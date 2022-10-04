ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

WCAX

Dasent pleads not guilty to South Burlington murder

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Another not-guilty plea to another murder charge for Denroy Dasent. The 52-year-old South Burlington man faced a judge from prison Thursday morning, accused of second-degree murder. Court paperwork shows Dasent showed up at the Swiss Host Motel late Sunday night and confronted Brian Billings over alleged...
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

Man Faces Second Murder Charge Following Weekend Killings

A South Burlington man was arraigned Thursday on a second murder charge following a pair of fatal shootings over the weekend. Denroy Dasent, 52, is now formally accused of killing Brian K. Billings II at the Swiss Host Motel & Village in South Burlington on Sunday night, a few hours after police say Dasent shot and killed Sheiknoor Osman at an apartment in Burlington.
BURLINGTON, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

Barre woman sentenced to 18 months for fentanyl distribution

A Barre woman has been sentenced to serve 18 months in prison for distributing fentanyl. According to court records, Tiffany Fisk, 33, distributed fentanyl and cocaine base in Washington County to an informant working with law enforcement in October 2021 and January 2022. Vermont State Police pulled over Fisk and...
BARRE, VT
newportdispatch.com

Derby man arrested for assault at Border Motel

DERBY — A 55-year-old man was arrested following an incident in Derby yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of an incident at the Border Motel at around 7:00 p.m. Following an investigation, police allege that Leonard Bent, of Derby, assaulted Joseph Leone, 55, also of Derby. Police say Leone’s...
DERBY, VT
WCAX

Dasent charged with murder in South Burlington shooting

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A South Burlington man now faces charges in a shooting death in the city that happened Sunday night. Denroy Dasent, 52, is accused of killing two men-- Sheikhnoor Osman at an apartment in Burlington and Brian Billings in South Burlington at the Swiss Host Motel.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Burlington Police raid Old North End home, discover nonresidents

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Some residents of Burlington’s Old North End saw a heavy police presence Wednesday evening along North Street. Burlington Police say they executed a search warrant on North Street and discovered 13 nonresidents staying at the address. Police say they ordered those people out at gunpoint. They also believe narcotics are tied to that location.
BURLINGTON, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

Barre parents plead not guilty in infant’s drug death

Barre, VT — A four-month investigation into the death of an infant in Barre Town last May has led to the arrest of the baby’s parents. Christopher Wickett, 35, and Brianna Wickett, 25, were charged with involuntary manslaughter and cruelty to a child with death resulting. They were released with conditions.
BARRE, VT
NECN

Vermont Couple Charged With Manslaughter in 7-Month-Old Baby's Death

A Vermont couple has been charged in connection with the drug-related death of their 7-month-old baby earlier this year. Christopher Wicker, 34, and Brianna Wicker, 25, of Barre, have both been charged with involuntary manslaughter and were arraigned Monday, according to WPTZ-TV. Barre police said they were called to the...
BARRE, VT
newportdispatch.com

Robbery in Randolph

RANDOLPH — Police are still investigating a robbery that occurred in Randolph on Saturday. The incident took place at the Barn Convenience Store at around 3:20 a.m. Police say that a man entered the store and demanded money from the register. After stealing the money, the suspect fled the...
RANDOLPH, VT
NewsBreak
Public Safety
newportdispatch.com

Police looking for man responsible for thefts across Addison County

MIDDLEBURY — Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who was involved in multiple thefts in Addison and Chittenden County back in August. On August 30, police were contacted about an identity theft/fraud incident at multiple Vermont Federal Credit Union branches. According to the rep[ort,...
ADDISON COUNTY, VT
WCAX

Police searching for murder weapon pull gun from Lake Champlain

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police pulled a gun from Lake Champlain on Tuesday afternoon-- a break in a double-homicide investigation. Denroy Dasent, 52, has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Sheikhnoor Osman, 40, Sunday night in Burlington. And police say Dasent is the suspect in the killing of Brian Billings, 37, just three hours later in South Burlington.
BURLINGTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Driver charged with excessive speeding in New Haven

NEW HAVEN — A 69-year-old man from Middlebury was cited for negligent operation following an incident in New Haven yesterday. Police say they were conducting speed enforcement near the intersection of US Route 7 and Dog Team Road at around 4:55 p.m. Police observed a black sedan traveling south...
NEW HAVEN, VT
WCAX

Parents plead not guilty to charges after baby dies from drug overdose

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - The parents of a 7-month-old baby who died from a drug overdose are now facing charges. It happened in the spring, but the charges were just filed. Barre Town Police Chief William Dodge says they had to wait months for test results to come back from an out-of-state drug lab.
newportdispatch.com

Two arrested following burglary in East Montpelier

EAST MONTPELIER — Two people from Barre were arrested for a burglary that occurred in East Montpelier. The incident took place at an address on County Road at around 6:20 p.m. Troopers responded to the home and learned that Michael Enman, 50, had forced entry into the home and...
EAST MONTPELIER, VT

