Shore netters are .500 in conference play after first week

Nottingham MD
Baltimore woman triple-checks scratch-off after $100,000 win
BALTIMORE, MD—A Baltimore woman is in disbelief after purchasing a winning Maryland Lottery scratch-off ticket. Rita Jones couldn’t believe she won. The Baltimore City resident had scratched off her instant ticket with a lucky dime and doubted what she saw. Had she really won the top prize on the Show Me $100,000! game?
Two Maryland cities ranked in Top 50 places to live, according to Money.com
BALTIMORE - Two Maryland cities are ranked in the top 50 places to live, according to Money.com.The website lists Columbia, sixth overall, and Rockville, 20th, on their rankings.Money.com ranks the cities based on economic opportunities, quality of life, diversity and where the best futures lie.Money.com said this about Columbia: "Columbia's unique history is part of its draw: The town was unveiled in 1967 by developer James W. Rouse, who set out to plan a community built on the principle that neighborhoods should be places with a capacity for "joyous living.' Today, Columbia is Howard County's piece de resistance, attracting families...
This College was Abandoned and Left to Decay in the Middle of this Maryland Neighborhood
Maryland is home to quite a few abandoned places but none are quite as fascinating as this historic college that was built and left to decay right in the middle of a suburban neighborhood. While most abandoned places require a bit of a hike through the woods to see, this interesting sight can be accessed via a short drive from Baltimore, keep reading to learn more.
PhillyBite
Maryland's Best All You Can Eat Buffet Restaurants
- If you are searching for a great all-you-can-eat dinner, you'll love one of Maryland's best all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants. You'll find various options here, from the Grande Buffet & Grill in Laurel to the Yuraku Japanese Restaurant in Germantown. There's also something for every palate, from Italian and Mexican entrees to succulent seafood.
Maryland teachers quitting, larger exodus could follow
'I absolutely love to teach, but I hate the job of a teacher,' 14-year veteran who left the profession says. The post Maryland teachers quitting, larger exodus could follow appeared first on Maryland Matters.
baltimorebeat.com
Black Cowboys Bring Western Styles To Maryland
Bill Pickett, born in 1870 in Travis County, Texas, is perhaps the most famous Black cowboy and was one of the first Black cowhands in rodeo. He was the inventor of “bulldogging.” This technique of rodeo steer wrestling — grabbing a steer by the horns and twisting its neck — became popular, and a central part of rodeos around the country. Pickett’s legacy lives on in the rodeo that carries his name.
Mother-son duo win $1M Powerball in Baltimore, celebrate with lobster dinner
A Baltimore man and his mom won the $1 million playing Powerball with the Maryland Lottery, but they don't expect to make any major lifestyle changes.
WBAL Radio
Wes Moore pays $21,200 water bill for Baltimore home
In our Commitment 2022 report, Wes Moore, the nominee for the Democrats in the gubernatorial race, has paid a $21,200 water bill. This made news after a published report surfaced citing online court records that said the bill had not been paid on his north Baltimore home. In a statement...
$43.1 million contract to be awarded for Chesapeake Bay islands restoration
More money will be coming to help restore the Chesapeake Bay. On Thursday, Maryland senators will announce $43.1M contract award to Coastal Design & Construction from Gloucester, Virginia.
WBOC
Ice Rink in Talbot County Loses Its Ice
The Talbot County Community Center in Easton has an ice rink. The piping underneath to keep the ice cold sprung a leak and has failed.
chestertownspy.org
Women & Girls Fund Grant Applications Due by November 1
The Women & Girls Fund of the Mid-Shore, a component fund of the Mid-Shore Community Foundation, is now accepting grant proposals from IRS-designated non-profit organizations for programs addressing the needs of local women and girls. Completed applications must be received by Tuesday, November 1, 2022. Grant recipients will be announced in April 2023.
Bay Net
Maryland Lottery Announces Big Winners Throughout Maryland
– Players across the state won more than $29.6 million in the seven days ending Oct. 2. Players in Frederick and Lanham who became Maryland Lottery millionaires were the state’s biggest winners last week, while two other players in Parkton and Middle River each landed prizes of $100,000 or more.
foxbaltimore.com
River Hill High School in Howard County locked down for several hours after hoax threat
CLARKSVILLE, Md. (WBFF) — River Hill High School in Howard County was placed on lockdown Tuesday for several hours after a threat to the school, police said. By 5 p.m., police said the school had been cleared and said officers determined that the threat was a hoax. Brian Bassett,...
tmpresale.com
All-Star Comedy Reunion in Baltimore, MD Jan 7th, 2023 – presale code
We have the latest most current All-Star Comedy Reunion presale code!! This is a great chance for you to get tickets to see All-Star Comedy Reunion ahead of the public. You won’t want to miss All-Star Comedy Reunion’s concert in Baltimore do you? We believe that tickets will sell fast quickly when they go on sale: during the presale you can order your tickets in advance of they become sold out.
3 Unique Restaurants in Maryland That Are Considered a Must-Visit
Disclaimer: The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some unique new restaurants to try in Maryland, you've come to the right place.
baltimorebrew.com
EXCLUSIVE: Maryland gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore owes $21,000 in delinquent Baltimore City water bills
Water bills haven’t been paid since March 2021 at the Guilford residence owned by the Democratic candidate and his wife, according to city records. Maryland Democratic gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore owes Baltimore City $21,200, having failed to pay any water and sewage charges over the last 18 months, online records show.
Bay Weekly
A Place to Play for Everyone
ARPA funds help improve accessibility at county playgrounds. Playgrounds across Anne Arundel County are getting a much-needed facelift with the help of money from the American Rescue Plan Act. The federal program was created in 2021 to aid public health in the wake of the COVID pandemic. “During the pandemic,...
Former Mayor Jack Young tells Baltimore City not to sell underground conduit
Young attended the City's weekly Board of Estimates meeting to protest the potential sale of Baltimore's underground conduit.
The Liberty Road Task Force announced a new grocery store is coming to the area
A new organization called, the Liberty Road Task Force, is working to redevelop the area by adding more grocery stores and business to the area.
baltimorebrew.com
With towing reform shot down by the City Council, high fees and aggressive practices will continue in Baltimore
Pouncing on unsuspecting parkers, demanding cash at triple the rate allowed in Washington – Baltimore’s towing industry escapes the latest attempt at regulation. Between 7 p.m. on Friday, June 24, and 2 a.m. on Sunday, June 26, Greenwood Towing Inc. made $2,700 in towing fees off a 27-space parking lot nestled north of the Cross Street Market in Federal Hill.
Kent County News
Kent County, MD
