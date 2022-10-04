Carlo Ancelotti was left fuming at times at the Santiago Bernabeu as Real Madrid could only narrowly beat Shakhtar Donetsk 2-1 despite dominating for ninety minutes. He had watched his team fluff enough chances to win three games and then carelessly concede to allow the Ukrainians back into it. Rarely will a win, keeping them top of the group, have upset him so much. ‘We could have won it 7-1,’ Toni Kroos said post-match and he was not exaggerating.

UEFA ・ 1 DAY AGO