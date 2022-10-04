Watching Meet Me in the Bathroom, a new documentary about the explosion of New York City’s indie rock scene in the early 2000s, is an almost transcendent experience. You’re taken inside the dingy bars, shitty apartments, abandoned warehouses, and DIY venues where the defining bands of that era were born. You get to be there when Karen O and Nick Zinner of the Yeah Yeah Yeahs first meet. When the Strokes play one of their earliest shows at the Mercury Lounge. When Interpol records their first album, Turn on the Bright Lights. When James Murphy writes “Losing My Edge,” LCD Soundsystem’s first single. As it all unfolds, it feels like you’re actually living through it: like you stepped inside of a time machine, emerged in Lower Manhattan in 1999, and somehow lucked your way into this scene as it blossomed, flourished, and eventually, crushingly, fizzled out.

