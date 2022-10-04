Read full article on original website
WKTV
Growing STEM workforce a priority as technology industry expands in CNY
The Micron mega fab plant planned for Clay will need mega workers to fill mega jobs. The plant is expected to spawn 50 thousand jobs over 20 years-many of them high-tech. The spotlight is on STEM: science, technology, math and engineering. And, central New York's ability to produce the workers. The effort to shepherd students along a STEM path starts young.
WKTV
WKTV
See how your school performed on 2022 New York State reading exam
Mayor Barlow: Statement Of Micron Coming To CNY
OSWEGO – City of Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow has issued the following statement on the announcement of Micron coming to Central New York. “The announcement of Micron investing in Onondaga County is a huge win for Central New York, including Oswego,” Barlow said. “Micron will provide long term, good paying jobs for residents in Oswego County and brings a new dynamic to the economy of our region. I applaud the leaders at all levels of government who came together to make this project happen and look forward to working with them in the future to position Oswego to share in the prosperity this development will surely bring to the area.”
