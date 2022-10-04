ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
President Biden expected to designate Camp Hale as a national monument

President Joe Biden will travel to Colorado next week to designate Camp Hale as a national monument, according to a report by the Los Angeles Times. An administration official has confirmed the trip, according to the Los Angeles Times, though it is unclear which areas of the state the president will be visiting. The Los Angeles Times also reported that officials are working out the logistics of getting the president to Camp Hale, writing that “such a trip would likely require Biden to fly to Eagle County Regional Airport on Air Force One and then take Marine One to the site itself.”
Senate hopeful Joe O’Dea stops by Agave in Avon

Joe O’Dea knows he’s an underdog in his race for U.S. Senate, but he believes he can win his race against incumbent Democrat Michael Bennet. O’Dea spent a bit of time Friday in Eagle County, including a meet-and-greet at Agave restaurant in Avon. As he’s been through...
Letter: An opportunity to honor Colorado’s past, present, and future

President Biden should designate a Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument. Designating Camp Hale and the majestic Tenmile Range as a national monument honors the 10th Mountain Division veterans’ incredible legacy and legendary contributions to the United States and Colorado. Protecting these landscapes is a powerful tribute to those that served our country in World War II and went on to build our ski and outdoor economy. Today, the ski industry generates $4.8 billion in annual economic output and supports 46,000 jobs. Outdoor recreation contributed $9.6 billion to Colorado’s economy in 2020 alone.
Norton: Finding balance when we seem out of whack

He had spent a career serving others. He was passionate about his work and his role in caring for and developing those on his team. His career spanned more than 49 years before he finally agreed to retire. Retire, that is, from his full-time job, but at 74 years old,...
Letter: In support of improved transportation

My life in Colorado began on a cold December day in 1990 when I drove from my native Oklahoma to Basalt in my worn and rusted Datsun B-210 hatchback. While my career began shortly after that trip, it was the end of my beloved little car. Fortunately, I no longer needed it in the Roaring Fork Valley, because the Roaring Fork Transit Authority was already in place and able to conveniently take me to my job in Aspen, or to the slopes in Snowmass Village. As a resident and a full-time worker, RFTA buses were an invaluable way to get across an often difficult and congested Highway 82.
Haims: Staying active this winter promotes quality of life

This past weekend brought rain and snowcapped mountains. The signs that winter is coming are upon us. The days have gotten shorter, temperatures are cooling, and the leaves are dropping. Our seasons are transitioning. It’s a beautiful time here in our Colorado mountain communities. Colder weather and shorter days...
Local news for Vail and Eagle County, Colorado

