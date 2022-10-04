ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, CT

Register Citizen

Windsor Locks woman, 70, assaulted in random attack while working out, police say

WINDSOR LOCKS — An older local woman was seriously injured in an unprovoked assault by a stranger Thursday morning, according to police. Alexander Lesuer Russell, 40, has been charged with first-degree assault on an elderly person and first-degree reckless endangerment for attacking the woman, police said. He was held on a $150,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court Friday. Police said Russell did not have a known address.
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT
Register Citizen

Stamford man to serve 15 years for raping two women at knifepoint

STAMFORD — A city man was sentenced to serve 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to raping two women at knifepoint on two separate occasions. Judge Gary White ordered Mayklin Ruano-Diaz, 19, a 20-year prison sentence, suspended after 15 years, at the state Superior Court in Stamford on Wednesday.
STAMFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Norwich police: Man wanted for shooting up car in domestic incident

NORIWCH — Police say they are searching for a man accused of firing shots during a domestic incident last weekend. Police responded to a Boswell Avenue address Saturday for a report of shots fired. Officers discovered someone intentionally shot at a car outside that address, Sgt. Steve Schmidt said.
NORWICH, CT
Register Citizen

Stratford man pleads guilty to shooting at murder witness

BRIDGEPORT — A Stratford man is facing 10 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to shooting at a witness in an upcoming murder trial. Kevin Beason, 25, of Larkin Court, pleaded guilty Wednesday to attempted first-degree assault, criminal possession of a weapon and violating his conditions of release on a pending gun possession case.
STRATFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Man pleads guilty to fatally shooting 'hero' Bridgeport barber

BRIDGEPORT – When a gunman burst into a barbershop and yelled “who wants it?” police said the barber, Deon Rodney, leaped in front of his customers. Police said the “hero barber” was fatally shot protecting his customers. On Wednesday, Mark Christian, the man accused of...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

Armed with gun, man steals food from New London pizzeria over botched delivery, police say

NEW LONDON — Police say an armed man robbed a local restaurant Wednesday night over a complaint about a food delivery. Trevor Julius, 25, of New London, has been charged with first-degree robbery, carrying a pistol without a permit, second-degree breach of peace and sixth-degree larceny for stealing food from a State Street restaurant, police said.
NEW LONDON, CT
Register Citizen

Stamford man to serve five years in prison for gun bust-turned-robbery

STAMFORD — A city man will serve five years in prison for a gun bust-turned-robbery that led to the injury of four officers in Stamford. Judge Gary White issued Jaylan Jones, 18, a 12-year prison sentence on Wednesday, of which he will serve five years, as a part of a plea deal with state prosecutors.
STAMFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Waterbury man charged with robbing Wolcott gas station at knifepoint

WOLCOTT — A Waterbury man was taken into custody Tuesday after police say he used a knife to rob a gas station in Wolcott last month. Damian Bond, 31, was charged with first-degree armed robbery, fourth-degree larceny and second-degree breach of peace. He appeared in state Superior Court in Waterbury Tuesday and is being held on a $100,000 bond, the Wolcott Police Department said in a Facebook post.
WOLCOTT, CT
Register Citizen

Feds: Bronx man sentenced for allegedly supplying drugs to Waterbury ring

WATERBURY — A Bronx man was sentenced to more than seven years in prison followed by five years of supervised release Wednesday for his alleged involvement in local drug trafficking activity, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Prosecutors said Algenys Paulino, also known as “Chico” and “Lying Queen,”...
WATERBURY, CT
Register Citizen

Person seriously hurt in Madison crash, police say

MADISON — Police say a person suffered serious injuries in a crash Thursday afternoon. Police were called to Horse Pond and Strawberry Hill roads around 1:50 p.m. Thursday for the two-vehicle crash, according to Capt. Douglas Harkins. At the scene, police said officers and firefighters saw the crash caused...
MADISON, CT
Register Citizen

Tips, video and confession led to arrests in Bridgeport double-homicide at gas station, warrants show

BRIDGEPORT — Everton Brooks knew something was wrong when an unknown, masked man approached him and Jahmir Daniel on July 10. The man told Brooks and Daniel that Kazzmaire Dorsey, 18, was at a gas station across the street. Unable to explain why, Brooks said he drove a white scooter from a park on Fairfield Avenue toward the Atlas Gas Station where several people gathered with their ATVs and dirt bikes for a meet-up. Daniel then pointed his gun directly at Dorsey and opened fire, according to Brooks' confession to police and surveillance footage in his arrest warrant.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

Vandalism to Danbury political signs appears 'targeted.' But PD has only received 2 complaints

DANBURY — Vandalism to political signs may be the "cost of doing business," but Michael Safranek said the damage he's seen in the city this election cycle feels different. “I don’t know if its happening more, but it seems like it is targeting one person more than ever before, at least that is my opinion,” said Safranek, chairman of the Danbury Republican Town Committee.
DANBURY, CT
Register Citizen

Danbury man bought fentanyl in bulk to package for resale, police say

DANBURY — A Danbury man has been arrested on a variety of drug charges, Danbury police said Thursday. Jeremy Tamburri, a 40-year-old unhoused resident of Danbury, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, two counts of possession of narcotics with intent to sell and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia after investigators allegedly found drugs and other items on him. Bond was set at $50,000.
DANBURY, CT

