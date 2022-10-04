Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Female Miscreants in New York. The 'Green Goblin Gang' in the Subways.justpene50New York City, NY
This Abandoned New York Resort is One of the Creepiest Places in the CountryTravel MavenNew York City, NY
Fifteen Thousand Candy Colored Fentanyl Pills Hidden in Children's Legosjustpene50Manhattan, NY
Duck Donuts Opens Second Location in White Plains, New YorkGirl Eats WestchesterWhite Plains, NY
Anna Delvey, fake heiress, released from prison and banned from social mediaSara BNew York City, NY
Related
This Abandoned New York Resort is One of the Creepiest Places in the Country
During the 20th century, the Catskills Region of New York State was a popular vacation destination. Located only a couple of hours north of New York City, the Catskills were known as an affordable place in the mountains to get away from it all. Over the years, dozens of resorts and hotels were built to accommodate frequent tourism.
Ghost Signs of NYC: Lerner Shops
"The Lerner Shops—they are in every important neighborhood in New York and in all other Eastern cities—know the coming mode just a little ahead of most other shops," read a 1922 ad in the New York Evening World. "To carry styles that are at all times in the forefront of fashion—to have them just a little sooner than everyone else—and to keep them always in the pink of freshness—that is the Lerner policy,"
bkreader.com
Governor Hochul Provides Latest COVID-19 Updates for New York
Governor Kathy Hochul provided updates on New York’s progress in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic, which included recent deaths reported from this past weekend. Between Saturday, Oct. 1, and Monday, Oct. 3, seven new deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in King’s County. The seven reported deaths were...
NBC New York
These NYC Restaurants Are Up for Coveted Michelin Stars Thursday
More than two dozen New York City restaurants -- and one in Westchester -- are being added to the globally renowned Michelin Guide this year, and while we know the names of the newcomers, it's still unclear which, if any, will earn the coveted three-star distinction. Michelin, the esteemed industry...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This Is Where You’ll Find New Jersey’s Absolutely Best Pancakes
Whether you call them pancakes, flapjacks, or just plain delicious, there is no denying New Jersey has a love affair with the pancake. For many of us, the mere mention of a light, fluffy pancake has us drooling, and also brings us back to happy times in our lives, including magical memories of our childhood.
Newark, NJ airport losing its NYC status; could change pricing
NEWARK — It's often easier to get into Manhattan from Newark Liberty International Airport than its counterparts in Queens but, for some reason, EWR will be losing its city code for New York City. The decision was made by the International Air Transport Association, according to a Lufthansa memo...
untappedcities.com
A Guide to the Mansions of Victorian Flatbush in Brooklyn
Once home to acres of colonial Dutch farmland, Flatbush is now an area of Brooklyn known for boasting some of the most magnificent and diverse architecture in New York City. Flatbush’s architectural splendor can be attributed to the development boom it experienced in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. At that time, a slew of real estate developers bought up farmland in the Flatbush area of Brooklyn and constructed residential suburban neighborhoods. This boom was spurred by many factors, including new transportation lines that connected the borough to Manhattan, the completion of the Brooklyn Bridge in 1883, and the opening of Prospect Park in 1867.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
A legendary Italian sandwich shop has opened its second NYC outpost
Given the excitement surrounding the opening of All’Antico Vinaio (“at the ancient wine merchant’s”) first as a pop-up and then as a permanent destination near the Theater District last year, we expect culinary gurus around town to be delighted by the news that the legendary Italian sandwich shop has opened a second store front in Manhattan.
IN THIS ARTICLE
What’s Inside ‘The World’s Most Unusual Vending Machine’ Now In NYC
Atlas Obscura, online magazine and travel company, has teamed up with The Tennessee Department of Tourist Development, The Louisiana Office of Tourism, Visit North Carolina, and Visit Mississippi to bring flavors of the South to NYC in a convenient and unexpected way: via vending machine! The Southern Obscura Vending Machine will be located in Brooklyn’s McCarren Parkhouse from October 6th – October 10th. This is the second iteration of ‘The World’s Most Unusual Vending Machine,’ following the 2021 installation that was created to coincide with the book launch of Gastro Obscura: A Food Adventurer’s Guide. This year’s machine will highlight...
