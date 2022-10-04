ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Frank Mastropolo

Ghost Signs of NYC: Lerner Shops

"The Lerner Shops—they are in every important neighborhood in New York and in all other Eastern cities—know the coming mode just a little ahead of most other shops," read a 1922 ad in the New York Evening World. "To carry styles that are at all times in the forefront of fashion—to have them just a little sooner than everyone else—and to keep them always in the pink of freshness—that is the Lerner policy,"
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bkreader.com

Governor Hochul Provides Latest COVID-19 Updates for New York

Governor Kathy Hochul provided updates on New York’s progress in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic, which included recent deaths reported from this past weekend. Between Saturday, Oct. 1, and Monday, Oct. 3, seven new deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in King’s County. The seven reported deaths were...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

These NYC Restaurants Are Up for Coveted Michelin Stars Thursday

More than two dozen New York City restaurants -- and one in Westchester -- are being added to the globally renowned Michelin Guide this year, and while we know the names of the newcomers, it's still unclear which, if any, will earn the coveted three-star distinction. Michelin, the esteemed industry...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
Kentucky State
New York City, NY
Food & Drinks
City
Jefferson, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
untappedcities.com

A Guide to the Mansions of Victorian Flatbush in Brooklyn

Once home to acres of colonial Dutch farmland, Flatbush is now an area of Brooklyn known for boasting some of the most magnificent and diverse architecture in New York City. Flatbush’s architectural splendor can be attributed to the development boom it experienced in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. At that time, a slew of real estate developers bought up farmland in the Flatbush area of Brooklyn and constructed residential suburban neighborhoods. This boom was spurred by many factors, including new transportation lines that connected the borough to Manhattan, the completion of the Brooklyn Bridge in 1883, and the opening of Prospect Park in 1867.
BROOKLYN, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

A legendary Italian sandwich shop has opened its second NYC outpost

Given the excitement surrounding the opening of All’Antico Vinaio (“at the ancient wine merchant’s”) first as a pop-up and then as a permanent destination near the Theater District last year, we expect culinary gurus around town to be delighted by the news that the legendary Italian sandwich shop has opened a second store front in Manhattan.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bourbon Whiskey#Sea Water#Bagels#Distillery#Filtered Water#Food Drink#Beverages#Ryes#New York Limited Edition#New Riff#Jefferson S Bourbon
Secret NYC

What’s Inside ‘The World’s Most Unusual Vending Machine’ Now In NYC

Atlas Obscura, online magazine and travel company, has teamed up with The Tennessee Department of Tourist Development, The Louisiana Office of Tourism, Visit North Carolina, and Visit Mississippi to bring flavors of the South to NYC in a convenient and unexpected way: via vending machine! The Southern Obscura Vending Machine will be located in Brooklyn’s McCarren Parkhouse from October 6th – October 10th. This is the second iteration of ‘The World’s Most Unusual Vending Machine,’ following the 2021 installation that was created to coincide with the book launch of Gastro Obscura: A Food Adventurer’s Guide. This year’s machine will highlight...
BROOKLYN, NY
webnewsobserver.com

American Horror Story: New York City: Everything we know so far

When is American Horror Story: New York City set to premiere on FX Network? Continue reading to find out. This Halloween season just got much better than ever! The beloved AHS franchise is expanding, and the fans can’t wait to see what’s in store for this new series titled “American Horror Story: New York City.” It is the eleventh season of the FX horror anthology television series American Horror Story, created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk. People are curious to know about the theme, subplots, and the different arcs the episodes will gradually develop into, given the expectations of horror fans around the world.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bkmag.com

Defonte’s won’t be throwing a party for its 100th birthday

On the corner of Columbia and Luquer Streets in Red Hook, just steps from the BQE, a thin three-story building stands out for its colors: mostly dark green, and on the boarded-up windows of the facade’s top three stories, a shade of what looks like pink. The colors aren’t...
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Vice

Watch an Exclusive Trailer for ‘Meet Me in the Bathroom,’ a Doc About NYC’s Early 2000s Rock Scene

Watching Meet Me in the Bathroom, a new documentary about the explosion of New York City’s indie rock scene in the early 2000s, is an almost transcendent experience. You’re taken inside the dingy bars, shitty apartments, abandoned warehouses, and DIY venues where the defining bands of that era were born. You get to be there when Karen O and Nick Zinner of the Yeah Yeah Yeahs first meet. When the Strokes play one of their earliest shows at the Mercury Lounge. When Interpol records their first album, Turn on the Bright Lights. When James Murphy writes “Losing My Edge,” LCD Soundsystem’s first single. As it all unfolds, it feels like you’re actually living through it: like you stepped inside of a time machine, emerged in Lower Manhattan in 1999, and somehow lucked your way into this scene as it blossomed, flourished, and eventually, crushingly, fizzled out.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
longisland.com

Renowned Surgeon Named Chair of the Department of Cardiothoracic Surgery at NYU Langone Hospital - Long Island

Mohammed Imam, MD, a leading cardiothoracic surgeon, has been appointed chair of the Department of Cardiothoracic Surgery at NYU Long Island School of Medicine, effective October 1. He will take over for Scott Schubach, MD, who led the department as chair since 2003. Dr. Schubach remains on faculty full-time as director of academic affairs and as the newly appointed surgical specialty advisor for NYU Long Island School of Medicine.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

The Coldest Temperature On Record In New York State Is Ridiculously Low

This winter is expected to be brutally cold in New York, but will it beat the lowest temperature ever recorded in the state? The temperatures in New York State are expected to be brutally low this winter. The Old Farmer's Almanac released its predictions for winter 2022-2023 and it says that there will be two winters in the United States. One part of the country will be mild, the other, where we are located, will experience bone-chilling cold.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nypressnews.com

Goodwill launches new website for online thrifting

NEW YORK — In this tight economy, everyone is felling the squeeze on our budgets. Thrifting is a great way to save money and shop sustainably. Now there’s a new way tp bargain hunt online. GoodWillFinds.com launches Tuesday. It’s a new secondhand marketplace for finding treasures, so you...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy