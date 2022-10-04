ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buena Vista, CO

Estes Park Trail Gazette

Colo. destination named No. 2 best small city by Condé Nast

Enthusiasm for travel has never been higher – that’s according to Condé Nast Traveler, which this week published its 35th annual reader choice awards recognizing destination-worthy hotels, airlines and cities across the globe. About a quarter of a million readers responded to this year’s survey, the magazine...
ASPEN, CO
arkvalleyvoice.com

City Council Approves Salida Crossings Timeline, PROST Members, Partners With Xcel, Supports Ballot 6A

The Salida City Council met in regular session on Oct. 4, 2022, on the heels of the joint work session with the Planning Commission that immediately preceded it. The consent agenda passed, including a last-minute addition for a paving contract at Salida Airport – Harriet Alexander Field. The emergent need was driven by recently received bids and the short weather window remaining this season to get the work done. The $143,000 award will be paid half by the city and half by the county and fits within available Airport operating funds.
SALIDA, CO
arkvalleyvoice.com

Chaffee Planning Commission to Review Alpine West Planned Development Sketch Plan

The Chaffee Planning Commission will meet beginning at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4 for its regular review session in person in the Commissioners Meeting Room at 104 Crestone Avenue and via Zoom. The agenda includes only two items; both require extensive time. First on the agenda is a major...
arkvalleyvoice.com

Joint City Council, Planning Commission Meeting Outcomes

On Tuesday Oct. 4 the Salida City Council and Planning Commission met in joint session. As previously reported by Ark Valley Voice, the first two agenda items concerned modifications to a long-delayed planned development and a riverfront rezoning request. Both are highly-visible projects and staff routinely seeks input from commission and council members. After generally favorable discussion, both projects will now advance to the next steps in the planning and permitting process.
SALIDA, CO
arkvalleyvoice.com

BV Chamber’s Community Coffee event to launch October 5

The Buena Vista Chamber of Commerce is launching a new community connection event, Community Coffee, on Wednesday, October 5. The meetups are free and open to the public and will feature industry and elected leaders speaking on their vision and how they intend to lead. The meetings will be hosted...
BUENA VISTA, CO

