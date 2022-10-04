The Salida City Council met in regular session on Oct. 4, 2022, on the heels of the joint work session with the Planning Commission that immediately preceded it. The consent agenda passed, including a last-minute addition for a paving contract at Salida Airport – Harriet Alexander Field. The emergent need was driven by recently received bids and the short weather window remaining this season to get the work done. The $143,000 award will be paid half by the city and half by the county and fits within available Airport operating funds.

