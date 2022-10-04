Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KFDM-TV
The Morning Show previews the Orangetober Festival
ORANGE — The Morning Show's Tan Radford traveled to Orange to get a preview of the upcoming Orangetober Festival. The Orangetober Festival starts October 7 and goes until October 9 at the Riverside Pavilion, located at 708 Simmons Drive, Orange, Texas. According to their website, the first day of...
12newsnow.com
'DogtoberFest' taking place in downtown Beaumont Saturday
Southeast Texas can expect a parade, games, contests, and arts and crafts. Parking is free and so is admission.
Orange Leader
Plate lunch fundraiser benefits community mainstay Marvin Edwards’ cancer treatment
Hearing the word cancer brings many emotions during the journey from one doctor to the next as a treatment plan is implemented. The cost can be overwhelming, even with insurance. Marvin Edwards was diagnosed with cancer during the late summer and is on that journey. He is waiting for a...
Utility discounts available for senior citizens living in Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas — The City of Beaumont wants to remind senior citizens they have garbage, water and sewer utility discounts available to them. A form must be filled out to see if you are qualified to receive these discounted services through the City of Beaumont. Applicants 65 years or...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Main Event Beaumont location scheduled to open in December or January
BEAUMONT, Texas — Main Event, an entertainment venue similar to Dave And Busters, is opening in Beaumont soon. It will open either December 2022 or January 2023, according to the Greater Beaumont Chamber of Commerce. Construction is underway at the site near I-10 and Walden Road. Many city leaders...
KFDM-TV
U.S. Navy Commodores Jazz Band to perform free concert at the Jefferson Theatre
BEAUMONT — The U.S. Navy's premier jazz band, the Commodores, will perform at the Jefferson Theatre, Wednesday, November 9 at 7:30pm. Click HERE for ticket information. Read the release from City of Beaumont Event Services below:. The U.S. Navy Band Commodores will perform at the Jefferson Theatre, Wednesday, November...
MySanAntonio
Entergy, Habitat for Humanity offer free home weatherization to Beaumont residents
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Local agencies recently helped 40 Beaumont households weatherize their homes. From 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Houston contractors worked to weather strip, duct seal and insulate ceilings in the homes, along with other repairs that suited the residents' needs.
KFDM-TV
Vidor Independent School District anticipates Oak Forest Elementary will open in January
VIDOR — A multi-million-dollar school project is still underway in Vidor. The project is the long-awaited opening of the new Oak Forest Elementary school, which is now in the final stages of construction. KFDM/Fox's Skylar Williams reports on why the work has taken longer than expected.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kogt.com
Team Granger Expands To 16th St.
Al Granger has been looking at the property at the corner of 16th and Green almost since the Wells Fargo Bank closed there several years ago. He toured the building and while inside, he wasn’t looking at every wall and light fixture, it was what he saw outside that sealed the deal.
Texas Roadhouse opening soon near Parkdale Mall, bringing more than 200 jobs to the area
BEAUMONT, Texas — The grand opening of a Lone Star staple that is located near Parkdale Mall and bringing more than 200 jobs to the area is set to soon take place. Due to construction delays, the ribbon cutting ceremony originally scheduled for October 21 has been moved to November, according to a Texas Roadhouse representative.
Mauriceville goat makes it quarterfinals of world's largest pet competition, needs votes to advance
MAURICEVILLE, Texas — A Mauriceville animal has made to the quarterfinals of the world's largest pet competition and needs help to win it all. Sylvie is a goat from Mauriceville and is competing to be America’s Favorite Pet. The pet who wins will get $10,000 and will, "pounce into the spotlight with a two-page feature in InTouch Magazine."
Port Arthur News
Vandals cause hundreds of dollars of damages to Nederland softball fields
NEDERLAND — The Nederland Girls Softball League is reeling after vandals caused approximately $500 in damages over the weekend. Gerardo Montoya, the league’s president, learned of the damage when another coach called him Sunday. The fields are located by the Marion & Ed Hughes Library on 27th Street.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
therecordlive.com
Area motorcyclists lose leader Van Jordan, known for kindness
Anyone who talked to Van Jordan for a while went away feeling like they had been life-long friends, that's the kind of man he was, said J.W. Dalton. Jordan was a Christian minister, military veteran, and led the area motorcycle HOG, Harley-Davidson Owners Group. Jordan died last week at his Port Arthur home at the age of 56. In addition to being a motorcycle enthusiast, he owned a construction company in Port Arthur and was a minister.
kjas.com
Fire destroys barn and storage building west of town
The quick response and immediate action of local firemen saved a home and at least two other nearby structures on Thursday afternoon when a fire broke out in a large barn located west of Jasper. The volunteers of both the Japer and Beech Grove Fire Departments were dispatched to the...
Port Arthur News
ASK A COP — Can you drive in your underwear?
Sal from Bridge City asks: My question is in relation to my girlfriend driving in her panties and bra. Sometimes my girlfriend will go jump in the car to go get something to eat from a drive thru restaurant and just have on her bra and panties. I am worried that is some kinda of indecent act against the law in the state of Texas. She’s not bothered telling me I need to chill. I’m not insecure, I just don’t want her to get into trouble. So is a bra and panties OK to go pick up food in a drive thru?
'It's a tragedy' : 7 horses die, 2 survive after barn fire near Tyrrell Park in Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas — Several horses are dead following a barn fire in the south end of Beaumont Tuesday night. Beaumont Fire Department responded to a barn fire Tuesday, October 4, 2022 around 11 p.m. near Tyrrell Park, according to Captain Wheat from the Beaumont Fire Department. It happened at...
'She was a wonderful lady to work for' : Nederland man who played alongside Loretta Lynn mourns her loss, reminisces on her legacy
NEDERLAND, Texas — Nationwide, people are mourning the loss of a Country Music Hall of Famer. A Nederland man who played alongside her is remembering the time they spent together. Loretta Lynn died on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at her home in Tennessee. She was 90 years old. Lynn...
Beaumont's North End considered to be a food desert, officials hope new meat market will change that
BEAUMONT, Texas — City of Beaumont officials hope a new meat market that is coming to the city's North End will help fuel the nutritional needs of those living in the area. Some experts would consider Beaumont's North End a food desert. Food deserts are areas where people have limited access to a variety of healthy and affordable food.
KFDM-TV
Nederland's National Night Out Against Crime builds connection with community
Nederland — The city of Nederland hosted its annual National Night Out Against Crime. It was a chance for citizens to talk with first responders and check out some of their emergency equipment. The goal is to break down barriers and build a connection with the community. KFDM/FOX 4'S...
Port Arthur News
PHOTO FEATURE — New Mid County car wash under construction
NEDERLAND — A new car wash is coming to Nederland. Motorists may have seen the construction site near the intersection of Twin City Highway and Helena Avenue. Currently there is heavy equipment and other items inside an area cordoned off with orange fencing. The area will be home to...
Comments / 0