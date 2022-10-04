Read full article on original website
wgan.com
Man faces drug charges after traffic stop in LaGrange
A man is facing drugs trafficking charges after a traffic stop in LaGrange. According to CBS 13, The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy watched Codie Donlon, 26, of Milo commit multiple traffic violations on Mill St. last Saturday. According to the sheriff’s office, a search of his...
foxbangor.com
Milo man arrested in Lagrange for traffic violations, drugs found in search
LAGRANGE– The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Department made a drug related arrest in Lagrange following a traffic stop. It happened around 9:30 Saturday morning. A Deputy was on Mill Street when he encountered a vehicle committing multiple traffic violations. Following the stop, the operator, Codie Donlon, 26 of Milo...
Arrest Made after Illegal Drugs Dropped Inside Store in Millinocket, Maine
Bag of Illegal Drugs Found on Floor of Millinocket Store. The East Millinocket Police Department have arrested a 40-year-old Millinocket man after finding a bag of illegal drugs dropped at a local store. Employee Found the Bag. The bag contained what police believe to be heroin and fentanyl. The item...
penbaypilot.com
Unity man indicted on nine counts after holding gun to woman’s head
BELFAST — A Unity man was indicted by a Waldo County Grand Jury Sept. 21 on nine counts related to holding a former partner at gunpoint in an incident that lasted several hours. Aaron Nickerson, 47, of Unity, was indicted following an incident that occurred in Montville Aug. 9.
Two Arrested in Penobscot County after Seizure of Large Quantity of Narcotics
A traffic stop in Penobscot County Sunday evening turned up nearly three pounds of Fentanyl and other narcotics and led to the arrest of a man and woman on drug trafficking charges. The Penobscot County Sheriff’s office says Deputy Camron Barrieau conducted a routine traffic stop at around 7:00 p.m....
foxbangor.com
State Police Major Crimes Unit North investigating death
LAMOINE — The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit North is assisting the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office in a death investigation. According to State Police spokesperson Shannon Moss, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a dead body at a home on Shore Road in Lamoine on Monday.
State Police Look Into Death Of Lamoine Man, Found By Friend
Authorities are looking into the death of a Hancock County man this week after his body was discovered at his home on Shore Road in Lamoine. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson, Shannon Moss, says the Hancock County Sheriff's office received a call just after 10 AM Monday. "The deceased...
wgan.com
penbaypilot.com
Belfast Police arrest Belmont man in connection to August hit-and-run with bicyclist
BELFAST — Belfast Police Chief Bobby Cormier said Oct. 5 that an arrest had been made in the Aug. 12 incident that left a 30-year-old bicyclist injured in a ditch. At approximately 8:51 p.m. that night, Belfast Police responded to a 911 call of a bicyclist being struck by a motor vehicle in the area of 238 Belmont Ave in Belfast.
WMTW
Nearly $200K in 'dangerous narcotics' discovered during routine traffic stop
PENOBSCOT COUNTY, Maine — Police have seized over a thousand grams of drugs during a traffic stop in Penobscot County over the weekend. Authorities say they were performing a routine traffic stop on a car with a man, woman, and two young children inside. While searching the vehicle, a...
Elderly Orrington Couple Found Dead In Home; State Police Investigate
Maine State Police are looking into the death of an elderly Orrington couple this morning. Authorities were called to the couple's home at 476 Swetts Pond Road in Orrington at around 9 AM Wednesday, according to Maine Department of Public Safety Spokesperson Shannon Moss. "The homeowners, Russell and Lois Swanson,...
Student Charged Over Hoax Shooting Threats At 2 Maine Schools
A student is in trouble following threats of school shootings made at two schools. According to WABI, the student reportedly made threats about Brewer High School and Brewer Community School. Police investigated both incidents and found that the threat was "unfounded" and that it had originated outside the state. The...
Ellsworth American
Maine State Police log week of October 6
ELLSWORTH — The Maine State Police Sept. 20 arrested a Baring man who had an arrest warrant from the state of New Hampshire charging a protection order violation and stalking. Sgt. Alden Bustard took Mason Fortier, 22, to the Washington County Jail in Machias. Harassment. Trooper Steven Mahon warned...
wgan.com
WMTW
89-year-old couple found dead in Penobscot County home
ORRINGTON, Maine — An 89-year-old couple was found dead Wednesday in their Penobscot County home. Authorities were called to the home on Swetts Pond Road in Orrington around 9 a.m. Wednesday. Russell and Lois Swanson were found dead by a family member, officials confirmed. The Maine State Police Major...
wabi.tv
Woman taken to the hospital after single vehicle crash in Hermon
HERMON, Maine (WABI) - A woman was taken to the hospital after a crash in Hermon. It happened on the Coldbrook Road around 11 Tuesday morning. Police say the woman was driving in the direction of Dysart’s when she went off the road and rolled her car about five times.
WMTW
Maine mother accused of killing son blames his sister for some injuries
BELFAST, Maine — Testimony is underway in the murder trial of a Stockton Springs woman accused of killing her 3-year-old son. Jessica Trefethen, 36, has pleaded not guilty in the death of Maddox Williams. Maddox died in June 2021 after Trefethen and her mother brought him to the hospital...
foxbangor.com
Fatal car accident
SEDGWICK — Sunday after 7:30 p.m. the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office received reports of a single vehicle crash on Snows Cove Road in Sedgwick. 47 year old John A. Wallace of Brooksville was pronounced dead at the scene due to the severity of his injuries. According to police...
Two People Arrested; Drugs Seized after Traffic Stop in Stetson, Maine
The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people from Maine on Tuesday after fentanyl and meth were found in the vehicle following a traffic stop in Stetson. Three people, one man and two women, were in the car when it was pulled over on September 27 after the “vehicle was accelerating rapidly and appeared to be trying to evade” law enforcement.
foxbangor.com
Body found on Hammond Street in Bangor
BANGOR — Bangor Police say a man’s body was discovered on Hammond Street Monday. According to Sgt. Jason McAmbley, at 6:26 a.m. Bangor Police and Bangor Fire responded to the vicinity of 1576 Hammond Street for a report of a deceased male. They say the man was “obviously...
