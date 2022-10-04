ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksburg, WV

West Virginia K-9 getting extra training out of state to continue sniffing out drug dealers

By Makayla Schindler
WBOY 12 News
 2 days ago

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – A four-legged officer from Harrison County with a nose for sniffing-out drug dealers traveled to Alpena, Michigan on Monday.

Clarksburg Police Department’s Sgt. Laura McGlone and K-9 Ion, are getting some specialized training at the 2022 National Association of Professional Canine Handlers (NAPCH) Conference.

Ion with the Clarksburg Police Vehicle (Courtesy: K9Ion Facebook )

NAPCH offers expert training in all K-9 areas, including legal updates, decoy aggression, K-9 Health Vet updates as well as a smoke house, rappelling tower, traffic stops, vehicle chases, live gun range, FATS machine and night training, if desired.

Barrackville Police Department training new K-9

This is the 17th annual national workshop held in Aplena, which is being help from Oct. 1 to 6 this year. On Tuesday, NAPCH provided a steak dinner, awards presentations and raffles at the River Club.

After day one of the conference, Ion got to have some fun at the beach for doing a good job in his training. On day two, he did a great job again, so he got to go to Partridge Point Park on Thunder Bay and the Island Park in Alpena as a reward.

    Ion enjoying his reward (Courtesy: K9Ion Facebook)
    Ion at the Beach (Courtesy: K9Ion Facebook)

If interested in knowing the time of training events over the course of the five conference days, you can find more information here .

WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

