TAMPA, Fla. (CBS12) — A homeless family of five, including a pregnant mother, was shot at while sleeping in their rental car on Wednesday morning. The Tampa Police Department said at around 4:30 a.m. the family was sleeping in a parking lot across from the Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Complex when the father, an adult male in his 30s, saw headlights from a vehicle that pulled up in front of their car. Almost immediately after, he heard gunshots and yelled for his wife, an adult female in her 20s, and three children to get down.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO