Ruskin, FL

tampabeacon.com

Arrest made in August shooting

A man has been charged with first-degree murder after a gunshot victim was found at a Tampa gas station on Aug. 24. Derick P. Bowden, 24, was identified as a suspect and a warrant was issued for his arrest in early September, according to a Tampa Police Department report. A tip from Crimestoppers led detectives to an address in Hillsborough County, where Bowden was staying and was taken into custody on Oct. 2. Bowden is charged with first degree murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
TAMPA, FL
Ruskin, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Ruskin, FL
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
10 Tampa Bay

Decomposed body found at Dell Holmes Park

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg police are investigating after finding a decomposed body at a park Thursday night. Just before 10 p.m., officers were called to Dell Holmes Park on 22nd Street South. The body was found in a heavy brush area not normally used by the public, the police department said in a news release.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Police: Woman killed in Tarpon Springs hit-and-run crash, driver to face no charges

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla — A woman crossing the road in a wheelchair was struck and killed by a car at around 12:31 p.m. Wednesday in Tarpon Springs, police say. A person driving a white Jeep was heading northbound on U.S. Highway 19 when they hit a woman in a wheelchair who was crossing the street in an area not designated to walk across, the Tarpon Springs Police Department explained in a news release.
TARPON SPRINGS, FL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Bay News 9

Hernando Sheriff's Office clears bomb threat at Publix; no device found

SPRING HILL, Fla. — One person has been taken into custody after Hernando County deputies investigated a potential bomb threat at the Publix on Mariner Boulevard, the sheriff's office reported. According to the sheriff’s office Facebook page, deputies responded to the grocery store, located at 4158 Mariner Boulevard, after...
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Pregnant mother shot in the head while sleeping with family in their car: Police

TAMPA, Fla. (CBS12) — A homeless family of five, including a pregnant mother, was shot at while sleeping in their rental car on Wednesday morning. The Tampa Police Department said at around 4:30 a.m. the family was sleeping in a parking lot across from the Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Complex when the father, an adult male in his 30s, saw headlights from a vehicle that pulled up in front of their car. Almost immediately after, he heard gunshots and yelled for his wife, an adult female in her 20s, and three children to get down.
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Lanes reopening on I-275 in Tampa following car fire

TAMPA, Fla. — Traffic on northbound Interstate 275 through Tampa is slow going following a car fire in the far left lane. The incident happened around 3:20 p.m. Thursday before Armenia Avenue, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. It's not yet known what caused the fire or whether...
TAMPA, FL
parentherald.com

Tampa Teen Who Drove Stolen Maserati Reached 123 mph Before Fatal Crash

A teen who drove a stolen Maserati early Sunday morning reached a top speed of 123 mph before the sports car crashed and killed one of his passengers, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office reported. The vehicle's top speed before the deadly crash was just one piece of new information the...
TAMPA, FL
