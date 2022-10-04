Read full article on original website
Ben Dover
2d ago
If it’s named SAFE-T Act then we know that safety has nothing to do with it!
Reply
9
Related
Outcry as thousands of prisoners are set to be RELEASED from jail when Illinois becomes first state to introduce no cash bail in January: State attorneys desperately sue Gov Pritzker amid fears already spiraling crime will soar
Thousands of prisoners are set to be released across Illinois as it becomes the first state to completely do away with cash bail under a new law that goes into effect in January. The Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today Act (SAFE-T Act) completely abolishes the cash bail system, which critics...
fox32chicago.com
Suburban moms urge voters to cast ballots for candidates in favor of gun control
COOK COUNTY, Ill. - Suburban moms joined lawmakers Thursday to demand gun violence prevention. The group called "Moms Demand Action" and several suburban lawmakers are calling for more common sense gun laws. They joined "Gun Violence Prevention," a PAC, to support legislators who advocate for gun reform legislation. "It has...
wlsam.com
Why are Republicans leaving the Suburbs? – Cook County Commissioner Bridget Gainer explains why Republicans are leaving in droves
There are just only two Republicans on the 17-member Cook County Board. Cook County Commissioner Bridget Gainer and the Steve Cochran Show talk about why Republicans are leaving the suburbs, why it is imperative for Cook County to have representation from both political parties, and shares how the Cook County Land Bank Authority (CCLBA) is working to reduce and return vacant land back into sustainable community assets.
suburbanchicagoland.com
Illinois is not safe under Pritzker
Democrats and the leftwing media are doing everything they can to push back on the Safe-T Act and the damage it causes to the safety of law abiding citizens. The truth is, the law turns safety concerns upside down making the priority concerns for the criminals more than for the law abiding citizens. The removal of automatic cash bail for suspects applies to all suspects including felony criminals charged with rape and murder. Instead of making it mandatory, it gives a judge the discretion to decide, a decision that could as easily release a suspected rapist or murderer as require them to post bond.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cook County GOP candidates call Preckwinkle and Foxx ‘architects’ of crime surge
Standing on Daley Plaza, Bob Fioretti, who’s challenging Toni Preckwinkle for county board president, flatly accused Democratic officials of setting the stage for violent crime. He called incumbent Preckwinkle the “architect” of the crime surge.
Cook County woman gets two weeks in jail for role in U.S. Capitol attack
CHICAGO - A Brazilian citizen who lives in Indian Head Park was sentenced Thursday to two weeks behind bars for her role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Leticia Vilhena Ferreira must also perform 60 hours of community service, pay $500 in restitution and spend three years on probation as a result of her sentencing before U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan in Washington, D.C.
City attorneys seek to reverse order that Lightfoot testify in CPD whistleblower lawsuit
CHICAGO — Attorneys for the city are asking a Cook County judge to reverse a previous ruling in a last-ditch effort to spare Mayor Lori Lightfoot from testifying about the alleged “code of silence” within the Chicago Police Department. Last month, Cook County Judge Thomas More Donnelly ordered Lightfoot sit for an hour-long deposition as […]
smilepolitely.com
The reasons we’re voting for Democrats this election
If you’ve spent more than a minute reading Smile Politely, you already know that we value progressive and inclusive ideas from a diversity of voices. Though the magazine as a whole isn’t necessarily in the business of endorsing individual candidates, as an Editorial Board, we sit just outside of the normal editorial processes of the day-to-day. As such, this year, we’re endorsing individual candidates. It’s our opinion, after all, and this is the Opinion section.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cook County guaranteed income pilot program applications open Thursday
Cook County's Guaranteed Income Pilot program will start accepting applications Thursday.
