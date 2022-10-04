Read full article on original website
LSU Football Tweets Out Important Message Prior to 11 am Kickoff
LSU football will host Tennessee this Saturday in Tiger Stadium, but the announced time for kickoff was a bit discouraging for many fans. ESPN announced that the Tigers and Vols would kick off at 11 am this Saturday, before a sold-out Tiger Stadium. Sure, there's nothing like a Saturday night...
theadvocate.com
LSU post player Hannah Gusters, former Baylor transfer, leaves team after one season
Sophomore center Hannah Gusters has left the LSU women’s basketball program, the school confirmed Thursday. Gusters left the team before preseason practice began Sept. 26. According to team spokesman Grant Kauvar, Gusters is expected to remain enrolled at LSU at least through the fall semester. A 6-foot-5 native of...
theadvocate.com
Inside LSU's players-only meeting Jayden Daniels initiated to fix the passing game
They all felt responsible for the issues in the passing game, so LSU’s quarterbacks and wide receivers gathered Monday for a players-only meeting initiated by starting quarterback Jayden Daniels. The players wanted to work on the problems that limited LSU to 85 yards passing — including 5 yards in...
theadvocate.com
Scott Rabalais: Analytics love this LSU football team, even if the eye test does not
The eye test doesn’t make you fall in love with this LSU football team. There are flashes, like defensive end BJ Ojulari running down Auburn’s speedy quarterback Robby Ashford from behind, that have been breathtaking. But the team on balance has at times been exasperating, as was expected in LSU’s first season under Brian Kelly.
theadvocate.com
Tiger Walk swagger: Why LSU football players strut in tailored suits on Victory Hill
Two hours before every home football game, Louisiana State University football players, coaches and staff members walk down Victory Hill in tailored suits of all colors, fabrics and patterns. The tradition attracts thousands of fans to the street to watch the team stride into Tiger Stadium. Fans are accustomed to...
andthevalleyshook.com
4-Star Lexi Zeiss Commits to LSU
LSU lands another one of its top targets in the class of 2024. 5-star Kaliya Lincoln committed to LSU last week. While College Gym News has Lexi Zeiss as a low-end 4-star recruit, the ratings are reflective of her performances up to June 2022 and won’t be updated until June 2023.
theadvocate.com
Zachary QB Eli Holstein, a Bama commitment, plays Thursday night vs. Woodlawn
An injury was supposed to keep Zachary High quarterback Eli Holstein on the sideline for the Broncos' District 4-5A showdown with Woodlawn, a game that's televised by ESPNU at 7 p.m. Thursday. But the Alabama commitment started the game for Broncos. The game is being played at Woodlawn. Holstein injured...
theadvocate.com
LSU receiver Chris Hilton expected to miss the rest of the season after shoulder surgery
LSU wide receiver Chris Hilton underwent shoulder surgery Thursday and will miss the rest of the season, a source told The Advocate. Hilton, a redshirt freshman from Zachary, had made seven catches for 109 yards this year, including a 51-yard gain against New Mexico, as part of LSU's receiver rotation.
LSU vs. Tennessee game sells out
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU versus Tennesse game in Tiger Stadium is sold out, according to university officials. The LSU Tigers are set to take on the Tennessee Vols at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8. The game will be shown on ESPN. LSU is ranked No. 25...
theadvocate.com
Zachary uses strong ground game to run past Woodlawn
Zachary High School relied on its rushing attack to defeat District 4-5A foe Woodlawn 33-6 on the road Thursday night. In a game that featured four players committed to Southeastern Conference schools — two quarterbacks and two safeties — a pair of Broncos running backs stole the show. Junior Kameron Thomas and senior Camren Stewart combined to rush for 184 yards.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tennessee vs. LSU: The biggest upsets in rivalry history
Tennessee vs. LSU is one of the SEC’s better, now occasional rivalries. Both programs have won national championships. Twice, these programs met in the SEC Championship Game. While they used to meet as part of a 2-year home-and-home, the new scheduling rotation keeps them apart longer than we’d like.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Ed Orgeron checks in on former assistant who was promoted amid coaching change
Ed Orgeron and LSU parted ways at the end of the 2021 season, just 2 years removed from the Tigers’ historic national championship run led by Joe Burrow. That said, LSU’s declining on-the-field performance forced AD Scott Woodward into making a move and ultimately hiring Brian Kelly. Orgeron...
theadvocate.com
Westgate, Teurlings meet in battle of unbeatens to open District 4-4A race
It's less than a year since Westgate defeated Warren Easton in the Class 4A final to claim the school’s first football state championship. But despite losing several talented players to graduation, the Tigers — as they’ve done year after year — have reloaded their roster with another crop of highly touted players.
theadvocate.com
Denham Springs separates from Live Oak in second half of defensive struggle
Denham Springs scored two touchdowns in less than 90 seconds in the third quarter, sparking the Yellow Jackets to a 33-0 win at Live Oak on Thursday night. The game was a defensive struggle until Jackets quarterback Reese Mooney connected with Joseph Cupit for a 31-yard touchdown for a 14-0 lead with less than three minutes to go in the third quarter. Three plays later, Da’Shawn McBryde returned an interception 55 yards for another TD, and Denham Springs was on its way.
Baton Rouge, October 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
brproud.com
‘American Idol’ finalist from Gonzales performing in Baton Rouge on Thursday night
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A musician from Ascension Parish who had a successful run on American Idol is performing in Baton Rouge on Thursday, October 6. Jovin Webb, of Gonzales made it all the way to Hollywood in 2020 after auditioning for the show in Baton Rouge. Webb...
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge could gain more than 12,000 jobs over next two years; here’s why
Led by a pending industrial construction boom and the opening of a massive Amazon facility at the old Cortana Mall site, the Baton Rouge metro area is poised to gain 12,400 jobs over the next two years, according to the Louisiana Economic Forecast, an annual report published by economist Loren Scott.
theadvocate.com
'Among best places in the state': Local experts 'bullish' on Lafayette's economic promise
Lafayette Parish and Acadiana may be less than robust in growth, but it still outpaces most of Louisiana for jobs, workforce stability and housing, said a panel of local experts Tuesday. Potential growth abounds, too, but the specter of persistent or even growing inflation is a barrier to the boom.
theadvocate.com
Economist: Weak Gulf of Mexico activity could hamper Lafayette economy, but job gains are on the horizon
The Lafayette area could gain 5,300 jobs over the next two years, but the region’s economy is likely to be held back by slow drilling activity in the Gulf of Mexico, according to the Louisiana Economic Forecast, an annual report published by economist Loren Scott. Scott’s report was unveiled...
brproud.com
DopeSmack: Local Baton Rouge man creates New Orleans-based, drug-fighting superhero
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to DopeSmack creator Joseph Salcedo, it’s been a long time since New Orleans has had a superhero and DopeSmack is the hero the city’s been waiting for. For all the action lovers out there, “DopeSmack” follows Alex Santos, a self-taught scientist,...
