ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edmeston, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKTV

Mountain Ice pledges to reimburse those who take the OC Civil Service Exam

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. – Entrepreneur Martin Zarnock of Mountain Ice has pledged to reimburse each prospective employee that takes the Correction Officer Civil Service exam this upcoming December. OCDSBA local 1249 with the Cooperation of Oneida County Government and Oneida County Sheriff’s Office announced the partnership with Mountain Ice...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Growing STEM workforce a priority as technology industry expands in CNY

The Micron mega fab plant planned for Clay will need mega workers to fill mega jobs. The plant is expected to spawn 50 thousand jobs over 20 years-many of them high-tech. The spotlight is on STEM: science, technology, math and engineering. And, central New York's ability to produce the workers. The effort to shepherd students along a STEM path starts young.
CLAY, NY
WKTV

Steelite International acquires Walco division of Utica Cutlery Company

UTICA, N.Y. – A unit of Utica Cutlery Company has been sold to Steelite International, a company that supplies and manufactures flatware and other items for the hospitality industry. Steelite, which is based in Pennsylvania, has acquired Walco Stainless, an independent division of Utica Cutlery that makes flatware, steak...
UTICA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Edmeston, NY
Edmeston, NY
Business
City
South Edmeston, NY
WUTR Eyewitness News

Town of Deerfield passes solar law

TOWN OF DEERFIELD, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – On Monday, October 3rd, the Town of Deerfield passed its Solar Law. The Local Law, which was the result of three public hearings, will prevent future Solar Development Projects from coming to Deerfield, but it has no impact on the Boralex or Clearpath projects, however, Boralex says they will take the law into account when planning […]
DEERFIELD, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Race is on to increase housing for Micron workers expected in CNY

Micron Technology on Tuesday committed to making a home in Central New York. The development raised questions about what plans are in place to provide housing for the anticipated workforce that's expected to accompany the significant project. “Our latest rendition is showing about 500 units," said Guy Hart Jr., managing...
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Productivity
WKTV

AmeriCU commits $150K to new resource center

AmeriCU Credit Union has committed $150,000 to ICAN's new Family Resource Center which will also be the home of the new Utica Children's Museum. $150,00 from AmeriCU will help support new ICAN Family Resource Center and children's museum. AmeriCU Federal Credit Union has committed $150,000 to the new ICAN Family...
UTICA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
cortlandvoice.com

Cortland police heads to receive 5-figure pay raise

The Cortland Common Council unanimously voted in favor of a couple of city police heads receiving 5-figure pay raises at Tuesday’s meeting. City police chief Paul Sandy, who currently has a salary of $117,415, will receive a $11,279 pay raise ($128,694). Deputy chief David Guerrera, currently making $99,037, will receive a $14,657 raise ($113,694).
CORTLAND, NY
mylittlefalls.com

Little Falls Antique Center has new tenant

Katherine Jantz and Kyle June pose in their new business space, Doodles and Dragons. If you haven’t noticed, there is a door on the east side of the Little Falls Antique Center, and it’s a very cool space that now houses Doodles and Dragons. Kyle June and Katherine Jantz opened the business during the Garlic Festival.
LITTLE FALLS, NY
WKTV

New Hartford Schools join Connected Family team

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – The New Hartford Central School District officially became the 14th local school district to join the Connected Family team, Thursday. The announcement was commemorated with a ceremonial ribbon cutting held Thursday morning at the New Hartford High School. The Connected Community Schools (CCS) mission is...
NEW HARTFORD, NY
WKTV

Huge semiconductor production facility coming to CNY

MV EDGE president: New Micron facility in Syracuse a win for all of CNY. "Tiny, but powerful," said Micron Technology CEO, Sanjay Mehrotra, holding up a tiny chip while speaking in Syracuse Tuesday. "Powerful and at the heart of nearly every computing system from the cell phone in your pocket to the driver safety system in your car."
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

Car Carrier on Fire in Oneonta

ONEONTA, N.Y. – Shortly after 6 p.m. on Oct. 4. New York State Police responded to reports of a car carrier being on fire on Interstate 88, in Oneonta. The accident was westbound near Exit 13. Members of the Fire Department extinguished the fire, damage was primarily around the passenger side.
ONEONTA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy