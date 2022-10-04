Read full article on original website
Man Faces Second Murder Charge Following Weekend Killings
A South Burlington man was arraigned Thursday on a second murder charge following a pair of fatal shootings over the weekend. Denroy Dasent, 52, is now formally accused of killing Brian K. Billings II at the Swiss Host Motel & Village in South Burlington on Sunday night, a few hours after police say Dasent shot and killed Sheiknoor Osman at an apartment in Burlington.
Barre woman sentenced to 18 months for fentanyl distribution
A Barre woman has been sentenced to serve 18 months in prison for distributing fentanyl. According to court records, Tiffany Fisk, 33, distributed fentanyl and cocaine base in Washington County to an informant working with law enforcement in October 2021 and January 2022. Vermont State Police pulled over Fisk and...
Derby man arrested for assault at Border Motel
DERBY — A 55-year-old man was arrested following an incident in Derby yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of an incident at the Border Motel at around 7:00 p.m. Following an investigation, police allege that Leonard Bent, of Derby, assaulted Joseph Leone, 55, also of Derby. Police say Leone’s...
Police looking for man in Northeast Kingdom described as armed and dangerous
Authorities are requesting public assistance to locate Daniel Peters, 27, who is believed to be armed and dangerous, according to the Vermont State Police. He was last seen on Sunday in a village in the town of Barton. On Sunday at about 10:30 p.m. at 1 Water Street in the...
Burlington Police raid Old North End home, discover nonresidents
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Some residents of Burlington’s Old North End saw a heavy police presence Wednesday evening along North Street. Burlington Police say they executed a search warrant on North Street and discovered 13 nonresidents staying at the address. Police say they ordered those people out at gunpoint. They also believe narcotics are tied to that location.
Police looking for man considered armed and dangerous following assault in Orleans
ORLEANS — Authorities say they arrested a 35-year-old woman from Westfield, and are currently looking for a 27-year-old man following an incident in Orleans. Police say they encountered two suspicious vehicles parked at the Orleans Library on Sunday. Troopers approached the vehicles and identified Daniel Peters as an occupant...
Vermont State Police to patrol in Burlington under new agreement
State troopers can sign up for elective overtime in the city Wednesday through Saturday. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont State Police to patrol in Burlington under new agreement.
Robbery in Randolph
RANDOLPH — Police are still investigating a robbery that occurred in Randolph on Saturday. The incident took place at the Barn Convenience Store at around 3:20 a.m. Police say that a man entered the store and demanded money from the register. After stealing the money, the suspect fled the...
Police looking for man responsible for thefts across Addison County
MIDDLEBURY — Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who was involved in multiple thefts in Addison and Chittenden County back in August. On August 30, police were contacted about an identity theft/fraud incident at multiple Vermont Federal Credit Union branches. According to the rep[ort,...
Driver charged with excessive speeding in New Haven
NEW HAVEN — A 69-year-old man from Middlebury was cited for negligent operation following an incident in New Haven yesterday. Police say they were conducting speed enforcement near the intersection of US Route 7 and Dog Team Road at around 4:55 p.m. Police observed a black sedan traveling south...
Parents plead not guilty to charges after baby dies from drug overdose
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - The parents of a 7-month-old baby who died from a drug overdose are now facing charges. It happened in the spring, but the charges were just filed. Barre Town Police Chief William Dodge says they had to wait months for test results to come back from an out-of-state drug lab.
Suspect in Sunday’s shootings charged with two counts of murder
Police said a 52-year-old man shot and killed two men in separate incidents Sunday.
Two arrested following burglary in East Montpelier
EAST MONTPELIER — Two people from Barre were arrested for a burglary that occurred in East Montpelier. The incident took place at an address on County Road at around 6:20 p.m. Troopers responded to the home and learned that Michael Enman, 50, had forced entry into the home and...
South Burlington homicide not a ‘random act,’ plice said
Police said the parties involved in the shooting were known to one another.
