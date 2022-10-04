Read full article on original website
WKTV
Utica couple wins $100,000 Miracle Drawing on wedding anniversary
UTICA, N.Y. – Krystal and Chris Curley of Utica became $100,000 richer Wednesday evening after winning the 2022 MVHS Miracle Drawing. It also just so happened to be their wedding anniversary. Five bonus prizes were also awarded to the following people:. A custom Belgard Fire Pit donated and installed...
WKTV
Mountain Ice pledges to reimburse those who take the OC Civil Service Exam
ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. – Entrepreneur Martin Zarnock of Mountain Ice has pledged to reimburse each prospective employee that takes the Correction Officer Civil Service exam this upcoming December. OCDSBA local 1249 with the Cooperation of Oneida County Government and Oneida County Sheriff’s Office announced the partnership with Mountain Ice...
A key spot on a CNY village’s main drive has been empty for a decade. See who plans to move in
Fayetteville, N.Y. – When the former Village Cleaners building in Fayetteville and the car wash next to it closed in 2012, proposals for what to do with the property started to surface. The property, at 129 W. Genesee St. and Highbridge Road in Fayetteville, is a busy intersection. Plans...
mylittlefalls.com
Little Falls Antique Center has new tenant
Katherine Jantz and Kyle June pose in their new business space, Doodles and Dragons. If you haven’t noticed, there is a door on the east side of the Little Falls Antique Center, and it’s a very cool space that now houses Doodles and Dragons. Kyle June and Katherine Jantz opened the business during the Garlic Festival.
WKTV
City of Rome holding Halloween Decorating Contest
ROME, N.Y. – The City of Rome is holding a community-wide contest to see whose home has the spookiest, most creative, classiest and best overall decorations this Halloween season. Residents can enter by emailing their address and a photo of the outside of their home to Sarah Lokker, marketing...
WKTV
Pet Food giveaway
UTICA, N.Y. – The Pet Food Outreach will be passing out canned cat food as well as canned and dry dog food on Oct. 7. The drive-thru will be located at the Parkway Rec Center, Upper Lot at 220 Memorial Parkway in Utica. You can receive your pet food while staying right in your car from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m.
WKTV
Excelsior Challenge returns to Oriskany training center
ORISKANY, N.Y. -- When there’s a life-threatening emergency some of the only people running to help are Police Officers. Nearly 150 law enforcement professionals gathered at the New York State Preparedness Center in Oriskany to participate in the Excelsior Challenge. Its training exercises that put officers in real life scenarios, so if a situation does occur police will be ready. Utica Police Officer Jordan Dodge and his bomb detecting dog Brophy will be leaving with some new information.
WKTV
Upcoming Utica University Open House
UTICA, N.Y. – Utica University will hold its Fall 2022 Open House on Oct. 15. at 9:30 a.m. Prospective students can attend the open house to get a better look at what the university has to offer. There will be information on academics, athletics, financial aid and student life available. There will also be a tour of the campus given which will include the newly installed eSport gaming arena and a newly constructed science center.
Update: power restored in Clay, N Syracuse, Cicero, still out in Baldwinsville
Update as of 9:50: Power is restored in Clay, Cicero and North Syracuse after a power line was repaired, said Jared Paventi, a spokesperson for National Grid. Power is still out in the Village of Baldwinsville and is expected to be restored by midday, Paventi said. Cicero, N.Y. — Over...
cnycentral.com
NYS lawmakers: Cicero man repeatedly arrested is a danger to himself, community
New York — State lawmakers from both sides of the aisle are weighing in on New York's bail laws, and how a Cicero man’s repeated arrests for a string of alleged crimes raises public safety concerns. 32 year-old Kevin Somers faces charges in Onondaga and Oswego counties after several arrests in the last few weeks.
WKTV
AmeriCU commits $150K to new resource center
AmeriCU Credit Union has committed $150,000 to ICAN's new Family Resource Center which will also be the home of the new Utica Children's Museum. $150,00 from AmeriCU will help support new ICAN Family Resource Center and children's museum. AmeriCU Federal Credit Union has committed $150,000 to the new ICAN Family...
One of the Oldest Bowling Alleys in the U.S. is in Central New York
Bowling is one of the oldest past times in human history, with evidence of primitive gameplay going as far back as ancient Egyptian times. Knocking things over with a ball is just good, clean fun. And when you add some beer, food and friends to the mix, it's easy to see why bowling has remained so popular all these years.
WKTV
Car Carrier on Fire in Oneonta
ONEONTA, N.Y. – Shortly after 6 p.m. on Oct. 4. New York State Police responded to reports of a car carrier being on fire on Interstate 88, in Oneonta. The accident was westbound near Exit 13. Members of the Fire Department extinguished the fire, damage was primarily around the passenger side.
Look Around The Stunning Former Mackenzie-Childs Estate On Cayuga Lake
In July of 1848, the Seneca Falls Convention, the first women’s rights convention ever to be held in the United States was held in Seneca Falls, New York. That convention would change the course of history for women's rights, including being the foundation of the fight for women to be given the right to vote.
cortlandvoice.com
Cortland police heads to receive 5-figure pay raise
The Cortland Common Council unanimously voted in favor of a couple of city police heads receiving 5-figure pay raises at Tuesday’s meeting. City police chief Paul Sandy, who currently has a salary of $117,415, will receive a $11,279 pay raise ($128,694). Deputy chief David Guerrera, currently making $99,037, will receive a $14,657 raise ($113,694).
WKTV
"Sheriffs' Showdown 2" scheduled for Oct. 13
WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. – The Madison County Sheriffs’ Office will be taking part in the “Sheriffs’ Showdown 2” at the Watkins Glen International. On Oct. 13 from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. Sheriffs from 27 different counties, across New York State will be on hand to race around the track. They will be racing in timed trials all throughout the day.
WKTV
Utica officials call for Valley View proposals
The City of Utica is accepting requests for proposals to run Valley View once it's renovated. Owner of Daniele's at Valley View, Jeff Daniels, has put it an RFP. City of Utica seeks partner to run Valley View after renovations; current operator plans to submit proposal. The City of Utica...
WKTV
Owner of Limekiln Contracting charged with harassment
TOWN OF WEBB, N.Y. -- Town of Webb police arrested business owner Charles Sauer, 38, of Inlet, on Tuesday for allegedly harassing another contractor. Police say Sauer, owner of Limekiln Contracting, repeatedly harassed another contractor over the phone since this past April. On Tuesday, Sauer allegedly followed the victim to...
WKTV
Oneida County 2023 budget proposal: Zero property tax levy increase for 10th year in a row
At his budget address Wednesday, Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente Jr. touted a decade of zeros. His 2023 budget proposal carries zero property tax levy increase for the 10th year in the row. "What the message is when we say zero on the levy, that's why we always say zero...
WKTV
New Hartford Schools join Connected Family team
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – The New Hartford Central School District officially became the 14th local school district to join the Connected Family team, Thursday. The announcement was commemorated with a ceremonial ribbon cutting held Thursday morning at the New Hartford High School. The Connected Community Schools (CCS) mission is...
