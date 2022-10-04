UTICA, N.Y. – Utica University will hold its Fall 2022 Open House on Oct. 15. at 9:30 a.m. Prospective students can attend the open house to get a better look at what the university has to offer. There will be information on academics, athletics, financial aid and student life available. There will also be a tour of the campus given which will include the newly installed eSport gaming arena and a newly constructed science center.

