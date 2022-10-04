Read full article on original website
Related
Liverpool selling Sadio Mane was ‘worst business ever’ and is reason behind shocking defence, slams Merson
ARSENAL legend Paul Merson reckons selling Sadio Mane was Liverpool's worse ever piece of business. The winger ended his six-year stay at Anfield in June when he joined Bayern Munich in a £35m deal. Mane won six trophies during his time on Merseyside, including the Premier League and Champions...
Mo Salah Closes In On UCL Record By Scoring Landmark Liverpool Goal In Win Over Rangers
Salah scored his 35th Champions League goal for Liverpool in Tuesday's 2-0 win over Rangers at Anfield.
Bruno Fernandes says Man Utd attitude 'is causing many problems'
Manchester United are paying the price for poor 'attitude and belief' early in games, claims Bruno Fernandes.
Sporting News
Chelsea vs. AC Milan: Time, TV channel, stream, betting odds for UEFA Champions League match
Despite being winless from their first two games of the Champions League season, Chelsea could move top of Group E by beating Serie A heavyweights AC Milan at Stamford Bridge on Matchday 3. Stefano Pioli's side recovered from falling behind at Salzburg in their opener to earn a 1-1 draw...
RELATED PEOPLE
Supercomputer predicts final Premier League table after Man Utd are mauled by Man City and Arsenal’s win vs Tottenham
MANCHESTER UNITED have been tipped to miss out on Champions League football AGAIN... although Arsenal could finally return to Europe's premier competition. That's according to a supercomputer tasked with using data and betting market analysis to predict how the season will play out. Boffins and brainiacs over at OLBG reckon...
BBC
Thursday's gossip: Hasenhuttl, Musiala, Bellingham, Rice, Rashford, Benitez
Southampton are set to sack manager Ralph Hasenhuttl after the club's poor start to the season. (Telegraph - subscription required) Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper is a potential candidate to replace Hasenhuttl at St Mary's. (Mail) Forest face competition from Leicester City to land Rafael Benitez as their new manager,...
Fans all say same thing as Sir Alex Ferguson pictured in stands to watch Liverpool host Rangers in Champions League
FANS were saying the same thing after Sir Alex Ferguson was spotted in the stands at Anfield. The legendary former Manchester United manager was spotted taking his seat in the directors’ box seconds before Liverpool’s Champions League showdown with Rangers. Fergie, of course, grew up in Glasgow and...
Yardbarker
Watch: Mohamed Salah Scores Penalty As Liverpool Go Two Up Against Rangers
Liverpool went 1-0 up early on in the first half and have continued to push froward since with no reward. Darwin Nunez has been at the end of most chances but an inspired Allan McGregor has done all he can to keep his side in the match. Unfortunately for the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Man Utd v Omonia Nicosia: Key stats
Manchester United will be the third English Premier League side to face Omonia Nicosia in major Uefa competition, after Arsenal in the 1994-95 Cup Winners’ Cup and Manchester City in the 2008-09 Uefa Cup. The Cypriot side lost all four matches. This will be Manchester United’s first ever European...
Liverpool v Rangers: Team News & Where To Watch / Live Stream, UEFA Champions League
All the latest team news and details of how to watch Liverpool take on Rangers.
France 24
Liverpool edge Rangers as Bayern, Napoli underline credentials
On a night when a minute's silence was held before every match in tribute to the 131 victims of the Indonesia stadium tragedy, Bayern Munich and Club Brugge also made it three wins from three while Inter edged Barcelona in a tight contest in Milan. Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool went into...
Champions League roundup 5/10/22: Man City & Chelsea win, PSG held by Benfica
Roundup of all the Champions League results from 5 October 2022 - including Real Madrid, Chelsea, Man City & PSG.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Chelsea predicted lineup vs AC Milan - Champions League
Predicting which team Graham Potter could pick for Chelsea's vital Champions League clash against AC Milan.
Michael Owen's Shocking Truth After Leaving Real Madrid For Newcastle Instead Of Liverpool
Michael Owen has revealed the shocking truth behind the transfer from Real Madrid to Newcastle United instead of a return to Liverpool.
BBC
Liverpool 2-0 Rangers: Ibrox side must turn up in Champions League
In the opening minute at Anfield John Lundstram, a Scouser in blue, went looking for a statement tackle, a moment to show his hosts that Rangers were in town and nothing in the 90 minutes to come was going to be easy for Liverpool. He found his man in the...
Xabi Alonso: Liverpool & Real Madrid favourite appointed Bayer Leverkusen head coach
Xabi Alonso has been confirmed as the new Bayer Leverkusen head coach.
Olivier Giroud 'very proud' to make Chelsea return with Milan
Olivier Giroud has told his AC Milan teammates how proud he is to return to Stamford Bridge and face his former Chelsea teammates.
Victor Wanyama confirms he'll leave CF Montreal after 2022 MLS season
CF Montreal midfielder Victor Wanyama has confirmed he won't be returning to the club for the 2023 MLS season. Wanyama joined Montreal in 2020 and has been a key player ever since, featuring 87 times across all competitions, scoring five goals and providing three assists, and helping win the 2021 Canadian Championship.
MLS・
Napoli stars Raspadori and Kvaratshkelia are on fire, while Rangers veteran McGregor almost single-handedly kept Liverpool out... but do goalscoring right-backs James and Alexander-Arnold BOTH make our Champions League team of the week?
Another thrilling round of Champions League games brought far more success to English sides in the competition, who went unbeaten in round three. Manchester City put five past Copenhagen and were so comfortable in the tie that Pep Guardiola thought it safe to take off Erling Haaland at the break having scored just the two goals in the first half.
Report: Jurgen Klopp Could Change Liverpool Formation For Rangers Clash
Liverpool manager considering a change in tactics for UEFA Champions League clash according to a report.
90min
867
Followers
10K+
Post
57K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0