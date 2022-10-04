Read full article on original website
Related
wglt.org
Property assessments rise, but appeals do not
Property assessments are used to figure how much property tax homeowners and other property owners must pay. The assessment is supposed to be about a third of the market value. As most people probably know by now, sale prices of homes are going way up in central Illinois. “We see...
wcbu.org
Central Illinois farmer reflects on a changing industry during his final harvest pass
During a harvest ride-along with a reporter, Mike Wurmnest talked about his long career as a farmer, the changes he’s seen in agricultural production methods, and how he has adapted his practices to meet changing production standards and techniques. After 55 years in the field, central Illinois farmer Mike...
25newsnow.com
State Rep. hopeful targets rival as booster of failed 2020 ‘fair tax’ referendum
MCLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - The Republican candidate for State Representative in the newly-drawn 91st House District summoned the help of some statewide GOP leaders to highlight his rival’s position on taxes. Scott Preston is criticizing Democrat Sharon Chung’s support for a graduated income tax in Illinois, which...
wcbu.org
Here's the price tag for the renamings of several Peoria schools
Since 2018, the Peoria Public Schools board of education has renamed seven of the district's 29 school buildings. But those new monikers didn't come without a significant price tag. That's according to invoices obtained by WCBU through a Freedom of Information Act request. A tally of the total expenses incurred...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
smilepolitely.com
The reasons we’re voting for Democrats this election
If you’ve spent more than a minute reading Smile Politely, you already know that we value progressive and inclusive ideas from a diversity of voices. Though the magazine as a whole isn’t necessarily in the business of endorsing individual candidates, as an Editorial Board, we sit just outside of the normal editorial processes of the day-to-day. As such, this year, we’re endorsing individual candidates. It’s our opinion, after all, and this is the Opinion section.
WAND TV
Theft of taxpayer money in Wapella Township
WAPELLA, Ill. (WAND) – The Road Commissioner in Wapella Township resigned and paid the township more than $27,000 for personal expenses charged to a township credit card. But the township board in this small Dewitt County community decided not to seek prosecution after receiving a check. “I think somebody...
25newsnow.com
Secretary of State hopeful promotes ‘License to Read’ proposal during Peoria visit, book banning also a concern
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Democrat opposing Bloomington State Rep. Dan Brady for Illinois Secretary of State visited Peoria Monday to promote “License to Read” legislation, which aims to lower prices publishers charge libraries for e-books and audio books. At the Peoria Public Library, Alexi Giannoulias also...
wglt.org
Koos: Bloomington-Normal well positioned to withstand potential recession
Normal Mayor Chris Koos is pleased with the picture created by the annual financial trends report for the town, noting that revenues are strong in income tax, sales tax, and online sales tax reimbursement. And Koos said the hot real estate market has had a good effect even on homes...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wcbu.org
East Peoria looks to clear out some riverfront vegetation ahead of new development
East Peoria wants to clear out some of the vegetation growing alongside the Illinois River shoreline. A contract with JIMAX for just under $44,000 would remove overgrown trees and shrubbery from certain sections of the shoreline adjacent to the Bob Michel Bridge: one section located by the former Granite City Restaurant, and the other located in front of Bass Pro Shops.
25newsnow.com
ETA for Peoria passenger rail? At least 10 years out, officials say
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Passenger rail for Peoria is coming down the track, but state and local officials say it will take around a decade to arrive. A potential Peoria rail line to Chicago is part of a significant rail overhaul planned in the state. Illinois Secretary of Transportation and Department of Transportation Director Omer Osman said the project is in the very early stages of development. Right now, the state is looking to secure funding to cover the $2.5 billion price tag for the project.
wglt.org
Candidates sound off on voting, diversity and social issues at Bloomington forum
Voting access, diversity, equity and inclusion, and social issues dominated much of the discussion during a candidates’ forum for county and state offices Tuesday evening in Bloomington. The 90-minute forum hosted by the Bloomington-Normal NAACP at Mount Pisgah Baptist Church, included Republican McLean County Clerk Kathy Michael, her Democratic...
25newsnow.com
City of Pekin to receive law enforcement support grants
PEKIN (25 News Now) - The City of Pekin is receiving $10,833 in federal grants for law enforcement support, according to U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos (IL-17) “Ensuring our local law enforcement officials have the tools and resources necessary to keep themselves and our communities safe is essential,” she said. “I’m glad to see federal funds coming to the Pekin Police Department that will improve technical support for officers and upgrade outdated equipment.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
1470 WMBD
Construction of complex replacing part of Taft Homes on schedule
PEORIA, Ill. – Construction at what will soon be formerly known as Taft Homes is continuing as planned. That’s according to Peoria Housing Authority CEO Armeca Crawford. “The project is on schedule. We already completed the first building…close to completing the first building. But we are still on schedule relative to the development,” said Crawford.
1470 WMBD
Beck’s building gas station in Peoria Heights
PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. – A gas station chain is in the midst of building a location in Peoria Heights. That’s after village officials say in a news release the Peoria Heights Village Board approved back in September the plans for Beck’s to locate on War Memorial Drive.
aledotimesrecord.com
Here's how to watch Pritzker, Bailey face off in their first Illinois governor debate
Debate season is officially underway in the Illinois gubernatorial race, with the first of two televised debates on Thursday. Democratic incumbent Gov. JB Pritzker and Republican state Sen. Darren Bailey will participate in an hourlong debate starting at 7 p.m. at the Illinois State University campus in Normal. WGN-TV news...
wglt.org
Connect Transit trims service over driver shortage
Connect Transit doesn't have enough bus drivers to run all its routes, so Bloomington-Normal's public transit system said Wednesday it will reduce weekday frequency on some routes to weekend levels starting Oct. 9. Late-night service on some routes also will go away some days, affecting Illinois State University students. The...
25newsnow.com
Police: Two employees burglarized Pekin’s Reditus Labs in September
PEKIN (25 News Now) - Two then-employees of Pekin’s Reditus Laboratories were arrested and charged with burglarizing the building where they worked in September, according to police and court documents obtained by 25 News. The two suspects, 38-year-old Aaron Underwood and 33-year-old Noah Christian, are accused of entering the...
25newsnow.com
Peoria fire to hire 11 new firefighters after receiving grant
PEORIA (25 News Now) - 11 new firefights are joining the Peoria Fire Department and it’s thanks to the SAFER grant. It is a federally funded grant that helps with paying and hiring new fire fighters. Last year the department was struggling to find enough men to join the...
wcbu.org
Closely-held plans for Beck's Oil station at busy War Memorial site unveiled
The village of Peoria Heights is finally revealing the plans for a large lot cleared out at the corner of War Memorial Drive and Central Avenue. A Beck's gas station, convenience store and car wash are coming to the site which once hosted Flores Music and other properties. Beck's is...
25newsnow.com
Two new mental health facilities to open in Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Kaiser Health News reported that suicide rates nationally were on the rise for the first time in two years, and in adolescences it was up higher. Local health care systems said they were aware of the problem and are working to fix it. “Our children...
Comments / 1