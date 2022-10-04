ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milo, ME

wgan.com

Man faces drug charges after traffic stop in LaGrange

A man is facing drugs trafficking charges after a traffic stop in LaGrange. According to CBS 13, The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office says a deputy watched Codie Donlon, 26, of Milo commit multiple traffic violations on Mill St. last Saturday. According to the sheriff's office, a search of his...
LAGRANGE, ME
foxbangor.com

Milo man arrested in Lagrange for traffic violations, drugs found in search

LAGRANGE– The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Department made a drug related arrest in Lagrange following a traffic stop. It happened around 9:30 Saturday morning. A Deputy was on Mill Street when he encountered a vehicle committing multiple traffic violations. Following the stop, the operator, Codie Donlon, 26 of Milo...
LAGRANGE, ME
penbaypilot.com

Unity man indicted on nine counts after holding gun to woman's head

BELFAST — A Unity man was indicted by a Waldo County Grand Jury Sept. 21 on nine counts related to holding a former partner at gunpoint in an incident that lasted several hours. Aaron Nickerson, 47, of Unity, was indicted following an incident that occurred in Montville Aug. 9.
UNITY, ME
foxbangor.com

State Police Major Crimes Unit North investigating death

LAMOINE — The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit North is assisting the Hancock County Sheriff's Office in a death investigation. According to State Police spokesperson Shannon Moss, the Hancock County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a dead body at a home on Shore Road in Lamoine on Monday.
LAMOINE, ME
wgan.com

Mainers nabbed with more than 2 pounds of fentanyl, authorities say

The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office says two people were arrested after deputies found more than 2 pounds of fentanyl during a traffic stop. Deputies also say two young children were in car at the time. The vehicle operated by 34-year-old Roger Grego of Etna was pulled over around 7...
ETNA, ME
Kool AM

Student Charged Over Hoax Shooting Threats At 2 Maine Schools

A student is in trouble following threats of school shootings made at two schools. According to WABI, the student reportedly made threats about Brewer High School and Brewer Community School. Police investigated both incidents and found that the threat was "unfounded" and that it had originated outside the state. The...
BREWER, ME
Ellsworth American

Maine State Police log week of October 6

ELLSWORTH — The Maine State Police Sept. 20 arrested a Baring man who had an arrest warrant from the state of New Hampshire charging a protection order violation and stalking. Sgt. Alden Bustard took Mason Fortier, 22, to the Washington County Jail in Machias. Harassment. Trooper Steven Mahon warned...
CASTINE, ME
wgan.com

Couple found dead in Orrington home

Police are investigating the death of a couple in Penobscot County. The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office responded to a residence on Swetts Pond Road in Orrington around 9 a.m. Wednesday. The homeowners, Russell and Lois Swanson, both 89 years old, were found dead. A family member discovered the bodies.
ORRINGTON, ME
WMTW

89-year-old couple found dead in Penobscot County home

ORRINGTON, Maine — An 89-year-old couple was found dead Wednesday in their Penobscot County home. Authorities were called to the home on Swetts Pond Road in Orrington around 9 a.m. Wednesday. Russell and Lois Swanson were found dead by a family member, officials confirmed. The Maine State Police Major...
PENOBSCOT COUNTY, ME
wabi.tv

Woman taken to the hospital after single vehicle crash in Hermon

HERMON, Maine (WABI) - A woman was taken to the hospital after a crash in Hermon. It happened on the Coldbrook Road around 11 Tuesday morning. Police say the woman was driving in the direction of Dysart's when she went off the road and rolled her car about five times.
HERMON, ME
foxbangor.com

Fatal car accident

SEDGWICK — Sunday after 7:30 p.m. the Hancock County Sheriff's Office received reports of a single vehicle crash on Snows Cove Road in Sedgwick. 47 year old John A. Wallace of Brooksville was pronounced dead at the scene due to the severity of his injuries. According to police...
SEDGWICK, ME
Q 96.1

Two People Arrested; Drugs Seized after Traffic Stop in Stetson, Maine

The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office arrested two people from Maine on Tuesday after fentanyl and meth were found in the vehicle following a traffic stop in Stetson. Three people, one man and two women, were in the car when it was pulled over on September 27 after the "vehicle was accelerating rapidly and appeared to be trying to evade" law enforcement.
STETSON, ME
foxbangor.com

Body found on Hammond Street in Bangor

BANGOR — Bangor Police say a man's body was discovered on Hammond Street Monday. According to Sgt. Jason McAmbley, at 6:26 a.m. Bangor Police and Bangor Fire responded to the vicinity of 1576 Hammond Street for a report of a deceased male. They say the man was "obviously...
BANGOR, ME
