thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to shocking Tom Brady – Gisele divorce update
The past few months have been filled with drama for Tampa Bay Buccaneers star quarterback Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen. Following the star quarterback’s un-retirement and return to the NFL this season, the couple has been plagued with quite a few wild reports and unsubstantiated rumors as the two appear to be dealing with some marriage problems. Now, it looks like the couple’s marriage might be hit with an unfortunate conclusion.
Inside Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen’s potential multimillion-dollar divorce amid reportedly hiring attorneys
Super Bowl champion Tom Brady and supermodel Gisele Bündchen are reportedly on the brink of divorce and have lawyers splitting up the financial cost between the two.
TMZ.com
Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady
Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
Tom Brady has been hinting at potential divorce from Gisele Bündchen for years
Alex Reimer of the Audacy Original Podcast “Sports Media Mayhem” discussed how Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has been dropping hints about divorcing Gisele Bündchen for years.
Tom & Gisele Just Hired Divorce Lawyers—There’s No ‘Coming Back Now’
Ready for a break? Amid multiple sources that say that the couple is fighting, many football fans are asking: Are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bundchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
TMZ.com
Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen’s mansion sits unfinished as marriage falls apart
It’s not just Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s marriage that’s on pause; construction on the troubled couple’s South Florida mansion has been halted amid their looming divorce. “There is no telling what they will do with what was supposed to be their forever marriage home,” an insider told The Post Thursday, noting that last week’s Hurricane Ian also contributed to the building break. The Post obtained never-before-seen floor plans of the pair’s Miami Beach estate, and it’s clear they spared no detail. In addition to the $17 million the NFL star and the former Victoria’s Secret Angel paid for the land, The Post reports...
TMZ.com
Antonio Brown Trolls Tom Brady, Posts Pic Hugging Gisele Amid Marriage Troubles
Antonio Brown ruthlessly went after his old buddy, Tom Brady, during the quarterback's reported rough patch with Gisele Bündchen ... trolling TB12 by posting an old pic of him hugging the supermodel after the Super Bowl. AB -- who once lived with Brady and Gisele after joining the Patriots...
Gisele Bündchen Steps Out with Her Kids as Sources Confirm She and Tom Brady Hired Divorce Lawyers
Gisele Bündchen was seen with 9-year-old daughter Vivian Lake and son Benjamin Rein, 12 Gisele Bündchen is spending time with her kids as sources confirm that both she and Tom Brady have hired divorce attorneys. On Wednesday, the model was spotted in Miami going to the gym with 9-year-old daughter Vivian Lake and son Benjamin Rein, 12. In photos obtained by TMZ, Bündchen and her two kids are dressed in casual attire while out in South Beach. Meanwhile, Brady's team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, had a home game on Sunday and will face...
Brady and Gisele have reportedly hired divorce attorneys
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have obtained divorce attorneys, according to Page Six. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is currently living separately from Gisele
Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen fuel divorce rumors: A look back at some of the priciest divorces in sports history
As reports surface that Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have hired divorce lawyers, FOX Business is taking a look back at a few of the biggest divorces in sports history.
Gisele Bundchen Spotted Without Wedding Ring Amid News She and Tom Brady Hired Divorce Lawyers
Sending a message? Gisele Bündchen was photographed without her wedding ring the same day Us Weekly confirmed she and Tom Brady have hired divorce lawyers. The supermodel, 42, was spotted in Miami on Tuesday, October 4, without any jewelry on her left hand as she took son Benjamin, 12, and daughter Vivian, 9, to a […]
Gisele Bündchen & Tom Brady’s Marriage Over? A Major Clue
Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady are reportedly having marital problems, and it doesn’t look like it’s getting any better. People magazine reports Gisele has hired a divorce lawyer after months of “tension.”. An insider told the outlet that Tom is “trying to figure out what to...
Tom Brady Could Lose A Whopping $200 Million Divorcing Gisele
Yikes, that’s a big wad of cash right there. It’s no secret at this point that Tom Brady is in hot water with his wife, Gisele Bundchen, as she’s upset about his decision to unretire and stick it out as the quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for one more year, after promising he’d be done after last year.
thecomeback.com
Tom Brady could owe Gisele Bündchen a ridiculous amount of money
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and his Brazilian supermodel wife Gisele Bündchen appear on the fast track to ending their 13-year marriage. The couple has reportedly been living separately for months after Bündchen delivered an ultimatum to Brady demanding this year be his last playing football. The...
TMZ.com
TMZ.com
TMZ.com
