Environment

WVNT-TV

Another clear, calm, and cool night ahead with a weak cold front coming Friday

Tonight features another calm night in the forecast where our afternoon clouds will clear out and we will be left with clear conditions tonight as high pressure continues to dominate our region! It will continue to be yet another cool night in the forecast where we get into the low to mid 40s with some areas potentially getting into the upper 30s.
ENVIRONMENT
yourbigsky.com

Lots of snow this winter in Montana

Weather experts are predicting the winter of 2022-2023 will be part of a rare “three-peat,” meaning La Niña will have been in control of weather patterns for several back-to-back years. It sounds very scientifically complicated, but La Niña is a term that refers to the large-scale ocean...
MONTANA STATE
State
West Virginia State
Washingtonian.com

Bad News for DC: This October Will Be Really Cold and Wet

If you haven’t already noticed, the weather has been pretty gloomy and gross this past week. And we don’t have any good news for you: Apparently, the rest of the month will be much of the same. This will be the DC area’s coolest and wettest October in...
WASHINGTON, DC
WBOY 12 News

Where to see West Virginia’s peak fall foliage in October

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – From warm apple cider to binging scary movies, October is the month to enjoy all things fall, including watching the leaves change into warm reds and oranges in West Virginia while sipping on some apple cider. Whether hiking or looking for the perfect fall photograph with friends, West Virginia’s Department of […]
TRAVEL
WVNT-TV

2022-23 Hunting & Trapping Seasons in West Virginia

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Hunting has long been thought of as a right of passage for some. A way to bring families together for others. Maybe just a way to enjoy mother nature in Appalachia in all her glory. Some West Virginia hunting seasons are already in session, but...
HOBBIES
WFXR

The most beautiful place in Virginia you’ve probably never heard of

State Parks Solutions is an ongoing series of reports to help you find and plan low-cost, easy-on-the-gas-tank vacations with an emphasis on outdoors activities. DUFFIELD, Va. (WFXR) — It may be one of the most beautiful places in Virginia, and one of the least known. Natural Tunnel is a ten-story tall, 850-foot long cave formed […]
DUFFIELD, VA
Weather
Environment
WSAZ

West Virginia Pumpkin Festival Parade

MILTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -It’s West Virginia Pumpkin Festival week in Milton and the stakes are high. Try Milton swelling to the third most populous city in the Mountain State as 40,000 visitors are expected for this sweetest of all fall festivals. As always the festival kicked off with a rousing start on Sunday as the grand parade worked its way from Pumpkin Park past venerable Perry Morris Square. Tony had a front row seat on Main street for this “everything pumpkin” jaunt downtown!
MILTON, WV
woay.com

Second Accelerated Bridge Deck replacement scheduled on West Virginia Turnpike

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Parkways Authority will begin construction on the second of three Accelerated Bridge Deck (ABC) Replacement projects on the West Virginia Turnpike near Camp Creek. Construction will start at 6:00 pm on Sunday, October 9, at milepost 16.93 southbound. Crews expect to complete...
TRAFFIC
WFXR

Go fish! Virginia trout stocking program resumes

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) has resumed its fall to spring trout stocking program. The DWR will stock select streams, lakes, and ponds around the commonwealth with rainbow, brown, brook, and tiger trout, depending on the body of water between October and June. A daily stocking schedule can be […]
VIRGINIA STATE

