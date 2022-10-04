Read full article on original website
WKTV
Mountain Ice pledges to reimburse those who take the OC Civil Service Exam
ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. – Entrepreneur Martin Zarnock of Mountain Ice has pledged to reimburse each prospective employee that takes the Correction Officer Civil Service exam this upcoming December. OCDSBA local 1249 with the Cooperation of Oneida County Government and Oneida County Sheriff’s Office announced the partnership with Mountain Ice...
WKTV
Growing STEM workforce a priority as technology industry expands in CNY
The Micron mega fab plant planned for Clay will need mega workers to fill mega jobs. The plant is expected to spawn 50 thousand jobs over 20 years-many of them high-tech. The spotlight is on STEM: science, technology, math and engineering. And, central New York's ability to produce the workers. The effort to shepherd students along a STEM path starts young.
WKTV
Steelite International acquires Walco division of Utica Cutlery Company
UTICA, N.Y. – A unit of Utica Cutlery Company has been sold to Steelite International, a company that supplies and manufactures flatware and other items for the hospitality industry. Steelite, which is based in Pennsylvania, has acquired Walco Stainless, an independent division of Utica Cutlery that makes flatware, steak...
Delay of Business for Some Broome Government Offices
8 a.m. UPDATE: Power is restored to the Broome County Government offices at the former Oakdale Mall. A power problem at the Oakdale Commons complex (formerly the Oakdale Mall) in Johnson City caused a minor a disruption in the work week for some Broome County Government offices. A news release...
WKTV
Utica Zoo workers take steps to unionize citing high turnover rates, feeling unheard
UTICA, N.Y. – Workers at the Utica Zoo are seeking better working conditions and a stronger voice within the organization by moving to unionize with the Civil Service Employees Association. A group of more than two dozen zookeepers, veterinary technicians, animal specialists, groundskeepers and other employees are concerned over...
Town of Deerfield passes solar law
TOWN OF DEERFIELD, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – On Monday, October 3rd, the Town of Deerfield passed its Solar Law. The Local Law, which was the result of three public hearings, will prevent future Solar Development Projects from coming to Deerfield, but it has no impact on the Boralex or Clearpath projects, however, Boralex says they will take the law into account when planning […]
spectrumlocalnews.com
Race is on to increase housing for Micron workers expected in CNY
Micron Technology on Tuesday committed to making a home in Central New York. The development raised questions about what plans are in place to provide housing for the anticipated workforce that's expected to accompany the significant project. “Our latest rendition is showing about 500 units," said Guy Hart Jr., managing...
WKTV
Micron chooses Onondaga County for new $100 billion semiconductor manufacturing facility
CLAY, N.Y. -- Micron, the fourth-largest semiconductor manufacturing company in the world, is investing up to $100 billion to build a production campus in Onondaga County over the next 20 years, according to Gov. Kathy Hochul. The project is expected to create nearly 50,000 jobs statewide, including 9,000 at the...
WKTV
Oneida County 2023 budget proposal: Zero property tax levy increase for 10th year in a row
At his budget address Wednesday, Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente Jr. touted a decade of zeros. His 2023 budget proposal carries zero property tax levy increase for the 10th year in the row. "What the message is when we say zero on the levy, that's why we always say zero...
WKTV
AmeriCU commits $150K to new resource center
AmeriCU Credit Union has committed $150,000 to ICAN's new Family Resource Center which will also be the home of the new Utica Children's Museum. $150,00 from AmeriCU will help support new ICAN Family Resource Center and children's museum. AmeriCU Federal Credit Union has committed $150,000 to the new ICAN Family...
A key spot on a CNY village’s main drive has been empty for a decade. See who plans to move in
Fayetteville, N.Y. – When the former Village Cleaners building in Fayetteville and the car wash next to it closed in 2012, proposals for what to do with the property started to surface. The property, at 129 W. Genesee St. and Highbridge Road in Fayetteville, is a busy intersection. Plans...
Massive FedEx Distribution Center Set to Open Near Binghamton
FedEx Ground workers are about to get their first look inside a huge distribution and sorting facility that's been constructed in the town of Kirkwood. The 458,000-square-foot center was built on a site that had been occupied by Link and L-3 Communications on Industrial Park Drive. FedEx Ground drivers in...
cortlandvoice.com
Cortland police heads to receive 5-figure pay raise
The Cortland Common Council unanimously voted in favor of a couple of city police heads receiving 5-figure pay raises at Tuesday’s meeting. City police chief Paul Sandy, who currently has a salary of $117,415, will receive a $11,279 pay raise ($128,694). Deputy chief David Guerrera, currently making $99,037, will receive a $14,657 raise ($113,694).
mylittlefalls.com
Little Falls Antique Center has new tenant
Katherine Jantz and Kyle June pose in their new business space, Doodles and Dragons. If you haven’t noticed, there is a door on the east side of the Little Falls Antique Center, and it’s a very cool space that now houses Doodles and Dragons. Kyle June and Katherine Jantz opened the business during the Garlic Festival.
WKTV
New Hartford Schools join Connected Family team
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – The New Hartford Central School District officially became the 14th local school district to join the Connected Family team, Thursday. The announcement was commemorated with a ceremonial ribbon cutting held Thursday morning at the New Hartford High School. The Connected Community Schools (CCS) mission is...
WKTV
Huge semiconductor production facility coming to CNY
MV EDGE president: New Micron facility in Syracuse a win for all of CNY. "Tiny, but powerful," said Micron Technology CEO, Sanjay Mehrotra, holding up a tiny chip while speaking in Syracuse Tuesday. "Powerful and at the heart of nearly every computing system from the cell phone in your pocket to the driver safety system in your car."
WKTV
Car Carrier on Fire in Oneonta
ONEONTA, N.Y. – Shortly after 6 p.m. on Oct. 4. New York State Police responded to reports of a car carrier being on fire on Interstate 88, in Oneonta. The accident was westbound near Exit 13. Members of the Fire Department extinguished the fire, damage was primarily around the passenger side.
Tomatoes in moldy water, hair found in batter, plus 62 satisfactory restaurant inspections
Here are the food service inspections reported by the Onondaga County Health Department from Sept. 18 to 24:. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
waer.org
Residents near upcoming Micron plant left in the dark about future of neighborhood
The news of the Micron semiconductor plant coming to White Pine Commerce Park in Onondaga County's Town of Clay generated significant optimism for Central New York's future, but the remaining homeowners on adjacent Burnet Road are stuck in limbo. About three dozen property owners have lived under the threat of...
