threat at Publix; no device found
SPRING HILL, Fla. — One person has been taken into custody after Hernando County deputies investigated a potential bomb threat at the Publix on Mariner Boulevard, the sheriff's office reported. According to the sheriff’s office Facebook page, deputies responded to the grocery store, located at 4158 Mariner Boulevard, after...
cbs12.com
Pregnant mother shot in the head while sleeping with family in their car: Police
TAMPA, Fla. (CBS12) — A homeless family of five, including a pregnant mother, was shot at while sleeping in their rental car on Wednesday morning. The Tampa Police Department said at around 4:30 a.m. the family was sleeping in a parking lot across from the Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Complex when the father, an adult male in his 30s, saw headlights from a vehicle that pulled up in front of their car. Almost immediately after, he heard gunshots and yelled for his wife, an adult female in her 20s, and three children to get down.
Lanes reopening on I-275 in Tampa following car fire
TAMPA, Fla. — Traffic on northbound Interstate 275 through Tampa is slow going following a car fire in the far left lane. The incident happened around 3:20 p.m. Thursday before Armenia Avenue, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. It's not yet known what caused the fire or whether...
Body of missing Zolfo Springs man recovered in Hardee County, authorities say
ZOLFO SPRINGS, Fla. — A week after Hurricane Ian tore through Hardee County, nine bodies have now been recovered in that area, authorities say. One body recovered on Tuesday afternoon has now been identified as 35-year-old Craig Markgraff Jr., the Hardee County Sheriff's Office said. He was swept away in rushing floodwater Thursday morning from the storm.
parentherald.com
Tampa Teen Who Drove Stolen Maserati Reached 123 mph Before Fatal Crash
A teen who drove a stolen Maserati early Sunday morning reached a top speed of 123 mph before the sports car crashed and killed one of his passengers, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office reported. The vehicle's top speed before the deadly crash was just one piece of new information the...
iontb.com
10 year-old child injured after struck by a vehicle in St. Petersburg
The St. Petersburg Police Department continues to investigate a crash involving a 10 year-old boy. The crash occurred at approximately 6:22 p.m. on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 when the boy was struck by a vehicle. The crash occurred on 72nd Avenue between 1st and 2nd Street North. According to police,...