Cook County residents can apply for $500 monthly checks through guaranteed income pilot program
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Residents in Cook County can now apply for the new "Promise" guaranteed income pilot program. The county started taking applications Thursday.The program will provide $500 monthly cash payments to more than 3,000 Cook residents for two years.One of the requirements for applicants is having a household income at or below 250% of the federal poverty level.The county hopes to make the pilot program permanent in the future.More information about the program can be found here.
How much will the SAFE-T Act cost?
(WTVO) — The effects of the SAFE-T Act have been argued for weeks, but what about the cost? The new law increases training standards for law enforcement and requires body cameras for departments statewide. Republicans are claiming that those increased standards will lead to increased property taxes. The state’s budget includes $125 million for law […]
Illinois' controversial SAFE-T Act up for vote in Joliet
This week, the Joliet City Council will vote on a resolution, encouraging legislators to make adjustments to the SAFE-T Act.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WAND TV
IDOC's college education policy goes into effect across the state
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — The Illinois Department of Corrections' (IDOC) new policy on post-secondary education went into effect across the state on Monday. The policy was written with input from the Vera Institute of Justice, a nonprofit research and policy organization. It was designed to address the challenges faced by individuals completing their degrees while incarcerated.
wlsam.com
Mayor Goczkowski: “It’s Been a Wildly Successful and Welcoming Reception for These People.”
John Howell is joined by Mayor Andrew Goczkowski of Des Plaines. The city of Des Plaines has welcomed 80 asylum seekers this week without issue. Mayor Goczkowski and John discuss the preparations, the city-wide response, and the communications surrounding the asylum seekers’ arrival.
Is It Legal To Collect Rainwater In Illinois
For years there's been this well-known myth that it is illegal to collect rainwater. In fact, I believed this for a long time myself and decided to finally look it up. Unsurprisingly many sites have many different answers. Collecting rainwater is very popular among many Americans. Many refer to it...
WSPY NEWS
Former Illinois Youth Center guard sentenced for official misconduct
A Former Illinois Youth Center (IYC) guard has been sentenced to probation and community service. 46-year-old Michael M. Klimek, of Yorkville, was found guilty by a Kane County jury in April of official misconduct and aggravated battery in a public place. The Kane County State's Attorney's Office says that Klimek facilitated and encouraged IYC inmates to fight as he stood by and did nothing. Prosecutors say it happened in January of 2016.
wgnradio.com
Barrington woman loses over $80,000 in catfishing scam
Chicago Tribune reporter John Keilman joins Jon Hansen on Your Money Matters to discuss his article detailing how a woman in Barrington lost over $80,000 to a catfishing scam. John later highlights ways to prevent this from happening to anyone else in the future.
fox32chicago.com
Illinois Safe-T Act: Suburban city council to vote on resolution this week
JOLIET, Ill. - Illinois' controversial Safe-T Act is up for a vote in Joliet. This week, the city council will vote on a resolution encouraging legislators to make adjustments to the law before it takes effect on January 1, 2023. The Joliet City Council is most particularly concerned with the...
Nearly 15 years ago, suburban high school teacher allegedly impregnated student then convinced her to have abortion
A teacher at Riverside-Brookfield High School is on paid leave after he was accused of having a sexual relationship with a female student when he was a basketball coach at Elmwood Park High School more than ten years ago.
Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard breaks into disco after ruling tosses recall vote against her
DOLTON, Ill. (CBS) -- Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard made a political statement with some disco Monday night.Henyard began the village board meeting with her rendition of the 1979 hit "Ain't No Stoppin' Us Now" by McFadden & Whitehead.The reason for the throwback jam was an appellate ruling that threw out a June recall vote – which would have removed Henyard from office.Residents voted to recall Henyard in late June. But the mayor took her fight to court – and won in a lower court. Initially following that, a ruling from the Illinois Appellate Court – days before the statewide primary election Tuesday – said the recall vote against Henyard could go on.But the ruling at that point also said those votes could get counted – but not certified.The Appellate Court last week ruled the votes to recall Henyard were not valid.
Comments / 4