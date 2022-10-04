ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Rays will give Drew Rasmussen extra rest for playoffs

By Marc Topkin
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06dfZX_0iM42dQ000
Drew Rasmussen is done for the regular season so he'll be sharper if needed for the playoffs. [ IVY CEBALLO | Times ]

BOSTON — The Rays made the somewhat expected decision to not have Drew Rasmussen start Wednesday’s regular-season finale against Boston so he can be fully rested and available for the weekend Wild Card Series at either Cleveland or Toronto.

How Rasmussen will be used against the Guardians or Blue Jays is unclear.

Shane McClanahan and Tyler Glasnow are slated to start the first two games in the best-of-three series, with the Rays likely deciding between Rasmussen and lefty Jeffrey Springs for Game 3, if it is needed, with the other available in relief. Springs was slated to start Tuesday’s game against the Red Sox, limited to two-three innings.

“I don’t think we’ve got anything finalized yet, but certainly know that Drew is going to be on our (first-round) roster and want to make sure that he is as fresh as possible,” manager Kevin Cash said.

Rasmussen said he welcomed having a couple extra days off, and was in “wait and see” mode for how he would be used, with plans to throw a light bullpen session Wednesday.

“Anytime you can get extra rest, I think you’re gonna take it, especially at the end of the 162(-game season),” Rasmussen said. “It’s the opportunity to get a couple extra days rest before going into the biggest series of the year.”

Lefty Josh Fleming, added to the taxi squad Monday, is likely to work bulk innings Wednesday, either starting or behind an opener.

The Rays went into play Tuesday 1 1/2 games behind the Mariners, who have the second spot in the three-team American League wild-card field. The second-place team plays at top wild-card Toronto, with the winner facing Houston. The No. 3 wild-card plays at AL Central champ Cleveland, with the winner going to New York.

Roster shuffling

Catcher Rene Pinto was activated from the taxi squad to replace Francisco Mejia, who was placed on the paternity list to return to Florida to be with his wife for the birth of their third child. Mejia is expected back for Friday’s playoff opener. The Rays also continued to churn the last spot in their bullpen to make sure there is a fresh arm available, calling up veteran right-hander Jimmy Yacabonis and designated for assignment Kevin Herget, who worked the final 4 1/3 innings Monday.

Lineup juggling

David Peralta was scratched from Tuesday’s lineup to get some extra time for his sore right hip to feel better, with rookie Jonathan Aranda taking his place in leftfield and playing in front of the Green Monster. … Yandy Diaz was back in the lineup at third base for the first time since Sept. 19, having been limited to one start at DH and one pinch-hit appearance due to left shoulder soreness. … Outfielder Randy Arozarena, 0-for-his-last-12 and 1-for-28, didn’t start Tuesday

Tickets

The Rays are opening the upper deck at Tropicana Field for the postseason, with tickets for potential AL Division Series home games going on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Wednesday via raysbaseball.com, after several pre-sales earlier in the week. Also of note, the Rays are limiting general public sales to Florida residents; those eligible for pre-sales could buy regardless of their home state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mn6rd_0iM42dQ000

• • •

Sign up for the Rays Report weekly newsletter to get fresh perspectives on the Tampa Bay Rays and the rest of the majors from sports columnist John Romano.

Never miss out on the latest with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow our Tampa Bay Times sports team on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tampa Bay Times

The hard part is finished. Now the Rays hit the playoffs with nothing to lose

And so, they celebrated. Happily and respectfully. Joyfully and modestly. Mostly, however, the Rays celebrated … deservedly. Tampa Bay’s postseason-clinching 7-3 victory in Houston Friday night was the culmination of what is probably the most underwhelming playoff run in franchise history, but that’s only because of the many obstacles the Rays had to circumvent to get here.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Rays' Wild Card schedule: Where and when to watch

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays, in search of the franchise's first World Series title, are back in the playoffs for the fourth straight season. On Wednesday, Major League Baseball announced its broadcast schedule for the American League and National League Wild Card rounds. The Rays will...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
State
Florida State
Saint Petersburg, FL
Sports
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
ClutchPoints

AL Wild Card Odds: Rays vs. Guardians Game 1 prediction, odds and pick – 10/7/2022

We have done it, folks. We have made it through the 162-game regular season and are now rewarded with playoff baseball. To open the playoff slate, the Tampa Bay Rays will travel to take on the Cleveland Guardians in the first of a best-of-three series. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Rays-Guardians prediction and pick, laid out below.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drew Rasmussen
Person
Shane Mcclanahan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blue Jays#The Red Sox
FOX Sports

Rays enter matchup with the Red Sox on losing streak

Tampa Bay Rays (86-74, third in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (76-84, fifth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Jeffrey Springs (9-4, 2.45 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 141 strikeouts); Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi (5-3, 4.05 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 99 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -121, Red Sox +102;...
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Orioles host the Blue Jays on home losing streak

Toronto Blue Jays (91-69, second in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (82-78, fourth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: TBD; Orioles: Mike Baumann (1-3, 4.34 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 19 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles take on the Toronto Blue Jays looking to stop a three-game home...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Facebook
NESN

Red Sox Vs. Rays Lineups: How Boston Will End 2022 Season

And just like that, the Red Sox have arrived at Game 162. Boston will end its 2022 season Wednesday afternoon against the Tampa Bay Rays as it tries to sweep the series. After Wednesday’s game ends, the Red Sox will head into the offseason while the Rays get set for their wild-card series.
BOSTON, MA
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
80K+
Followers
25K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy