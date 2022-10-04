Man facing rape, assault charges following alleged encounters in Middle River

A former Maryland Park Service manager has been charged with second-degree rape and second-degree assault after allegedly committing numerous sex crimes over an extended period of time, law enforcement officials announced on Sept. 28.

Detectives with Baltimore County Police Department’s Special Victims Unit arrested and charged 71-year-old Michael Browning on Sept. 27, police said. An investigation by officials determined that Browning sexually assaulted a victim several times over a six-month period, authorities said.