WVNT-TV
Just an average October day, finally, as we warm closer to the 70 degree mark today!
Thursday features sunshine and temps pushing into the upper 60s with some towards the west pushing into the low 70s! No rain to spoil your plans outside as we start to see the fall colors setting up for a fantastic year!. Friday a very weak cold front pushes into the...
WVNT-TV
Another clear, calm, and cool night ahead with a weak cold front coming Friday
Tonight features another calm night in the forecast where our afternoon clouds will clear out and we will be left with clear conditions tonight as high pressure continues to dominate our region! It will continue to be yet another cool night in the forecast where we get into the low to mid 40s with some areas potentially getting into the upper 30s.
Parts of West Virginia could see first frost of the season this weekend
Weather will be colder than usual in West Virginia this weekend which could bring the season's first frost in some areas.
yourbigsky.com
Lots of snow this winter in Montana
Weather experts are predicting the winter of 2022-2023 will be part of a rare “three-peat,” meaning La Niña will have been in control of weather patterns for several back-to-back years. It sounds very scientifically complicated, but La Niña is a term that refers to the large-scale ocean...
Washingtonian.com
Bad News for DC: This October Will Be Really Cold and Wet
If you haven’t already noticed, the weather has been pretty gloomy and gross this past week. And we don’t have any good news for you: Apparently, the rest of the month will be much of the same. This will be the DC area’s coolest and wettest October in...
Kentucky’s Frymire Forecast Predicts Big Snow and Ice Storm in January 2023
A beloved annual tradition continues here in Kentucky and we just got our hands on the hot-of-the-presses 2022-2023 Frymire Winter Forecast. Now, if you're unfamiliar with the Frymire family, this will get you up to speed. The family's weather-forecasting tradition started decades ago by Dick Frymire of Irvington, Kentucky. Dick...
Where to see West Virginia’s peak fall foliage in October
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – From warm apple cider to binging scary movies, October is the month to enjoy all things fall, including watching the leaves change into warm reds and oranges in West Virginia while sipping on some apple cider. Whether hiking or looking for the perfect fall photograph with friends, West Virginia’s Department of […]
Where to see the most beautiful leaves in Virginia, according to the Department of Forestry
As fall begins, the Virginia Department of Forestry has collected information on the places throughout the commonwealth expected to deliver the most brilliant fall colors this season, and driving routes to see them all.
WVNT-TV
2022-23 Hunting & Trapping Seasons in West Virginia
GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Hunting has long been thought of as a right of passage for some. A way to bring families together for others. Maybe just a way to enjoy mother nature in Appalachia in all her glory. Some West Virginia hunting seasons are already in session, but...
The most beautiful place in Virginia you’ve probably never heard of
State Parks Solutions is an ongoing series of reports to help you find and plan low-cost, easy-on-the-gas-tank vacations with an emphasis on outdoors activities. DUFFIELD, Va. (WFXR) — It may be one of the most beautiful places in Virginia, and one of the least known. Natural Tunnel is a ten-story tall, 850-foot long cave formed […]
Have you tried West Virginia’s 3 official road trips?
West Virginia's Department of Tourism now has three designated scenic road trips as West Virginia Mountain Rides for both residents and out-of-state visitors to enjoy.
Here’s how Hurricane Ian will impact West Virginia weather
Hurricane Ian made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane along Florida's western coast near Cayo Costa Island at 3:05 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28.
Pratt Tribune
Grab all the fish you want while they’re still alive — this Kansas lake is drying up
City Lake by net, by hand — whatever. Just take as many as you want. They will die anyway, the state fears. On Tuesday, Kansas suspended catch limits and size rules for pulling catfish, crappies, bass, bluegills and any other fish you find in the dwindling reservoir about 15 miles west of Hays.
Off The Grid. Is This The Most Beautiful Small Town In Montana?
The great state of Montana has lots of small towns that dot the map, however, according to the Youtube channel Living in Montana, the most beautiful small town might be one that you're not familiar with. Just outside of Glacier National Park, in the northwestern part of the state, is...
WSAZ
West Virginia Pumpkin Festival Parade
MILTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -It’s West Virginia Pumpkin Festival week in Milton and the stakes are high. Try Milton swelling to the third most populous city in the Mountain State as 40,000 visitors are expected for this sweetest of all fall festivals. As always the festival kicked off with a rousing start on Sunday as the grand parade worked its way from Pumpkin Park past venerable Perry Morris Square. Tony had a front row seat on Main street for this “everything pumpkin” jaunt downtown!
Tire collection events scheduled for October and November in West Virginia
Tire collection events are being held around West Virginia this month and next.
woay.com
Second Accelerated Bridge Deck replacement scheduled on West Virginia Turnpike
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Parkways Authority will begin construction on the second of three Accelerated Bridge Deck (ABC) Replacement projects on the West Virginia Turnpike near Camp Creek. Construction will start at 6:00 pm on Sunday, October 9, at milepost 16.93 southbound. Crews expect to complete...
Preparedness Expo aims to get West Virginia ready for any disaster
With major recovery efforts happening after Hurricane Ian hit the east coast, one event in Marion County looks to make sure people in West Virginia are prepared for a disaster.
Go fish! Virginia trout stocking program resumes
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) has resumed its fall to spring trout stocking program. The DWR will stock select streams, lakes, and ponds around the commonwealth with rainbow, brown, brook, and tiger trout, depending on the body of water between October and June. A daily stocking schedule can be […]
This Tranquil Idaho Lake Is Hiding a Surprising Number of Haunting Shipwrecks
While Idaho, more specifically Lewiston, is home to the farthest inland seaport on the west coast, most people view the state as totally landlocked. That’s why our state is one of the last places you’d expect to find dozens of Titanic-esque shipwrecks. Last February, we had the pleasure...
