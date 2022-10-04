ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mclean County, IL

wglt.org

Property assessments rise, but appeals do not

Property assessments are used to figure how much property tax homeowners and other property owners must pay. The assessment is supposed to be about a third of the market value. As most people probably know by now, sale prices of homes are going way up in central Illinois. “We see...
NORMAL, IL
wcbu.org

Here's the price tag for the renamings of several Peoria schools

Since 2018, the Peoria Public Schools board of education has renamed seven of the district's 29 school buildings. But those new monikers didn't come without a significant price tag. That's according to invoices obtained by WCBU through a Freedom of Information Act request. A tally of the total expenses incurred...
PEORIA, IL
smilepolitely.com

The reasons we’re voting for Democrats this election

If you’ve spent more than a minute reading Smile Politely, you already know that we value progressive and inclusive ideas from a diversity of voices. Though the magazine as a whole isn’t necessarily in the business of endorsing individual candidates, as an Editorial Board, we sit just outside of the normal editorial processes of the day-to-day. As such, this year, we’re endorsing individual candidates. It’s our opinion, after all, and this is the Opinion section.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WAND TV

Theft of taxpayer money in Wapella Township

WAPELLA, Ill. (WAND) – The Road Commissioner in Wapella Township resigned and paid the township more than $27,000 for personal expenses charged to a township credit card. But the township board in this small Dewitt County community decided not to seek prosecution after receiving a check. “I think somebody...
WAPELLA, IL
wcbu.org

East Peoria looks to clear out some riverfront vegetation ahead of new development

East Peoria wants to clear out some of the vegetation growing alongside the Illinois River shoreline. A contract with JIMAX for just under $44,000 would remove overgrown trees and shrubbery from certain sections of the shoreline adjacent to the Bob Michel Bridge: one section located by the former Granite City Restaurant, and the other located in front of Bass Pro Shops.
EAST PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

ETA for Peoria passenger rail? At least 10 years out, officials say

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Passenger rail for Peoria is coming down the track, but state and local officials say it will take around a decade to arrive. A potential Peoria rail line to Chicago is part of a significant rail overhaul planned in the state. Illinois Secretary of Transportation and Department of Transportation Director Omer Osman said the project is in the very early stages of development. Right now, the state is looking to secure funding to cover the $2.5 billion price tag for the project.
PEORIA, IL
wglt.org

Candidates sound off on voting, diversity and social issues at Bloomington forum

Voting access, diversity, equity and inclusion, and social issues dominated much of the discussion during a candidates’ forum for county and state offices Tuesday evening in Bloomington. The 90-minute forum hosted by the Bloomington-Normal NAACP at Mount Pisgah Baptist Church, included Republican McLean County Clerk Kathy Michael, her Democratic...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
25newsnow.com

City of Pekin to receive law enforcement support grants

PEKIN (25 News Now) - The City of Pekin is receiving $10,833 in federal grants for law enforcement support, according to U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos (IL-17) “Ensuring our local law enforcement officials have the tools and resources necessary to keep themselves and our communities safe is essential,” she said. “I’m glad to see federal funds coming to the Pekin Police Department that will improve technical support for officers and upgrade outdated equipment.”
PEKIN, IL
1470 WMBD

Construction of complex replacing part of Taft Homes on schedule

PEORIA, Ill. – Construction at what will soon be formerly known as Taft Homes is continuing as planned. That’s according to Peoria Housing Authority CEO Armeca Crawford. “The project is on schedule. We already completed the first building…close to completing the first building. But we are still on schedule relative to the development,” said Crawford.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Beck’s building gas station in Peoria Heights

PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. – A gas station chain is in the midst of building a location in Peoria Heights. That’s after village officials say in a news release the Peoria Heights Village Board approved back in September the plans for Beck’s to locate on War Memorial Drive.
PEORIA HEIGHTS, IL
wglt.org

Connect Transit trims service over driver shortage

Connect Transit doesn't have enough bus drivers to run all its routes, so Bloomington-Normal's public transit system said Wednesday it will reduce weekday frequency on some routes to weekend levels starting Oct. 9. Late-night service on some routes also will go away some days, affecting Illinois State University students. The...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
25newsnow.com

Police: Two employees burglarized Pekin’s Reditus Labs in September

PEKIN (25 News Now) - Two then-employees of Pekin’s Reditus Laboratories were arrested and charged with burglarizing the building where they worked in September, according to police and court documents obtained by 25 News. The two suspects, 38-year-old Aaron Underwood and 33-year-old Noah Christian, are accused of entering the...
PEKIN, IL
25newsnow.com

Peoria fire to hire 11 new firefighters after receiving grant

PEORIA (25 News Now) - 11 new firefights are joining the Peoria Fire Department and it’s thanks to the SAFER grant. It is a federally funded grant that helps with paying and hiring new fire fighters. Last year the department was struggling to find enough men to join the...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Two new mental health facilities to open in Peoria

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Kaiser Health News reported that suicide rates nationally were on the rise for the first time in two years, and in adolescences it was up higher. Local health care systems said they were aware of the problem and are working to fix it. “Our children...
PEORIA, IL

