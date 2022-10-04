Bay High teachers, students guide special needs kids to next level

PANAMA CITY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — Bay High School’s teachers and student government council have a special mission to help guide special students.

Bay High School’s student government and exceptional student education program works with special needs students to help them prepare for life after school. Special needs students at Bay High learn new skills, socialize, and are better prepared to graduate.

Bay High School’s student government member Jazmira Guzman said they visit ESE classrooms every week. They bond with each other, work on decorations for upcoming events, socialize as a group, and form friendships. Guzman believes interacting with ESE students helps them be more outgoing and more comfortable speaking to others.

“I know every day we talk in SGA class about how we’re excited that they’re coming up to us with their ideas, and we want their opinion in this school because it is their school as well,” Guzman said.

Guzman also works at Chautauqua Charter School, a secondary education school for special needs students between 18-22. She says it’s encouraging to see Bay High ESE students apply after graduation.

“They transition to there. They define their motor skills, they learn about different countries, they do things around the community, they’re just a community revolved organization,” Guzman said.

Guzman isn’t the only person helping students prepare for life after high school. Bay High ESE teacher Lisa Deaton teaches her students cooking skills, reading, gardening, and math. Her students visited elementary schools and read to younger students. She also took them to secondary educational schools.

“We made a college trip last week to Gulf Coast. We go to Haney. I help them as much as I can while they’re in high school for the future,” Deaton said.

