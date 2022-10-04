ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFDM-TV

The Morning Show previews the Orangetober Festival

ORANGE — The Morning Show's Tan Radford traveled to Orange to get a preview of the upcoming Orangetober Festival. The Orangetober Festival starts October 7 and goes until October 9 at the Riverside Pavilion, located at 708 Simmons Drive, Orange, Texas. According to their website, the first day of...
ORANGE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Society
City
Orange, TX
Orange, TX
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#Hocus Pocus
kogt.com

Team Granger Expands To 16th St.

Al Granger has been looking at the property at the corner of 16th and Green almost since the Wells Fargo Bank closed there several years ago. He toured the building and while inside, he wasn’t looking at every wall and light fixture, it was what he saw outside that sealed the deal.
ORANGE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
therecordlive.com

Area motorcyclists lose leader Van Jordan, known for kindness

Anyone who talked to Van Jordan for a while went away feeling like they had been life-long friends, that's the kind of man he was, said J.W. Dalton. Jordan was a Christian minister, military veteran, and led the area motorcycle HOG, Harley-Davidson Owners Group. Jordan died last week at his Port Arthur home at the age of 56. In addition to being a motorcycle enthusiast, he owned a construction company in Port Arthur and was a minister.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
kjas.com

Fire destroys barn and storage building west of town

The quick response and immediate action of local firemen saved a home and at least two other nearby structures on Thursday afternoon when a fire broke out in a large barn located west of Jasper. The volunteers of both the Japer and Beech Grove Fire Departments were dispatched to the...
Port Arthur News

ASK A COP — Can you drive in your underwear?

Sal from Bridge City asks: My question is in relation to my girlfriend driving in her panties and bra. Sometimes my girlfriend will go jump in the car to go get something to eat from a drive thru restaurant and just have on her bra and panties. I am worried that is some kinda of indecent act against the law in the state of Texas. She’s not bothered telling me I need to chill. I’m not insecure, I just don’t want her to get into trouble. So is a bra and panties OK to go pick up food in a drive thru?
TEXAS STATE
Port Arthur News

PHOTO FEATURE — New Mid County car wash under construction

NEDERLAND — A new car wash is coming to Nederland. Motorists may have seen the construction site near the intersection of Twin City Highway and Helena Avenue. Currently there is heavy equipment and other items inside an area cordoned off with orange fencing. The area will be home to...
NEDERLAND, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy