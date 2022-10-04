Read full article on original website
Register Citizen
Windsor Locks woman, 70, assaulted in random attack while working out, police say
WINDSOR LOCKS — An older local woman was seriously injured in an unprovoked assault by a stranger Thursday morning, according to police. Alexander Lesuer Russell, 40, has been charged with first-degree assault on an elderly person and first-degree reckless endangerment for attacking the woman, police said. He was held on a $150,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court Friday. Police said Russell did not have a known address.
Register Citizen
CT state trooper accused of attacking woman 40 times allowed to see child, judge rules
VERNON — A judge on Thursday adjusted a no-contact order designed to protect a woman who police said was injured by an off-duty state trooper in separate incidents of domestic violence. The change will allow Connecticut State Police Trooper Jaime Solis to see his child as long as the...
Register Citizen
State drops charges against Bridgeport man accused of scamming his ailing mother out of her Stamford condo
STAMFORD — A 69-year-old Bridgeport man accused of allegedly trying to scam his mother out of her Shippan condo in 2016 had charges dismissed Thursday as a part of a deal made with a Superior Court judge. State prosecutors agreed to drop charges of criminal attempt at first-degree larceny...
Register Citizen
Family of missing teen tells Bridgeport police they received ransom call
BRIDGEPORT — Police said they are investigating the disappearance of a 15-year-old boy after his family said he left early from Central High School last week and has not been seen since. State police have issued a silver alert for Jael Martinez, whose family says they got an apparent...
Register Citizen
Stamford man to serve 15 years for raping two women at knifepoint
STAMFORD — A city man was sentenced to serve 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to raping two women at knifepoint on two separate occasions. Judge Gary White ordered Mayklin Ruano-Diaz, 19, a 20-year prison sentence, suspended after 15 years, at the state Superior Court in Stamford on Wednesday.
Register Citizen
Norwich police: Man wanted for shooting up car in domestic incident
NORIWCH — Police say they are searching for a man accused of firing shots during a domestic incident last weekend. Police responded to a Boswell Avenue address Saturday for a report of shots fired. Officers discovered someone intentionally shot at a car outside that address, Sgt. Steve Schmidt said.
Register Citizen
Stratford man pleads guilty to shooting at murder witness
BRIDGEPORT — A Stratford man is facing 10 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to shooting at a witness in an upcoming murder trial. Kevin Beason, 25, of Larkin Court, pleaded guilty Wednesday to attempted first-degree assault, criminal possession of a weapon and violating his conditions of release on a pending gun possession case.
Register Citizen
Man pleads guilty to fatally shooting 'hero' Bridgeport barber
BRIDGEPORT – When a gunman burst into a barbershop and yelled “who wants it?” police said the barber, Deon Rodney, leaped in front of his customers. Police said the “hero barber” was fatally shot protecting his customers. On Wednesday, Mark Christian, the man accused of...
Register Citizen
Armed with gun, man steals food from New London pizzeria over botched delivery, police say
NEW LONDON — Police say an armed man robbed a local restaurant Wednesday night over a complaint about a food delivery. Trevor Julius, 25, of New London, has been charged with first-degree robbery, carrying a pistol without a permit, second-degree breach of peace and sixth-degree larceny for stealing food from a State Street restaurant, police said.
Register Citizen
Stamford man to serve five years in prison for gun bust-turned-robbery
STAMFORD — A city man will serve five years in prison for a gun bust-turned-robbery that led to the injury of four officers in Stamford. Judge Gary White issued Jaylan Jones, 18, a 12-year prison sentence on Wednesday, of which he will serve five years, as a part of a plea deal with state prosecutors.
Register Citizen
Police: Waterbury man charged with robbing Wolcott gas station at knifepoint
WOLCOTT — A Waterbury man was taken into custody Tuesday after police say he used a knife to rob a gas station in Wolcott last month. Damian Bond, 31, was charged with first-degree armed robbery, fourth-degree larceny and second-degree breach of peace. He appeared in state Superior Court in Waterbury Tuesday and is being held on a $100,000 bond, the Wolcott Police Department said in a Facebook post.
Register Citizen
After 5 years in limbo, murder trial begins for Waterbury man accused of killing Norwalk man
STAMFORD — The murder trial for a Waterbury man accused of fatally shooting a 22-year-old Norwalk man kicked off Tuesday after sitting on the criminal docket at the state Superior Court in Stamford for more than five years. Ibo Boone, 35, sat alongside criminal defense attorney Phillip Russell as...
Register Citizen
Feds: Bronx man sentenced for allegedly supplying drugs to Waterbury ring
WATERBURY — A Bronx man was sentenced to more than seven years in prison followed by five years of supervised release Wednesday for his alleged involvement in local drug trafficking activity, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Prosecutors said Algenys Paulino, also known as “Chico” and “Lying Queen,”...
Register Citizen
Police: Intoxicated driver charged with manslaughter in fatal 2021 crash in Enfield
ENFIELD — State police say a Massachusetts man has been charged with an additional offense nearly a year after they say he caused a fatal car crash on Interstate-91 while driving under the influence. Dominic Grassetti, 25, of Southwick, Mass., has been charged with second-degree manslaughter, according to Connecticut...
Register Citizen
Driver ambushed in deadly Hartford carjacking attempt and shootout, police say
HARTFORD — The two suspected carjackers in Monday's deadly triple shooting appeared to take their victim by surprise, ambushing him in a brazen attempt to steal his car at gunpoint in broad daylight before he shot them, killing one, police said. One of the suspects died in the exchange...
Register Citizen
Person seriously hurt in Madison crash, police say
MADISON — Police say a person suffered serious injuries in a crash Thursday afternoon. Police were called to Horse Pond and Strawberry Hill roads around 1:50 p.m. Thursday for the two-vehicle crash, according to Capt. Douglas Harkins. At the scene, police said officers and firefighters saw the crash caused...
Register Citizen
Tips, video and confession led to arrests in Bridgeport double-homicide at gas station, warrants show
BRIDGEPORT — Everton Brooks knew something was wrong when an unknown, masked man approached him and Jahmir Daniel on July 10. The man told Brooks and Daniel that Kazzmaire Dorsey, 18, was at a gas station across the street. Unable to explain why, Brooks said he drove a white scooter from a park on Fairfield Avenue toward the Atlas Gas Station where several people gathered with their ATVs and dirt bikes for a meet-up. Daniel then pointed his gun directly at Dorsey and opened fire, according to Brooks' confession to police and surveillance footage in his arrest warrant.
Register Citizen
Vandalism to Danbury political signs appears 'targeted.' But PD has only received 2 complaints
DANBURY — Vandalism to political signs may be the "cost of doing business," but Michael Safranek said the damage he's seen in the city this election cycle feels different. “I don’t know if its happening more, but it seems like it is targeting one person more than ever before, at least that is my opinion,” said Safranek, chairman of the Danbury Republican Town Committee.
Register Citizen
Thieves may be stealing tow trucks in CT to transport stolen cars, police say
Thieves stole tow trucks from Manchester, Suffield, Columbia and possibly other Connecticut communities in recent weeks in what one police official described as an usual series of crimes that may be related to car thefts. Suffield Police Capt. Robert Palmer said Thursday he had not seen so many tow truck...
Register Citizen
Danbury man bought fentanyl in bulk to package for resale, police say
DANBURY — A Danbury man has been arrested on a variety of drug charges, Danbury police said Thursday. Jeremy Tamburri, a 40-year-old unhoused resident of Danbury, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, two counts of possession of narcotics with intent to sell and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia after investigators allegedly found drugs and other items on him. Bond was set at $50,000.
