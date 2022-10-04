Read full article on original website
Related
SkySports
Napoli thrash Ajax with Barcelona and Atletico Madrid suffering defeats - Champions League round-up
Giacomo Raspadori netted twice as Napoli came from behind to deliver a masterclass and score a runaway 6-1 win at 10-man Ajax in the Champions League. Captain Giovanni di Lorenzo, Piotr Zielinski, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and substitute Giovanni Simeone added the other goals for the Italian league leaders, after Mohammed Kudus had given the hosts the lead inside the opening 10 minutes.
Yardbarker
Verratti Lauds Messi as the ‘Best in History’ Following PSG’s Champions League Fixture vs. Benfica
Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti is now the latest player to laud Lionel Messi as the best player of all-time. Verratti took some time following PSG’s UEFA Champions League 1-1 draw result against Benfica to speak to RMC Sport, where he singled out the Argentine forward as the best player to ever play the sport.
Yardbarker
Bremer gives his reaction to Juventus win over Maccabi Haifa
Juventus defender Gleison Bremer has reacted to their win against Maccabi Haifa last night. The Brazilian joined them in the summer from Torino and became a first team regular immediately. The Bianconeri have been impressed by his performances, and he will get better. He has become the early replacement for...
Yardbarker
PSG Midfielder Expresses Gratitude Toward Real Madrid Manager
Despite Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid having tension over the recent Super League discussion, midfielder Fabián Ruiz had kind words for manager Carlo Ancelotti. This summer transfer window Ruiz left Napoli after four seasons to join the capital club. The midfielder was part of the revamp PSG did as sporting advisor Luis Campos brought in four new players, including Ruiz.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Chelsea vs AC Milan Predicted XI: UEFA Champions League
As Chelsea prepare to face AC Milan, here is the lineup that Graham Potter could field tomorrow evening.
Benfica vs PSG LIVE: Latest Champions League updates – stream, TV channel info
BENFICA host PSG in a top of the table clash in Group H of the Champions League. Both sides have made impressive unbeaten starts to the season, sitting on six points each in the Champions League group. Last time out, PSG beat Maccabi Haifa 3-1 in Israel, while Benfica came...
Benfica 1-1 Paris Saint-Germain: Lionel Messi rolls back the years with a SUPERB goal... but French champions are held to draw in Champions League clash following own goal from Danilo Pereira
Paris Saint-Germain were held to a 1-1 draw at Benfica after an own goal by midfielder Danilo Pereira cancelled out Lionel Messi's superb strike in Champions League Group H on Wednesday. The ball glanced off Pereira into the net in the 41st minute after Benfica forward Goncalo Ramos tried to...
Champions League roundup 5/10/22: Man City & Chelsea win, PSG held by Benfica
Roundup of all the Champions League results from 5 October 2022 - including Real Madrid, Chelsea, Man City & PSG.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
France 24
Liverpool edge Rangers as Bayern, Napoli underline credentials
On a night when a minute's silence was held before every match in tribute to the 131 victims of the Indonesia stadium tragedy, Bayern Munich and Club Brugge also made it three wins from three while Inter edged Barcelona in a tight contest in Milan. Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool went into...
Real Madrid 2-1 Shakhtar Donetsk: Rodrygo and Vinicius Junior score as holders make it three wins from three in Champions League... but Carlo Ancelotti is left frustrated with lack of ruthlessness
Carlo Ancelotti was left fuming at times at the Santiago Bernabeu as Real Madrid could only narrowly beat Shakhtar Donetsk 2-1 despite dominating for ninety minutes. He had watched his team fluff enough chances to win three games and then carelessly concede to allow the Ukrainians back into it. Rarely will a win, keeping them top of the group, have upset him so much. ‘We could have won it 7-1,’ Toni Kroos said post-match and he was not exaggerating.
PSG predicted lineup vs Benfica - Champions League
Predicting the PSG lineup to face Benfica in the Champions League.
Post Register
Sampaoli returns to coach Sevilla after Lopetegui firing
MADRID (AP) — Jorge Sampaoli is set to begin his second stint as Sevilla’s coach after the Spanish club announced his hiring on Thursday. Sevilla said the 62-year-old Argentine agreed to a contract for the remainder of this season plus one more.
Yardbarker
“We will try to surprise them,” Maccabi Haifa manager discusses their match against Juventus
Maccabi Haifa has lost two Champions League matches so far, which means they and Juventus have no points in their group so far. However, they remain confident they will not lose all their group games. Their next two matches would be against Juventus, and the first leg is being played...
Yardbarker
Manchester United Target Joins Atletico Madrid Permanently
Manchester United are looking to strengthen their squad in the two windows next summer. One player they had their eye on was a former World Cup winner. United manager Erik Ten Hag reportedly wanted to add a new attacking player to their squad. With the possible departure of Cristiano Ronaldo on the cards, this would be key.
Post Register
Djokovic beats Van de Zandschulp to reach Astana quarters
ASTANA, Kazakhstan (AP) — Add Botic van de Zandschulp to the long list of players to have been schooled by Novak Djokovic. Djokovic eased past Van de Zandschulp 6-3, 6-1 on Thursday in his first career meeting with the 27-year-old Dutchman to reach the quarterfinals of the Astana Open.
Post Register
Xabi Alonso says he's ready for the Leverkusen limelight
LEVERKUSEN, Germany (AP) — Xabi Alonso is finally ready for the limelight again. After serving a three-year coaching apprenticeship with Real Sociedad’s reserve team, the 40-year-old former Liverpool, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich star was appointed Bayer Leverkusen coach this week.
FOX Sports
Madrid beats Shakhtar to stay perfect in Champions League
MADRID (AP) — It didn’t take long for Real Madrid to get back to winning games. Three days after seeing its perfect start to the season end with a draw in the Spanish league, Madrid beat Shakhtar Donetsk 2-1 in the Champions League to take full control of Group F.
FOX Sports
Okafor scores again as Salzburg beats Dinamo Zagreb 1-0
SALZBURG, Austria (AP) — Noah Okafor earned Salzburg a 1-0 win over Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League on Wednesday by rolling in a coolly taken penalty to score for the third straight group game. A tight match was ultimately decided by a loss of concentration by Dinamo right...
Yardbarker
Jan Oblak in talks with Atletico Madrid over new deal amid Manchester United interest
Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak has been linked with a summer move to Manchester United, but it sounds like he could be set to stay put at the Wanda Metropolitano. A report from Jeunes Footeux recently claimed that United will make a move for the Atleti goalkeeper, with David de Gea’s contract set to expire.
FOX Sports
Sevilla fires Julen Lopetegui after loss to Dortmund in CL
SEVILLE, Spain (AP) — Sevilla made official the departure of coach Julen Lopetegui after the team’s 4-1 home loss to Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Wednesday. The Spanish club is expected to announce the return of Jorge Sampaoli in the coming days. The loss to Dortmund...
Comments / 0