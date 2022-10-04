ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Homes

18 Halloween decorations that scream spooky season

If you’re having a Halloween party or just can’t get enough of all the novelty pumpkins, ghosts and cauldrons filling your favourite stores, then this curated list of Halloween decorations is for you. Besides, decorating your home for Halloween is the best part of summer coming to a close, in our eyes.
homecrux.com

These Homemade Dog Costumes for Halloween Will Leave You in Awe

Whether you want to make Halloween special by pairing your costume with your pooch or just want to make your pet look adorable on All Hallows’ Eve; there are plenty of DIY dog Halloween costumes to consider. Numerous dog costumes are available on the market but there’s something exceptional about creating one by hand for your pal.
TODAY.com

Target has everything you need for Halloween — including the candy

October is officially underway — and so is the countdown to Halloween. If you’ve been putting off decorating around your home, finding the perfect costume or are guilty of waiting until the last-minute to stock up on candy for trick-or-treaters, now is the perfect time to get started.
SHOPPING
TODAY.com

The history and meaning behind traditional Halloween colors

It’s hard to look at the combination of black and orange and not immediately think of Halloween, isn’t it? Even if you’re not the type of person who plans their costume months in advance, there’s no denying this color combo evokes the spirit of October 31.
LIFESTYLE
Simplemost

10 Halloween Animatronics On Amazon That Will Freak Out Your Guests

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. There’s absolutely nothing wrong with keeping your holiday decorations simple, but if you think...
ELECTRONICS
architecturaldigest.com

33 Best Christmas Ornaments of 2022

Looking for the best Christmas ornaments to add to your tree this holiday season? We’re always on the lookout for beautiful ornaments at a great price—and Target has tons of options, many of which cost as little as $3 to $5. Ahead, discover 33 must-have holiday ornaments, including glamorous glass baubles, shiny shatterproof sets, cute and quirky novelty picks, and more.
SHOPPING
whowhatwear

I Design Handbags—These Are the Shapes, Silhouettes, and Colors "In" for Fall

No one knows accessories like Marina Raphael. Before launching her own namesake handbag brand in 2019, she grew up surrounded by the shimmering crystals and over-the-top gems of Swarovski—a company Raphael's family founded and operated for over 100 years. With a glimpse into the behind-the-scenes workings of such a legacy brand, Raphael decided to branch out by designing handbags, building her own eponymous label.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Parents Magazine

The History of Creepy Dolls and Kids Who Love Them

If you've ever thought twice about seeing people dress up in Halloween Chucky costumes or consciously avoid watching horror movies featuring dolls, you are not alone. Many adults fear dolls, an emotion so strong that it often crosses into phobia territory, and is aptly titled pediophobia. Children, however, do not share this same fear.
KIDS
therecipecritic.com

Hocus Pocus Charcuterie Board

This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. A tribute to the Sanderson Sisters, this Hocus Pocus charcuterie board will have all of your guests dying at not only the delicious variety of food but the uncanny resemblance to some of Halloween’s most famous witches!
RECIPES
lootpress.com

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation fans listen up

Pottery Barn, a portfolio brand of Williams-Sonoma, Inc., the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer, announces the launch of a new collaboration inspired by the beloved film National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation. “We were beyond excited to partner with Warner Bros. Consumer Products to bring this collection...
MOVIES

