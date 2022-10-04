Read full article on original website
Security to be increased at construction site for Kalamazoo County’s new Justice Center
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Kalamazoo County is beefing up security at the new Justice Center construction site following a few incidents. The $100 million project is now behind schedule because of worker shortages and supply chain issues, and needs to be closed up before winter. The delivery of...
5 school districts in need of operating cash renewals on Nov. 8 ballot in Kent, Ottawa counties
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI - There are a total of five school districts requesting operating millage renewals to fund day-to-day operations on the Nov. 8 general election ballots in Kent and Ottawa counties. Public schools periodically ask voters to approve an 18-mill levy on non-homestead property to receive their full foundation...
Kalamazoo, Allegan counties start property fraud alert system to protect homeowners
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — A scam is on the rise, putting property owners in Michigan at risk of having their homes or land stolen without their knowledge, according to the FBI. West Michigan Clerk's offices began to roll out new alert systems to help protect residents from the scam,...
10-Year-Old Critically Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Ottawa County (Ottawa County, MI)
According to the Ottawa County Sheriff Deputies, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Ottawa County on Wednesday. The crash happened at 20th Avenue at Caroline street at [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Report of shooting at Muskegon home, police investigating
MUSKEGON, MI -- Muskegon police are investigating a report of a shooting in the 1800 block of Ray Street. Police responded to the area about 2:45 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6. Details of the incident were not immediately available. The area is near Laketon Avenue and South Getty Street. More from...
New study will assess the future needs for electric vehicle charging stations in Ottawa County
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – As electric vehicles rise in popularity, Ottawa County is partnering with Hope College to study the county’s future needs for electric vehicle charging stations and infrastructure. The study will help Ottawa County, the fastest-growing county in Michigan, prepare for the “era of the electric...
30-year-old Muskegon woman shot and killed in alleged family dispute
Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the Marsh Field neighborhood of Muskegon on Thursday evening, according to Muskegon County dispatch.
Former pastor jailed for abusing teen girl
A former pastor at a church near Walker is serving jail time for inappropriately touching a teenage girl, one of several similar complaints against him, records show.
Homicides are down but Michigan has a new ‘most-violent’ city, FBI stats reveal
The FBI this week issued its annual report compiling 2021 crime statistics reported by most police agencies across the nation. Michigan has four of the top 20 most violent cities in the nation, including Saginaw, Detroit, Kalamazoo and Lansing, and four communities with the fewest property crimes, including: Independence Township, White Lake Township, West Bloomfield and Orion Township.
Grand Rapids area election worker admitted using USB drive in poll book device: court records
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A 68-year-old Grand Rapids area election worker charged with two felonies has allegedly admitted using a USB drive to access an election-related machine, court records show. MLive is not naming the man pending his Oct. 17 arraignment. Kent County election officials said the man was seen...
68-Year-Old Woman Killed In A Motor-Vehicle Accident In Muskegon County (Muskegon County, MI)
According to the Fruitport Township Police, a motor vehicle accident occurred in Muskegon County on Tuesday. The crash happened at Heights Ravenna Road and Brooks Road at [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Baby’s injuries were caused by ‘a blow to the head,’ medical examiner testifies
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A Grand Rapids man will head to trial after being bound over on charges alleging he was responsible for his 2-month-old son’s death. The cause of the child’s death, according to a medical examiner, was a “blow to the head,” the doctor testified in court.
Lockdown lifted at schools after police arrest car theft suspect in Norton Shores
NORTON SHORES, MI – Some area schools were placed in a lockdown Thursday morning as officers from multiple agencies searched the area for a suspect in a car theft. Lockdowns at those schools, which police did not identify, have since been lifted, according to a news release from Norton Shores Police Department.
Man accused of torturing dogs, sharing video online
KENT COUNTY, MI – A man accused of producing videos of dogs being tortured is facing multiple charges. He faces four counts of creation of animal crush videos and four counts of distribution of animal crush videos – all seven-year felonies. The incidents occurred between Nov. 16, 2020, and April 22, 2022, in Kent County, the federal indictment said.
Kent County clerk objects to MyPillow founder’s demand for 2020 election records
KENT COUNTY, MI – County Clerk Lisa Posthumus Lyons has asked a federal judge to quash a subpoena by Mike Lindell, founder of MyPillow, for 2020 election records in his defense of a $1.3 billion lawsuit by Dominion Voting Systems. Lindell, a strong supporter of former President Donald Trump,...
Marijuana is legal in Michigan, but mothers may face a CPS investigation if they use it
Beneath the tender body in her arms, she was gripped with fear. It was 2016. Josey Scoggin of Kalamazoo clutched the breastfeeding newborn to her chest. She has a genetic disability, uses a wheelchair and has legally ingested medical marijuana since she was 14.
Toddler overdoses on anti-depressant drugs, parents charged with involuntary manslaughter
KENTWOOD, MI -- Parents of a Kentwood toddler have been charged with involuntary manslaughter after their 17-month-old son fatally overdosed on anti-depressant. Kyle Aaron Wood, 27, and Hope Christine Marshall, 26, were arraigned Wednesday, Oct. 5 in Kentwood District Court.
10-year-old bicyclist critically injured in Ottawa County collision with vehicle
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI -- A 10-year-old bicyclist was critically injured in a collision with a vehicle Wednesday in the Jenison area. Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies said the girl was attempting to cross 20th Avenue, at Caroline Street, when she was struck by a northbound vehicle about 5:40 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5. The girl was not wearing a helmet.
City of Kalamazoo takes rare action to padlock home connected to mobile nuisance parties
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The City of Kalamazoo took legal action to lock out owners of a northside home, considered the primary stop for mobile nuisance parties that have caused problems for police and the general public over the years. The City of Kalamazoo attorney filed a complaint to declare...
Grand Rapids’ Second Ward commission race pits incumbent against challenger
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Incumbent city commissioner Joe Jones and challenger Lisa M. Knight will face off in the Nov. 8 election to represent Grand Rapids’ Second Ward. The winner will represent the ward alongside Commissioner Milinda Ysasi, whose current term expires in 2024. City commissioners serve four-year...