webnewsobserver.com
American Horror Story: New York City: Everything we know so far
When is American Horror Story: New York City set to premiere on FX Network? Continue reading to find out. This Halloween season just got much better than ever! The beloved AHS franchise is expanding, and the fans can’t wait to see what’s in store for this new series titled “American Horror Story: New York City.” It is the eleventh season of the FX horror anthology television series American Horror Story, created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk. People are curious to know about the theme, subplots, and the different arcs the episodes will gradually develop into, given the expectations of horror fans around the world.
bkmag.com
Defonte’s won’t be throwing a party for its 100th birthday
On the corner of Columbia and Luquer Streets in Red Hook, just steps from the BQE, a thin three-story building stands out for its colors: mostly dark green, and on the boarded-up windows of the facade’s top three stories, a shade of what looks like pink. The colors aren’t...
Where To Get Good Bagels in NYC
Like pizza, New York City bagels have been discussed, compared, and debated for years. Is there something in our water that makes them so special?. These places are our favorites in the city right now.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Watch an Exclusive Trailer for ‘Meet Me in the Bathroom,’ a Doc About NYC’s Early 2000s Rock Scene
Watching Meet Me in the Bathroom, a new documentary about the explosion of New York City’s indie rock scene in the early 2000s, is an almost transcendent experience. You’re taken inside the dingy bars, shitty apartments, abandoned warehouses, and DIY venues where the defining bands of that era were born. You get to be there when Karen O and Nick Zinner of the Yeah Yeah Yeahs first meet. When the Strokes play one of their earliest shows at the Mercury Lounge. When Interpol records their first album, Turn on the Bright Lights. When James Murphy writes “Losing My Edge,” LCD Soundsystem’s first single. As it all unfolds, it feels like you’re actually living through it: like you stepped inside of a time machine, emerged in Lower Manhattan in 1999, and somehow lucked your way into this scene as it blossomed, flourished, and eventually, crushingly, fizzled out.
longisland.com
Renowned Surgeon Named Chair of the Department of Cardiothoracic Surgery at NYU Langone Hospital - Long Island
Mohammed Imam, MD, a leading cardiothoracic surgeon, has been appointed chair of the Department of Cardiothoracic Surgery at NYU Long Island School of Medicine, effective October 1. He will take over for Scott Schubach, MD, who led the department as chair since 2003. Dr. Schubach remains on faculty full-time as director of academic affairs and as the newly appointed surgical specialty advisor for NYU Long Island School of Medicine.
New York, New Jersey lawmakers propose hefty fees for drivers over NYC red-light camera debate
A battle over red light cameras leads to a war of words between New York and New Jersey lawmakers.
Female Miscreants in New York. The 'Green Goblin Gang' in the Subways.
A group of six females dressed in neon green has been the recent topic of conversation and fear in New York City recently. On Sunday at approximately 2 a.m., according to news reports, this group of females allegedly assaulted and robbed two teenage girls.
Thrillist
Michelin Just Named These 18 Restaurants the Best Affordable Eats in NYC
The prospect of eating out in NYC can be daunting—both for the difficulty of choosing one restaurant over thousands of others and for the amount of money you have to get ready to shell out. Luckily, though, you can solve both problems if you know where to look. The...
The Coldest Temperature On Record In New York State Is Ridiculously Low
This winter is expected to be brutally cold in New York, but will it beat the lowest temperature ever recorded in the state? The temperatures in New York State are expected to be brutally low this winter. The Old Farmer's Almanac released its predictions for winter 2022-2023 and it says that there will be two winters in the United States. One part of the country will be mild, the other, where we are located, will experience bone-chilling cold.
4 Diverse NYC Museums You Can Visit for Free
Most museums have free days or hours, or you can pay what you want to get in. Just know where and when to find them. In our guide we discuss 4 museums worth visiting in NYC that are free to get into and when.
nypressnews.com
Goodwill launches new website for online thrifting
NEW YORK — In this tight economy, everyone is felling the squeeze on our budgets. Thrifting is a great way to save money and shop sustainably. Now there’s a new way tp bargain hunt online. GoodWillFinds.com launches Tuesday. It’s a new secondhand marketplace for finding treasures, so you...
Comments / 0