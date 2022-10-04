Read full article on original website
Related
click orlando
Volusia County supply drive for Hurricane Ian flood victims set for Monday
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Monday, the Deltona Professional Firefighters Association and Volusia County Sheriff’s Office will collaborate to host a supply drive for victims of Hurricane Ian’s historic flooding. With a goal of collecting enough supplies to physically fill a fire truck and two sheriff’s office vehicles,...
click orlando
East Orange County family remains without power, water following Hurricane Ian
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Floodwaters from Hurricane Ian have washed away part of Hamilton Drive in east Orange County. Jamin VanLandingham lives on the street and showed the damage to News 6 on Saturday. The water was up to his midsection at its deepest point. “A car can easily...
click orlando
‘The hurricane came and destroyed it:’ Orlo Vista residents salvage what they can after Ian’s flooding
ORLANDO, Fla. – Saturday morning, Orange County Commissioner Victoria Siplin and other volunteers from community organizations — including Winter Park NJROTC — took part in a cleanup in a number of local neighborhoods, including the Orlo Vista community. This, after floodwaters invaded homes there as a result of Hurricane Ian.
click orlando
Osceola County considers seizing senior community after flood from Ian
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – The Good Samaritan Society in Kissimmee Village was still taped off on Friday because of the amount of standing water after Hurricane Ian. Osceola County manager, Don Fisher, said the senior living community is in a floodway and that they’ve seen three major floods since 2006. The community was built on the banks of Shingle Creek.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
click orlando
SBA opens Business Recovery Center in Seminole County for hurricane victims
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – The U.S. Small Business Administration announced that it will operate a mobile Business Recovery Center for Seminole County starting Friday. Officials said that staff at the center will help Floridians with applying for the SBA disaster loan program to receive assistance with losses from Hurricane Ian.
click orlando
FEMA Disaster Recovery Center opens for Orange County residents
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A FEMA Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) opened Sunday at Barnett Park for Orange County residents to apply for aid and otherwise seek assistance after Hurricane Ian. The DRC will be open daily for Orange County residents from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the park,...
click orlando
Salvation Army delivers donations to Hurricane Ian victims after partnering with News 6
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Salvation Army delivered donations to Orange County hurricane victims Friday, just days after a donation drive with News 6 collected more than 100,000 items. Judith Montedeoca is one of many people living in Cypress Landing Apartments whose homes were flooded during Hurricane Ian. Coupled...
click orlando
‘Everything is damaged:’ Osceola County family of 10 struggles after losing home to Hurricane Ian
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – An Osceola County family is struggling to stay afloat after Hurricane Ian passed through, flooding the family’s home in the process. It was difficult for Leanne Criswell to hold back tears as she looked at her Kissimmee home, which she had dreamed about having with her husband Kenneth Williams and eight children.
IN THIS ARTICLE
click orlando
1 dead after 3-vehicle crash in Orange County, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An 87-year-old Orlando woman is dead after a three-vehicle crash in Orange County on Sunday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened at the intersection of Silver Star Road and North Hastings Street around 1:08 p.m. [TRENDING: D-SNAP benefits approved...
click orlando
Orange County deputies search for missing, endangered woman
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a missing 24-year-old woman considered endangered. Betty Suazo Avila was last seen around 11 p.m. Thursday in the area of Castlegate and Kingsgate drives, in the Imperial Estate community of Oak Ridge. [TRENDING: Orlando...
‘We lost everything’: 55+ Osceola County community told they won’t return home anytime soon
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — For residents of the flooded Good Samaritan Village, the Osceola County sheriff has a message: “Nobody’s going to be home anytime soon.”. High waters forced people out of their homes in the 55+ community. The water is contaminated and smells of sewage, and...
click orlando
Hurricane Ian’s impact shown in dramatic footage of house floating away
More than a week over Hurricane Ian struck Florida, pictures and videos are emerging that are showing just how damaging the storm was. One such video is the one below taken in Fort Myers. The 2:30 video was a time-lapse of a storm surge that slowly started to fill the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
click orlando
Man runs from arrest through Brevard Publix after chase, crash, troopers say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Florida Highway Patrol arrested a man near Rockledge Wednesday after he sped off from a traffic stop and crashed before trying to run away from troopers through a Publix, a report shows. Around 12:25 p.m., a trooper traveling north on Interstate 95 in a marked...
click orlando
Orange County offers financial aid for struggling renters. Here’s who qualifies this time
ORLANDO, Fla. – Those struggling to pay rent in Orange County have another chance to get the help they need. Officials launched Phase Two of the county’s income-based Emergency Rental Assistance Program Saturday morning with new flexible qualifications that may allow more renters to apply. Phase One of...
Cheryl Williams Charged With Second-Degree Murder In Death Of Polk County Deputy Lane
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has charged Cheryl Lynn Williams with 13 felonies in the death of Deputy Sheriff Blane Lane, who died in the line of duty on October 4, 2022. The charges include: Second degree murder of a law enforcement
SEE: Receding floodwaters in Orlo Vista reveal a dinosaur-like fish trapped in a fence
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Channel 9 photographer Ulen Hodges captured an interesting photograph Tuesday while covering flooding in Orange County’s Orlo Vista neighborhood. The community, which sits south of West Colonial Drive between North Hiawassee and North Kirkman roads, has enduring ongoing flooding. Neighbors have begun to assess...
As Peace River recedes, long road of recovery remains for Arcadia area
The road to recovery remains a long one for those living in Arcadia as the Peace River starts to recede after it reached historic flood levels.
click orlando
Ian caused 7.2M-gallon sewage spill into Indian River Lagoon, Brevard leaders say
MELBOURNE, Fla. – Hurricane Ian led to sewage overflow seeping through manholes, flooding streets and a 7.2 million-gallon spill into the Indian River Lagoon. It’s a concern to local biologists who said the lagoon was just starting to show small improvements. Brevard County officials reported the spill out...
21-Year-Old Polk County Sheriff Deputy Killed While Serving Warrant In Polk City
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said a deputy was shot and killed early Tuesday morning while serving a felony search warrant. The deputy, who has not been named at this time, was 21 years of age and only with the department
10NEWS
‘It’s disheartening’: Englewood family business of 32 years destroyed by Hurricane Ian
ENGLEWOOD, Fla. — Driving down Placida Road in Englewood, the damage from Hurricane Ian progressively gets worse with fences knocked down and business signs strewn about parking lots. Further down the road, it's hard to miss the huge pile of sheet metal on top of several damaged cars and...
Comments / 0