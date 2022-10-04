ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Napoli thrash Ajax with Barcelona and Atletico Madrid suffering defeats - Champions League round-up

Giacomo Raspadori netted twice as Napoli came from behind to deliver a masterclass and score a runaway 6-1 win at 10-man Ajax in the Champions League. Captain Giovanni di Lorenzo, Piotr Zielinski, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and substitute Giovanni Simeone added the other goals for the Italian league leaders, after Mohammed Kudus had given the hosts the lead inside the opening 10 minutes.
Bremer gives his reaction to Juventus win over Maccabi Haifa

Juventus defender Gleison Bremer has reacted to their win against Maccabi Haifa last night. The Brazilian joined them in the summer from Torino and became a first team regular immediately. The Bianconeri have been impressed by his performances, and he will get better. He has become the early replacement for...
PSG Midfielder Expresses Gratitude Toward Real Madrid Manager

Despite Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid having tension over the recent Super League discussion, midfielder Fabián Ruiz had kind words for manager Carlo Ancelotti. This summer transfer window Ruiz left Napoli after four seasons to join the capital club. The midfielder was part of the revamp PSG did as sporting advisor Luis Campos brought in four new players, including Ruiz.
Benfica 1-1 Paris Saint-Germain: Lionel Messi rolls back the years with a SUPERB goal... but French champions are held to draw in Champions League clash following own goal from Danilo Pereira

Paris Saint-Germain were held to a 1-1 draw at Benfica after an own goal by midfielder Danilo Pereira cancelled out Lionel Messi's superb strike in Champions League Group H on Wednesday. The ball glanced off Pereira into the net in the 41st minute after Benfica forward Goncalo Ramos tried to...
Liverpool edge Rangers as Bayern, Napoli underline credentials

On a night when a minute's silence was held before every match in tribute to the 131 victims of the Indonesia stadium tragedy, Bayern Munich and Club Brugge also made it three wins from three while Inter edged Barcelona in a tight contest in Milan. Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool went into...
Real Madrid 2-1 Shakhtar Donetsk: Rodrygo and Vinicius Junior score as holders make it three wins from three in Champions League... but Carlo Ancelotti is left frustrated with lack of ruthlessness

Carlo Ancelotti was left fuming at times at the Santiago Bernabeu as Real Madrid could only narrowly beat Shakhtar Donetsk 2-1 despite dominating for ninety minutes. He had watched his team fluff enough chances to win three games and then carelessly concede to allow the Ukrainians back into it. Rarely will a win, keeping them top of the group, have upset him so much. ‘We could have won it 7-1,’ Toni Kroos said post-match and he was not exaggerating.
Sampaoli returns to coach Sevilla after Lopetegui firing

MADRID (AP) — Jorge Sampaoli is set to begin his second stint as Sevilla’s coach after the Spanish club announced his hiring on Thursday. Sevilla said the 62-year-old Argentine agreed to a contract for the remainder of this season plus one more.
Manchester United Target Joins Atletico Madrid Permanently

Manchester United are looking to strengthen their squad in the two windows next summer. One player they had their eye on was a former World Cup winner. United manager Erik Ten Hag reportedly wanted to add a new attacking player to their squad. With the possible departure of Cristiano Ronaldo on the cards, this would be key.
Djokovic beats Van de Zandschulp to reach Astana quarters

ASTANA, Kazakhstan (AP) — Add Botic van de Zandschulp to the long list of players to have been schooled by Novak Djokovic. Djokovic eased past Van de Zandschulp 6-3, 6-1 on Thursday in his first career meeting with the 27-year-old Dutchman to reach the quarterfinals of the Astana Open.
Xabi Alonso says he's ready for the Leverkusen limelight

LEVERKUSEN, Germany (AP) — Xabi Alonso is finally ready for the limelight again. After serving a three-year coaching apprenticeship with Real Sociedad’s reserve team, the 40-year-old former Liverpool, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich star was appointed Bayer Leverkusen coach this week.
Madrid beats Shakhtar to stay perfect in Champions League

MADRID (AP) — It didn’t take long for Real Madrid to get back to winning games. Three days after seeing its perfect start to the season end with a draw in the Spanish league, Madrid beat Shakhtar Donetsk 2-1 in the Champions League to take full control of Group F.
Okafor scores again as Salzburg beats Dinamo Zagreb 1-0

SALZBURG, Austria (AP) — Noah Okafor earned Salzburg a 1-0 win over Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League on Wednesday by rolling in a coolly taken penalty to score for the third straight group game. A tight match was ultimately decided by a loss of concentration by Dinamo right...
Sevilla fires Julen Lopetegui after loss to Dortmund in CL

SEVILLE, Spain (AP) — Sevilla made official the departure of coach Julen Lopetegui after the team’s 4-1 home loss to Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Wednesday. The Spanish club is expected to announce the return of Jorge Sampaoli in the coming days. The loss to Dortmund...
