Read full article on original website
Related
Tour a Beachfront Property you Could Own in Colorado
When you think of beachfront property, one of the last places you think of is Colorado. However, despite being a landlocked state, Colorado is full of bodies of water such as rivers, streams, and lakes. One of the most beautiful parts of Colorado as far as ski resorts go is...
Estes Park Trail Gazette
Colo. destination named No. 2 best small city by Condé Nast
Enthusiasm for travel has never been higher – that’s according to Condé Nast Traveler, which this week published its 35th annual reader choice awards recognizing destination-worthy hotels, airlines and cities across the globe. About a quarter of a million readers responded to this year’s survey, the magazine...
arkvalleyvoice.com
City Council Approves Salida Crossings Timeline, PROST Members, Partners With Xcel, Supports Ballot 6A
The Salida City Council met in regular session on Oct. 4, 2022, on the heels of the joint work session with the Planning Commission that immediately preceded it. The consent agenda passed, including a last-minute addition for a paving contract at Salida Airport – Harriet Alexander Field. The emergent need was driven by recently received bids and the short weather window remaining this season to get the work done. The $143,000 award will be paid half by the city and half by the county and fits within available Airport operating funds.
arkvalleyvoice.com
Chaffee Planning Commission to Review Alpine West Planned Development Sketch Plan
The Chaffee Planning Commission will meet beginning at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4 for its regular review session in person in the Commissioners Meeting Room at 104 Crestone Avenue and via Zoom. The agenda includes only two items; both require extensive time. First on the agenda is a major...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
arkvalleyvoice.com
Chaffee Boys & Girls Clubs Great Futures Gala Nets $35,000 for Youth Development Programs
The numbers do the talking. The Great Futures Gala held last week at the Mt. Princeton Pavilion Event Center was a resounding success. More than 180 Chaffee County supporters of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Chaffee County enthusiastically packed the pavilion, all sharing a singular passion; to do right for the kids of Chaffee County.
arkvalleyvoice.com
Joint City Council, Planning Commission Meeting Outcomes
On Tuesday Oct. 4 the Salida City Council and Planning Commission met in joint session. As previously reported by Ark Valley Voice, the first two agenda items concerned modifications to a long-delayed planned development and a riverfront rezoning request. Both are highly-visible projects and staff routinely seeks input from commission and council members. After generally favorable discussion, both projects will now advance to the next steps in the planning and permitting process.
coloradosun.com
In latest effort to staff Colorado’s prisons, CDOC is offering $7K bonuses and making TikToks
Still struggling to reverse historically low staffing numbers, the Colorado Department of Corrections is drastically raising financial incentives — up to $7,000 at some locations — and posting on TikTok to recruit correctional officers. The latest program offers $4,500 bonuses for new correctional officers and an additional $2,500...
arkvalleyvoice.com
Public Hearings on Occupational Lodging Tax Ballot Issue, Salida Crossings, Await Salida City Council Oct. 5
The Salida City Council will meet in regular session, starting at 6:30 p.m. Tues. Oct. 4, immediately following a work session. The complete agenda and packet are here. The consent agenda contains four special event permits, which will be followed by citizen comments and a proclamation designating October, 2022 as Arts Month.
IN THIS ARTICLE
arkvalleyvoice.com
BV Chamber’s Community Coffee event to launch October 5
The Buena Vista Chamber of Commerce is launching a new community connection event, Community Coffee, on Wednesday, October 5. The meetups are free and open to the public and will feature industry and elected leaders speaking on their vision and how they intend to lead. The meetings will be hosted...
Comments / 0