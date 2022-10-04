ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Sheriff: Killing of kidnapped California family 'pure evil'

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The suspect in the kidnapping and killings of an 8-month-old baby, her parents and an uncle had worked for the family’s trucking business and had a longstanding feud with them that culminated in an act of “pure evil,” a sheriff said Thursday. The bodies of Aroohi Dheri; her mother Jasleen Kaur, 27; father Jasdeep Singh, 36; and uncle Amandeep Singh, 39, were found by a farm worker late Wednesday in an almond orchard in a remote area in the San Joaquin Valley, California’s agricultural heartland. Investigators were preparing a case against the suspect — a convicted felon who tried to kill himself a day after the kidnappings — and sought a person of interest believed to be his accomplice. Relatives and fellow members of the Punjabi Sikh community, meanwhile, were shocked by the killings. “Right now, I’ve got hundreds of people in a community that are grieving the loss of two families, and this is worldwide. These families are across different continents,” Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke told The Associated Press. “We’ve got to show them that we can give them justice.”
Massachusetts State
Boston 25 News WFXT

Recall alert: Mass. snack company announces candy corn recall

A Massachusetts snack company is advising the public to keep packages of their Candy Corn far away from their trick-or-treat bowls. Auburn’s Arcade Snacks is recalling its 15 ounce packages of candy corn because the package did not indicate that egg was an ingredient, according to the Federal Drug Administration website. Consumers have been been urged to return the packages to their place of purchase.
Ma
CBS Boston

Migrants prepare to leave temporary shelter on Cape Cod

BOURNE - As we learn more about how a planeload of Venezuelan migrants got to Martha's Vineyard, a spokesperson for the Massachusetts National Guard said they will be leaving Joint Base Cape Cod before the end of October. Where they will go next, is unclear. He said there are still about 50 migrants at the shelter there, doing OK, if not still unsettled. "I've been at the base multiple times, and I've met with the clients," said Mirian Albert, and attorney with Lawyers for Civil Rights. "You know, their needs are being met with regards to having medical appointments,...
